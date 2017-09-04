Build Your Own Global REIT Portfolio - Part 2

Taken together, you should have all the information needed to get started.

We use this second piece to further explore the area and offer five more excellent choices.

We covered some of the advantages of building your own global REIT portfolio in an earlier article.

In our first article on global REIT investing, we covered some of the advantages and disadvantages of individual REITs vs. closed end funds (CEFs). We would like to start this one off by covering the two most important reasons to invest globally in the case of REITs.

Diversification

Everyone creates a home country bias, and total domestic investments by individuals are usually much higher than the home country's contribution to global GDP. In case of US, this error is perhaps the least costly as US contributes a substantial amount to the world GDP and many stocks derive their revenues globally. While it is easy to recognize and buy multinationals like Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), within the REIT space, the choices are far fewer and far less obvious. It is here that home country bias can really skew your portfolio. Barring the last six months, the US dollar has also been strong lately, and this has made the idea of investing abroad even less palatable as the strengthening dollar punished REITs with foreign exposure. However, cycles do turn and the weak USD will now provide a strong tailwind to these assets just as it provided a strong headwind previously.

Different Cycles

Unique economic cycles also create unique interest raising or lowering cycles. Global and international REITs thus move quite differently than local REITs. Supply and demand fundamentals are also quite unique. For example, while the US appears overstocked with retail space, European countries have close to one-fifth to one-tenth the per capita retail space making it a very different situation. This is another important reason to invest overseas in the case of REITs.

The Second List

In the first article, we had presented seven REITs that we thought would be good choices for a beginner's portfolio. To expand on that list and give people more fantastic choices, we present below five more excellent REITs for global diversification. All graphs sourced from respective company websites.

1) Dream Global (OTC:DUNDF)

Dream Global is a primarily TSX traded REIT that owns and operates over 21 million square feet of prime office and industrial properties in Germany, the Netherlands, and Austria.

This was one of those REITs that started off by paying 110% of adjusted funds from operations. Naysayers would not have purchased this stock then. That would have prevented them from getting a 50% capital appreciation and an AFFO that now covers the dividends and is projected to grow even more. The REIT has been on a tear, and coupled with the loonie's appreciation against the USD, the OTC ticker has been positively flying. We would wait for a pullback before buying this 7.11% yielding REIT.

2) Northview Apartment REIT (OTC:NPRUF)

This is the apartment REIT that we found worthy of our portfolio. With properties across Canada and a history of stable to rising dividends for over 15 years, this 7.36% yielding REIT is a valuable addition to any portfolio.

The recent secondary pushed prices lower, and we took the opportunity to add to our position. We have discussed this one more extensively in this article.

This one is a must for anyone looking for a diversified North American REIT. Its portfolio of 38 office properties, 153 retail properties, 103 industrial properties, 13 residential properties and 4 development projects spans US and Canada. In addition, H&R REIT has a 33.6% interest in ECHO Realty LP which owns 223 properties, comprising over 9.2 million square feet. One key reason to invest in this REIT is the length of its leases.

H&R REIT was one of the REITs that did cut its distribution during the financial crisis. At the time, it had embarked on building "The Bow", one of the most distinct buildings in downtown Calgary. With the financial markets closed off, it had no choice but to cut its dividend. Currently the 6.2% dividend is very well covered, and the REIT trades at 12.5 times our 2018 AFFO estimates.

4) Cominar REIT (OTCPK:CMLEF)

This is a fascinating REIT and one where we like the value while believing that management is definitely below average. With over 40 million square feet of retail, office and industrial space primarily located in Quebec, this REIT definitely gives you a unique international exposure. Trading at a 30% discount to the value of its properties, we own it predominantly for the deep discount and because we believe that Quebec economy and property market will be the strongest in North America. We have written on this REIT a total of three times in the last few months and our reasons to own it can be viewed in more detail here and here.

5) Granite REIT (NYSE:GRP.U)

What Granite REIT lacks in dividend yield (5.13%), it more than makes up for in its balance sheet. This is one of the least leveraged REITs we have seen with a 24% debt-to-asset ratio. Its 30 million square feet of industrial properties are located in key developed markets.

While Granite gives excellent geographic diversification, it is highly exposed to one tenant, Magna International (NYSE:MGA), which accounts for 72% of its revenues. Granite started off with a 97% exposure and it is steadily whittling this down. We don't see Magna as a huge risk as it is a very profitable company, but investors may want to limit overall portfolio exposure to Granite just because of this.

Conclusion

The above five REITs give great geographic diversification and their yields will juice up your income. We own all of them, with Cominar being the largest stake. Fascinatingly, the average yield on these five turned out to be exactly the same as the average yield on the last portfolio at 6.90%.

This again is a "real yield" and covered by the REITs' cash flows. With a total of 12 great alternatives between this and the first article, we hope that we have shown that you can build a comprehensive global REIT portfolio without ever having to purchase a closed-end fund like the Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) or having to buy stocks on a foreign exchange.

Note: Please note that this is not financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. For OTC listed REITs withholding tax may apply depending on your location and the type of account in which it is held.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DUNDF, HRUFF, NPRUF, CMLEF, GRP.U.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.