A Better Alternative To J.C. Penney, Macy's And Sears

The risk-to-reward of class B Mall REITs appear very positively asymmetrical. CBL trades at about 3.5-4 times its FFO and a 12.9% yield despite showing fundamental resilience.

While valuations may appear opportunistic today, I find even more value in the landlords of these troubled retailers.

The market fears that such traditional retailers may eventually go bankrupt as e-commerce keeps stealing market share from them.

Some stocks just always look too cheap to ignore. J.C Penney (JCP), Macy’s (M) and Sears (SHLD) are good examples of companies that have long appeared to be excessively cheap and yet have kept dropping even lower. The market has become increasingly pessimistic on the prospect of traditional retailers in an era of rapid e-commerce growth and this had caused all above-mentioned names to strongly underperform.

Amazon-like (AMZN) firms have kept steadily stealing market share; making it very difficult for traditional retailers to maintain stable same-store sale figures. Fundamentals have continued to deteriorate quarter after quarter and the market fears have just grown larger.

In this sense, if you are bullish on brick and mortar retailing, JCP, M and SHLD may present very compelling contrarian opportunities today. The market is pricing them for very significant pressure going forward, and so even small positive news could result in immediate upside.

The share price performance of JCP, M and SHLD is reflective of this very negative sentiment:

After this negative repricing, the valuations appear very low; yet I still feel uncomfortable trying to pick bottoms here. Many large and successful hedge funds including Pershing Square (OTCPK:PSHZF) have historically invested in these names, and gotten burnt. This is because while the share prices may appear low, the fundamentals have not stopped from deteriorating and value has really been destroyed here. If the well-known professional investors fail at picking bottoms, can you really expect to make better decisions than them?

This is why I remain on the side-line here. I do believe that the fears over e-commerce are overblown and that brick-and-mortar will remain a very large profit center, but just cannot pull the trigger on any of the traditional retailers. Their performance is too volatile and I am unable to predict the future development of the fundamentals of specific individual retailers.

This is also why I turn to landlords here. Retail REITs that lease space to Sears, J.C Penney, Macy’s and other troubled retailers have greatly suffered from the negative market sentiment as well. Share prices have been cut by more than half and yet, their fundamental performance has remained much more steady and resilient compared to the retailers themselves.

CBL (CBL) is a great example. It is a class B Mall REIT that owns a diversified portfolio of retail properties and earns a return by leasing the space to retailers. As such, its business model is much more resilient than the one of the retailers. If a tenant does not perform well, the landlord can replace it with a new one. In this sense, the bankruptcy of a few retailers is not the end of the world for CBL. Retailers come and go, but landlords are famous for most often getting paid. The rent checks have to be paid and are often even senior to other debt payments.

This has been confirmed by the fundamental performance. Over the years, most major metrics have remained stable or even slightly improved: same center NOI increased at core assets; sales per square foot are fairly stable and finally, the occupancy rate of core properties is consistently above 90%. Despite the more favorable risk profile and consistent underlying performance, the share price of CBL has been dragged down with the struggled retailers. The share price is so low today that is represents only about 3.5 times its cash flow (FFO) and has a 12.9% dividend yield that is very well covered at a 45% payout ratio.

There is a very clear mismatch in business and share price performance here. On the other hand, in the case of retailers such as Sears or JCP, the mismatch is not that clear:

For this reason, I believe that the landlords offer better value than the retailers today. Both trade at relatively cheap valuations, but the retail REITs have proven to be much more resilient to the growth of e-commerce and yet their share price is just as opportunistic as the one of the more speculative retailers.

CBL offers today the high potential return of a very contrarian retail investment, but with a lower risk profile in my opinion. Its performance has been steady so far, and I do not expect this to materially change; unlike the very disappointing performance of certain retailers.

All CBL has to do is keep collecting the rent checks, maintain the malls appealing to consumers, and release space when a certain tenant vacates. This should continue to support the very high (12.9%) dividend payment and the additional liquidity can be reinvested in improving the malls and the capital structure. The REIT has had good success following this strategy in the past, and I do not expect this to change in the next few years.

The discount to NAV accounts to about 50% if you use an 8% cap rate; proving once again that CBL may be grossly undervalued today. To conclude, CBL provides a better alternative relative to the stocks of the troubled retailers as the mispricing is more evident and the cash flow more resilient.

Final Thought

Investing money is all about balancing risk and return. In my view, CBL is more defensive than Sears, J.C Penney or Macy’s, yet its expected return is just as high if not higher.

The same comparison could be made with other retail REITs such as WPG (WPG) which is another class B mall owner trading at an excessively low valuation today (see article).

