LyondellBasell: Poised For A New Round Of Growth, Or A Value Trap In The Making?

LyondellBasell Industry’s (LYB) 4% yield is attractive bait, luring investors into a potential value trap. Management, guided by their compensation packages, appears focused on the short-term. While LYB has engaged in capital investments, it is more excited about share buybacks (29% bought back since 2012) and has taken on considerable debt to finance them. Since 2015, company growth as indicated by the fundamentals has begun to flatten and decline, suggesting an end to LYB’s post-bankruptcy growth spurt. Recently, management stated its intention to further increase its debt load by pursuing leveraged M&A activities. New investors should avoid this stock. Existing shareholders should consider locking in their gains now, or be prepared to make a quick exit should LYB’s M&A plans be less than inspiring.

What is LyondellBasell’s business model?

LyondellBasell Industries is a global chemical company. Their business focuses on the conversion of liquid and gaseous hydrocarbons into plastic resins and other chemicals. Their products are used for food packaging, home furnishings, automotive components, and paints. They also own a refinery in Houston that processes crude oil into products such as gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. The recent hurricane Harvey has shut down the Houston refinery, and we do not yet know when it will return to operation.

According to their 2016 annual report, they are the No. 1 North American and European producer of polypropylene, the No. 1 global producer of oxyfuels, and the No. 1 global licensor of polypropylene technologies. They also rank second or third, both regionally and globally, in a number of related businesses. LYB has a diverse customer base. Over the last three years, they claim that no single customer has accounted for more than 10% of their total revenues.

LYB has a narrow moat. Petrochemical refining is a capital intensive industry, which is difficult for new competitors to enter, and highly resistant to online disruption by companies like Amazon. Despite the moat, LYB is a commodities business and thus sensitive to changes in the price of the oil and gas feedstocks needed to produce plastics.

How is LyondellBasell's management compensated?

Corporate executives get paid generously - some would say obscenely - for their work. They’re human just like the rest of us, so it is reasonable to expect them to guide their company in ways that give them the best performance reviews and the highest bonuses.

Prior to 2016, management’s long-term bonus was based heavily on return on assets (ROA) performance. From 2017 onward, their long-term bonus will be based entirely off of total shareholder returns (share price appreciation and dividends). Total shareholder returns, as opposed to return on invested capital or a blend of different metrics, shifts the focus away from long-term value creation. Therefore, a total-shareholder-returns-focused compensation package may encourage value-destroying activities (questionable mergers and acquisitions, excessive share buybacks, unsustainable dividend policies, etc.) so long as they juice returns in time for the next quarterly or annual report. LYB’s previous business decisions and stated future goals appear heavily driven by their management compensation scheme as outlined in the 2017 investor’s day presentation.

How does LyondellBasell create value for shareholders?

There are three ways that a company can return value to their shareholders. First, they can reinvest in the business via capital expenditures. Second, they can pay dividends. Third, they can engage in share buybacks. To get a feel for how LYB spends its money, I graphed yearly data, taken from the statement of cash flows, on how much LYB spends on each of these three options.

LYB’s spending on capital improvements (demonstrated as investments in property, plant, and equipment investments in the graph below) have been gradually increasing since 2010. LYB has completed eight major expansion projects since 2012, and has additional projects underway. These projects are intended to help LYB meet the rising global demand for plastics, which is being driven by the continued expansion of the global economy, and the rising living standards of the two most populous countries (China and India). However, LYB has the lowest rate of capital reinvestment compared to its competitors (slide 27 of the 2017 investor’s day presentation, which raises questions about whether LYB will be able maintain its market share).

LYB initiated a dividend in 2011, and has increased the dividend each year since then. Despite rising their dividend each year, the total amount of money paid out as dividends has been flat since 2013. Since dividends are paid out on a per share basis, as share count decreases, dividends are paid to fewer shareholders. The yield has recently been flirting with 4%, making LYB attractive to the dividend growth investment community. However attractive the yield may be, the decision to enter a position should be backed up by the fundamentals. Strong fundamentals create a long runway for price appreciation and continued dividend growth. Weak fundamentals and a high yield create the conditions for a value trap.

Based on the graph below, from 2013 through 2016, LYB considered share buybacks to be a priority. From 2012 until the present day, there has been a 29.6% decrease in shares outstanding. Previously, I wrote about a similar aggressive share repurchase program conducted by the auto parts company Lear. In this article, I discussed how the repurchase program distorted many of the fundamentals value investors use to gauge the quality of an investment - a phenomenon that will be seen again in this analysis. However, unlike Lear, LYB’s share buyback program is financed by debt, which has substantially increased LYB’s leverage and changed the capital structure while not creating any drivers for future business growth.

Many companies have share buyback programs, so we need to examine how LYB’s buyback program compares to its peers. Within the specialty chemicals industry, LYB’s emphasis on share buybacks is unusual. All five competitor companies I examined had reductions in shares outstanding of less than 10% from 2012 to 2016.

With LYB’s share buyback program scheduled to end in 2017, what will the next move be? The 2017 investor’s day slide deck (slides 34-5) reveals that they are gearing up for merger and acquisition (M&A) activities. To meet their M&A goals, LYB is exploring the possibility of taking on up to $18 billion of new debt on top of their existing $9 billion debt, bringing their total debt burden to nearly $30 billion. Whether this creates or destroys shareholder value remains to be seen.

Now that we have a sense for LYB’s priorities when it comes to returning value to shareholders, let’s begin our look at the company’s fundamentals.

Note: LYB’s 2009 bankruptcy altered many of the underlying fundamentals. To be fair to LYB, we will only look at data from 2010 onwards. While this is only seven years of data, rather than my preferred 10 years, it is enough to get a feel for the company.

Note: Data was pulled from Morningstar. The graph was made by me.

Is LyondellBasell making money?

When evaluating a company, I start with the income statement. At first glance, LYB’s income statement is confusing. Let’s walk through it and see if we can discern what’s happening.

First, LYB’s revenue has been dropping for the past several years. The plastics and petrochemical derivatives that LYB sells are commodities, whose price fluctuates with the price of feedstocks used to create them. So as oil and gas prices drop, the price of plastics drop, and LYB brings in less revenue.

But why is operating income on the rise over the same period of time? At its most basic, operating income is top line revenue minus the cost of goods sold, research and development (R&D) costs, and sales, general, and administrative (SG&A) costs. LYB uses oil and gas feedstocks as both a component of the plastics they create, and as a source of heat to power the reactions. As the price of feedstocks decreases, LYB pays less for them, so the cost of goods sold decreases. Over the same time, LYB has been decreasing its R&D expenses and its SG&A costs. These decreases were larger than the drop in revenue, so LYB’s operating income was on the rise. However, over the last couple years, we are seeing operating income level off and begin to decline.

Net income, including various tax-related expenses, interest expenses, etc., has been roughly flat and slightly declining over the last couple years, mirroring fluctuations in operating income. The huge spike in net income seen in 2010 is a result of LYB’s exit from bankruptcy and is not representative of their normal business performance.

Free cash flow has generally mirrored operating income and net income, with increases through 2015 followed by a decline.

LYB’s revenue and profit are affected by commodity prices over which it has no control. The fluctuations we’ve examined in this section are natural. But in order to determine whether LYB is a good investment, we need to dig deeper into its business efficiency and profitability.

Note: Trendlines are shown in red. Data was pulled from Morningstar. The graph was made by me.

How efficient of a business is LyondellBasell?

When searching for investment opportunities, I look for efficient business practices and formidable economic moats (otherwise known as competitive advantage). These are the hallmarks of companies that can consistently deliver above-average returns. In this section and the next, we’ll examine LYB’s efficiency and profitability.

We begin evaluating LYB’s efficiency by looking at gross margin (shown as % revenue). The two dotted lines represent rules of thumb for the presence of a moat. Values below 20% (yellow dotted line), suggest that a firm is in a fiercely competitive industry. Values between 20% and 40% (green dotted line) suggest a highly competitive industry, and values above 40% suggest the presence of a potential moat.

Gross margins have been increasing over time and are currently flirting with my 20% rule of thumb as would be expected if LYB has a narrow moat. However, the decrease in the cost of feedstocks seen since 2015 appears to be pushing margins downwards.

Next, we’ll look at sales, general, and administrative costs (SG&A; shown as % revenue). Again, the dotted lines represent rules of thumb for the presence of a moat. Values above 80% (yellow dotted line) suggest a highly competitive industry. Values between 30% (green dotted line) and 80% suggest a moderately competitive environment. And values below 30% suggest the presence of a moat.

SG&A (as a percent of revenue) has been tiny. If we check the income statement, we’ll see that SG&A expenses have been decreasing steadily for the last five years, which is consistent with LYB having a competitive advantage. However, there are natural limits to how low SG&A can be pushed, and it is unlikely that LYB can push SG&A much lower.

I did not include a graph for research and development expenses as they are minuscule (<1%) when expressed as a percentage of revenue, but they have been decreasing in absolute terms over the last five years.

Looking at the earnings before taxes (EBT) margin, a metric that removes the effects of state and local taxes on earnings, we see a similar pattern to gross margins.

The takeaway from this set of metrics is that LYB operates in a highly competitive space and has been taking advantage of its narrow moat, but that reductions in the cost of feedstocks are having a negative effect on business efficiency.

Note: Trendlines are shown in red. Data was pulled from Morningstar. The graph was made by me.

How profitable is LyondellBasell?

Three profitability ratios are commonly examined when evaluating a company. Return on assets (ROA) measures profitability relative to total assets. Return on equity (ROE) measures profitability relative to shareholder equity. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how efficiently a company uses its invested capital to generate profit, and is considered the best of these ratios.

Like the profitability measures above, these ratios are used to help determine the presence of a moat and to judge the profitability of LYB relative to its industry. The green dashed lines drawn at 10% for ROA, 15% for ROE, and 15% for ROIC are rules of thumb, where values above these bars suggest the presence of a moat. The orange dotted lines represent the industry averages (pulled from Aswath Damodaran’s awesome collection of data ) for these ratios.

Note: The 2010 data are dropped from the graphs as that was the year LYB exited bankruptcy. 2010 data for these metrics was either absent or misleadingly high.

It is at this stage of our analysis where we need to exercise caution. Various business decisions and accounting practices can skew profitability metrics making the company seem more profitable than it actually is. When examining LYB, we should be aware of three things. First, an executive compensation scheme (through 2016) that emphasized ROA. Second, the large-scale, debt funded, share buyback program (a 29.6% decrease in shares outstanding since 2012). Third, the incredibly high ROE values in the graph below. We will discuss each of these below.

If you recall from the introduction, LYB spends its cash on buybacks, dividends, and capital reinvestment. LYB’s capital investments should increase both ROA and ROE. What may not be as obvious is that the buybacks and dividends can increase ROA and ROE as well. The buybacks and dividends reduce LYB’s cash holdings, which in turn reduce its assets. Each buyback also reduces LYB’s equity by the amount of the buyback. As assets and equity are now reduced, ROA and ROE increase.

Both ROA and ROE look great on the graphs below - they have been growing steadily and beating both the industry averages and my rules of thumb, suggesting the presence of a moat. However, the magnitude of ROE warrants an explanation. Due to LYB’s regular acquisition of new debt, the capital structure of the company has been changing (see the debt to equity and the financial leverage ratios in the next section). As the proportion of equity decreases, and debt increases, ROE is pushed higher.

It is hard to discern what percent of LYB’s ROA and ROE is attributable to its business practices and capital reinvestment (real profitability), and what portion is due to share buybacks and the increased debt load (illusory profitability).

Thankfully, we have ROIC, which is insensitive to the effects of share buybacks. ROIC has been consistently above my 15% rule of thumb and has been exceeding both the industry average and my rule of thumb cutoff for the last several years.

Does LYB’s ROIC suggest a moat? Based on my rule of thumb, yes. Based on LYB’s ROIC vs the industry average, yes.

To summarize, LYB’s ROA, ROE, and ROIC are doing well compared to my rules of thumb and the industry averages. However, I have a nagging feeling that ROA and ROE are inflated due to the aggressive share buybacks. But LYB is saved by ROIC, which suggests the presence of a moat. Finally, it is concerning that all three profitability ratios began to decline after 2015. At present, it’s impossible to tell whether this is due to natural variability or whether LYB is starting to lose its edge.

Having reviewed LYB’s profitability and efficiency, it’s time to move on to everyone’s favorite four letter word: debt.

Note: Trendlines are shown in red. Orange lines represent current industry averages. Green lines represent rules of thumb for the presence of an economic moat. Data was pulled from Morningstar. The graph was made by me.

What is LyondellBasell’s debt burden?

Revenue, profitability, and moats all take a hit when serious competition arises or when the economy heads into a recession. Creditors don’t care about economic downturns. Debts must still be paid. Companies with lower debt burdens have greater resilience and flexibility when hard times hit. With that in mind, we now turn our attention to LyondellBasell’s debt.

First let’s look at the numbers. To begin with, LYB’s total long-term debt has been on the rise since 2011. So what are they using all of this debt for? In the words of their annual report, “for general corporate purposes, including repurchases of our ordinary shares.” In other words, they fund their share buyback program with debt.

This leads to two important questions.

First, is the debt manageable? To answer that, we’ll look at both the debt to equity ratio and the financial leverage ratio. The debt to equity ratio compares the amount of equity to the amount of debt. The financial leverage ratio compares a company’s assets to its equity. This may seem like an odd way to measure debt, but keep in mind that assets equals debt plus equity. So as equity decreases in proportion to debt, the ratio increases.

As you might expect, both have been on the rise. Looking at several competitor companies, LYB’s debt ratios are not unusual. As far as the specialty chemicals sector is concerned, it’s in the middle of the pack. So the debt burden is reasonable given the industry.

But it doesn’t have to stay that way. LYB’s management is compensated based on total shareholder returns, and nothing else (see the 2017 investor’s day presentation, slide 13). Although the current buyback program is scheduled to end in 2017, management has every incentive to continue issuing debt and buying back shares in order to inflate the share price (assuming they don’t rush into M&A activities). Unfortunately, we will have to wait until next year to get an idea of management’s plan for the path forward and to make an assessment of its sustainability.

Second, is this a reasonable use of debt? Doubtful. Sometimes buybacks are a better choice than capital investments. However, as LYB has been mechanically buying up shares each year regardless of share price, I doubt that management was weighing opportunity costs when deciding whether to buy back another round of shares. Given that LYB has expressed their commitment to renovating and updating their plants, I would have preferred if they skipped the buybacks and accelerated reinvestment into their business.

To summarize, LYB has been financing their share buybacks using debt, thus contributing to their increasing debt burden and debt ratios. Currently, their debt is manageable, but given their stated interest in leveraged M&A activities in the near future it is unlikely, but not impossible, that their debt will stay manageable.

Note: Trendlines are shown in red. Data was pulled from Morningstar. The graph was made by me.

Are LyondellBasell’s per share earnings and cash flow growing?

Looking at company wide measures of profitability tells us a lot. But as shareholders, we only own a fraction of the company, so it behooves us to examine a few items on a per share basis as well.

The first graph in the below panel shows the number of shares outstanding, and it shows LYB’s share buyback program in action. LYB’s share count rose slightly until 2012, then it took a sharp turn downwards as the buybacks kicked in. From 2012, until the present day, there has been a 29.6% decrease in shares outstanding. According to the 2016 annual report, share repurchases will continue at least through the remainder of 2017.

The next two graphs show earnings per share (EPS) and free cash flow (FCF) per share. Both of these graphs mirror the earlier net income and free cash flow graphs. Although LYB’s EPS has been growing much faster than net income, the two metrics appear to mirror each other, with a general increase until 2015 and then subsequent decrease in 2016. FCF per share has also mirrored total FCF.

As we examine per share data, we must be cautious of potential distortions introduced by the rapid decrease in outstanding shares. To get an idea of the magnitude of this effect, we can compare the growth in net income to the growth in EPS. From 2012 to 2016, net income has increased by 34.7% (6.1% annually), while EPS increased by 85.6% (13.2% annually). If we are trying to infer the true growth rate using EPS, we are overestimating it by over two-fold.

The distorting effects on EPS by the buybacks is not a trivial matter. EPS is an important component of common valuation ratios, like the price to earnings (P/E) ratio, and used in valuation models like the discounted cash flow analysis. Inflation of EPS will drive down P/E ratios, and drive up intrinsic value estimations, all making LYB appear more undervalued than it actually is.

The key take-home message from this section is that LYB’s per share data shows distortion both in absolute terms, and in relative terms (vs other companies). Therefore, caution is warranted when interpreting data. LYB isn’t just outpacing its competitors in terms of buybacks, the competitors aren’t even in the race. So when we discuss valuation models, we must be aware of this and factor it into our interpretation. But more on that in a little while. First, a brief discussion of dividends.

Note: Trendlines are shown in red. Data was pulled from Morningstar. The graph was made by me.

How is LyondellBasell’s dividend health?

As we complete our survey of LYB’s fundamentals, it’s finally time to talk about dividends. I prefer to discuss dividends last, because if the fundamentals don’t excite you, the dividend history is irrelevant - you shouldn’t be buying the stock.

For dividends, I focus on sustainability and growth. As a proxy for sustainability, I use the dividend payout ratio as calculated first using EPS, and then using FCF per share.

This is an area where LYB’s share buyback campaign has positive effects. By taking so many shares out of circulation, the total amount of cash paid out as dividends has remained flat, even though the dividends paid out per share has been on the rise.

LYB initiated a dividend in 2011, almost as soon as it exited bankruptcy. While LYB’s dividend has been growing, the growth rate has been decreasing steadily. As the payout ratio, measured by either EPS or FCF per share, has increased, a decease in growth rate is natural. However, as the payout ratio is barely touching 40% (EPS based payout ratio is 38.2%; FCF based payout ratio is 42.5%), I would expect dividend growth to be larger.

Based on the payout ratio, the dividend is safe. However, there is no reason to expect substantial increases in the future. If you invest now, you’ll get a 4% yield, but don’t expect the dividend to increase much beyond that.

I would not be surprised if dividend growth comes to a near halt in the future. LYB has been financing its share buyback program with debtand is now looking to take on even more debt to finance its M&A goals. Eventually the economy, and the demand for plastics and petrochemical products, will slow. Once that happens, paying back creditors will take priority, and LYB will have to make some tough decisions about its dividend and share repurchase programs.

Note: Trendlines are shown in red. Data was pulled from Morningstar. The graph was made by me.

LyondellBasell valuation panel

Now that we’ve covered the fundamentals, it’s time for exercises in valuation. But first a few caveats. Much like dividends, if the fundamentals of a stock don’t excite you, the valuation is pointless - you shouldn’t be buying the stock.

I approach valuation by employing several different methods, each with its own strengths and weaknesses. The more agreement between the results, the more confidence I have that my valuation reflects reality.

Historical valuation model

The first approach is a relative valuation of LYB vs. its historical valuation. Five valuation ratios will be examined: Price to earnings (P/E) ratio, price to book (P/B) ratio, price to sales (P/S) ratio, price to free cash flow (P/FCF), and dividend yield (if present). In the graph below we assume that LYB is a mature company with a relatively stable range of valuation ratios, then we compare the current value to the historical range to get a feel for LYB’s current valuation relative to its past performance.

To explain how the graphs are constructed and interpreted, we’ll walk through the P/E graph. I began by determining the high and low P/E value for each of the last 7 years. This was done by dividing the lowest and highest stock prices during a given year by the stock’s reported earnings for that year. Then I took the median of the past 7 years for the annual low P/Es (the green horizontal line) and the annual high P/Es (the red horizontal line). The x-axis of the graph is drawn at the midpoint between the two medians. If the current P/E (the blue diamond) is closer to the red line, the more overvalued the stock may be based on its historical highs. If the current P/E is closer to the green line, the more undervalued the stock may be relative to previous lows.

The same process applies to P/B, P/S, and P/FCF. For dividend yield, higher dividends are associated with lower stock prices (remember dividend yield = annual dividend / stock price), so the graph appears flipped, with higher numbers representing undervaluation and lower numbers representing overvaluation.

Of the five historical valuation metrics examined, P/E and P/FCF are both calculated using per share data and may be skewed due to the share buybacks. P/E is flirting with fair valuation while P/FCF looks undervalued. Based on the extent of the share buyback program, I’m confident that both of these ratios should be higher (more towards overvalued) than they are. But I’m not sure how much higher. My gut feeling is that following an adjustment, P/E would be slightly more overvalued, while P/FCF would still be undervalued.

P/B, P/S, and dividend yield are all unaffected by the share buyback program. P/B and P/S are overvalued relative to historical medians. Dividend yield is clearly undervalued.

In summary, after considering the effects of the share buyback program we have three ratios (P/E, P/S, and P/B) suggesting LYB is overvalued, and two (P/FCF and Dividend yield) suggesting LYB is undervalued.

Note: Data were pulled from Morningstar and Yahoo! Finance. The graph was made by me.

Competitor valuation model

The second approach is a relative valuation of LYB’s current valuation multiples to those of competitors in the same sector. In these graphs we can see how LYB stacks up against similar companies, and how this family of companies compares to both the S&P500 average (the solid black line), which approximates the market as a whole and serves as the reference. The green shaded area is undervalued vs the S&P500 and the red shaded area is overvalued. The orange dashed line indicates the industry average. Competitor companies are shown as black dots and LYB is the blue diamond.

Four metrics will be examined: P/E ratio, P/B ratio, P/S ratio, and dividend yield.

For competitor companies, I selected Westlake Chemical Company (WLK), Dow Chemical Company (DOW), DuPont (DD), Methanex (MEOH), and Huntsman (HUN).

Of the four ratios examined, only P/E is potentially affected by the share buyback program. LYB’s P/E ratio is well below the industry average (note that for P/E the industry average line is overlapping the S&P 500 line), but if we consider the distortions caused by share buybacks, the P/E ratio may be pushed up a bit towards. However, I doubt this will be enough to push LYB into firmly overvalued territory.

P/S, P/B, and dividend yield are all unaffected by the buybacks. For P/S, LYB is the second most undervalued company of the six. For P/B, LYB is overvalued compared to the S&P500 and sitting right at the same relative valuation as the industry average. For dividend yield, LYB appears deeply undervalued compared to the S&P 500, the overall industry average, and all five competitor companies examined.

To summarize, based on the competitor valuation model LYB is currently undervalued.

Note: Blue diamond = LYB; Black dots = competitor companies; Black line = S&P500; Orange dashed line = Industry average. Green shaded area is undervalued vs the S&P500. Red shaded area is overvalued vs the S&P500. If data are not available for a particular company, it will not appear on the graph. Data were pulled from Yahoo! Finance. The graph was made by me.

Discounted cash flow (DCF) model

Having examined two different flavors of relative valuation, it’s time to take a crack at a discounted cash flow valuation.

For my first DCF model, I began by using these key assumptions:

EPS of $8.74, current EPS according to Yahoo! Finance.

Discount rate of 10%.

Initial growth rate of 5% per year for 3 years. It looks like EPS growth has stalled. There was a slight decrease in EPS from 2015 to 2016 and the TTM EPS looks to be shrinking as well. Revenue, net income, and free cash flow have all been trending downwards over the last two years. But for this model, I will take a more optimistic approach and assume 5% growth per year for three years.

Terminal growth rate of 2%. Chosen to match the approximate annual growth of the US economy.

Based on these estimates, LYB has an intrinsic value of $120.82, which implies a nearly 25% margin of safety.

A common theme through this whole analysis has been that LYB’s per-share numbers may be distorted due to the share buyback program. If that is true, using the current EPS only propagates the distortion throughout the valuation.

For my second DCF model, I used these key assumptions:

EPS of $6. Lower than before to adjust for the buybacks.

Discount rate of 10%. Same as above.

Initial growth rate of 5% per year for three years. Same as above. I could drop this as well, but I’m willing to assume that some growth opportunity remains for LYB. *Terminal growth rate of 2%. Same as above.

Based on these estimates, LYB has an intrinsic value of $82.94, which implies that LYB is about 9% overvalued.

So which DCF is correct? Neither one. Never forget that DCFs are nothing more than mathematical models informed by past performance and powered by hand-waving assumptions about the future. DCFs are a guide, not a gospel. The truth may be somewhere in between the values produced by these two models, which suggests that LYB may be fair valued at the moment.

I also played with the DCF model some more (not shown), using EPS values between 6 and 8.74, and trying to see the effect of a few years of negative growth. In general, I got intrinsic values all within plus or minus 25% of the current share price, further suggesting that LYB may in fact be fair valued at the moment.

Dividend discount model

Just for fun, let’s partake in one more adventure in valuation modeling. This time we’re going to use a two-stage dividend discount model. Also, we’re not going to try to predict the future with this model. Instead, we’re going to determine what inputs give us the current market price of the stock. Once we’ve done that, we’ll have some idea of the assumptions that the market has already baked into LYB’s price.

For the two-stage dividend discount model, the following key assumptions produced an intrinsic value of $89.74 - almost spot on the current price.

Current dividend: $3.6 per Morningstar.

Discount rate of 10%. Typical discount rate used in dividend discount models. Approximates the annual return of the market as a whole and represents the minimum return many dividend growth investors like to see.

Initial dividend growth rate of 9% per year for 5 years. This is on par with LYB’s 2016 dividend growth rate of 9.6%, and reasonable dividend growth rate.

Terminal dividend growth rate of 5% per year. This is reasonable compared to other traditional dividend growth companies.

If we assume that the market price is a correct approximation of LYB’s intrinsic value, then the market expects the dividend to grow at 9% per year for five years, then drop down to a terminal growth rate of 6% per year. Interestingly, if you assume a constant 6% growth rate (one stage model), you get nearly the same share price (about $95). Based on this model, the market thinks that LYB’s dividend is mature and expects low growth going forward.

Review and conclusions

Now that we’ve finished our analysis of LYB, lets see how the company stacks up against my six principles of investing.

1. Clear and understandable business model and corporate objectives?

Yes. LYB is a specialty chemicals business, and focuses on refining petrochemical feedstocks into plastics. I like the capital improvements that LYB has been making, but I am skeptical of the debt-powered share buyback bonanza. Yes, the stock price has soared. But what is keeping it there? Mechanically buying up more stock every year regardless of the market price violates every value investing principal. Furthermore, many investment researchers believe that stock buybacks do very little to improve returns in the long run. I’m not strictly anti-buyback, but the magnitude of LYB’s repurchase policy makes me uncomfortable, and the use of debt to fund it makes me even more uncomfortable.

I do not like LYB’s executive compensation program. Focusing exclusively on total shareholder returns leads to short-term thinking, and creates incentives for value extraction rather than value creation.

I am reserving judgement on LYB’s M&A plans. Until further details are made available, it will be impossible to say whether this plan will create true value for shareholders or be an exercise in over-extension.

2. Strong fundamentals?

Maybe. I like the increases in operating income, net income, and free cash flow. While I am put off by the declining revenue, I realize that this comes with the territory for commodity companies. I also like the increasing gross margins, and low SG&A percentage. ROA, ROE, and ROIC meet my rules of thumb as well. However, there may be distortion in ROA, ROE, and per share metrics because of the focus on share buybacks. This distortion reduces my confidence in their numbers and makes me more skeptical of the stock overall.

What I don’t see in the fundamentals is growth. Revenue has been declining, and while management has been improving LYB’s facilities with capital investments, they have also been piling on debt in order to buy back shares. I would have preferred to see less buybacks and more capital investments.

The big question for the future is how M&A activity will affect LYB’s fundamentals and whether it will make them a stronger company or a weaker one.

3. Wide or growing economic moat?

Yes. LYB has a narrow moat by virtue of the heavy capital expenses needed to break into the specialty chemicals industry. The presence of a potential moat is supported by improving efficiency metrics (gross margins, SG&A), and profitability metrics (ROA, ROE, and ROIC), which all meet my rules of thumb.

4. Low debt burden and prudent use of debt?

Sort of. LYB’s debt burden is normal for the industry. However, I do not feel that taking out debt to engage in share buybacks is a prudent decision. As LYB has made clear that it is gearing up for some major M&A activity, we need to consider its potential future debt burden. LYB is ready to take on an additional $18 billion in debt in order to finance its M&A goals. I am concerned that this additional debt will overextend the company’s finances, and increase their sensitivity to market gyrations that are frequent in commodities markets.

If LYB navigates their upcoming M&A successfully, they may emerge as a powerhouse in the specialty chemicals industry. Time will tell.

5. Sustainable and growing dividend?

Sort of. LYB’s dividend yield is currently hovering around 4%, making it an attractive target for income investors. But investors should remember that when it comes to dividends there is a growth/yield trade off, where higher yields almost always come with lower growth. LYB is no exception to this tradeoff. Despite a relatively low payout ratio of <40% based on EPS (<50% based on FCF per share), the dividend growth rate has been steadily dropping and is now below 10%.

With executive compensation now heavily based on total shareholder returns, there is a possibility that dividend growth will accelerate in the future, especially if stock price begins to stagnate. However, there is no reason to believe that the dividend is a priority. LYB needs to continue upgrading and expanding its infrastructure. Management also has a penchant for stock buybacks, and has begun openly announcing that it is gearing up for some major M&A activities. With all of these competing capital needs, it is unlikely that LYB will see another round of high dividend growth in the near to mid term.

6. Appropriate valuation?

No. There is wide disagreement between the valuation models tested, so I am not confident that LYB is at appropriate valuation to initiate a position. In the historical valuation model, three out of five metrics suggested overvaluation. In the competitor valuation model, LYB appeared to be solidly undervalued. Two different DCF models were tested using different EPS assumptions, one using the current EPS and one using a reduced EPS (to try to account for the effect of the share buybacks). The DCF models suggested that LYB may be undervalued or overvalued(depending on which set of EPS assumptions you prefer). Finally, when I ran a backwards-looking dividend discount model to determine what growth estimates were baked into the stock price, it suggested that LYB may be fair valued.

If I want to be conservative and ignore those models that may be affected by potentially inflated per share numbers, then I would lean towards fair valued.

My gut feeling is that LYB is fair valued at the moment. Future M&A activity could enhance valuation or wreck it. It all depends on how the M&A is set up and how much LYB is willing to pay for any potential M&A targets.

Buy, sell, or hold LYB?

Hold, but with a watchful eye towards selling.

LYB may be a value trap in the making. Currently, the dividend is hovering around 4%, which is awfully tempting to dividend focused investors. LYB’s share price has had a great run over the last few years, increasing has over 200% since 2011. But where does share price go now? Over the past couple years, almost all of the fundamentals, including revenue, operating income, net income, gross margins, ROA, and ROIC have either been decreasing or flat. At the same time, LYB’s debt burden has increased substantially. If these trends continue, LYB’s growth will be anemic at best.

And where does the dividend go? Dividend growth has been falling over time and is now below 10%. Given LYB’s stated future plans (share buybacks, M&A, capital reinvestment), and the weakening fundamentals, there is not likely to be a lot of cash leftover to finance the dividend. Yes, the dividend will probably continue to increase, but the growth rate will be disappointing.

Furthermore, management’s compensation plan is structured in a way that promotes short-term thinking and value extraction.

The wildcard is the upcoming M&A activities. Details are lite, but LYB’s management has made it clear that they want to go big. This means that they have to not only acquire the right company at the right price, but they have to do it in a financially responsible way. If they take on excessive debt, then share buybacks, dividends, and capital improvements may take a back seat to their creditors. Shareholder value will start to be destroyed and the value trap will be on full display.

