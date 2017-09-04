IBM: Yield Supports Returns

The tech giant has a solid capital return plan that supports shareholders and reduces the risk in the stock.

The incredible weakness in International Business Machines (IBM) has provided one noticeable benefit for shareholders. The market though is too busy fretting about the past instead of looking into the future.

The stock recently bounced off $140 and lows not seen since back in mid-2016. Is the surging net payout yield enough to own IBM?

The tech giant continues growing the strategic imperatives category. Recently, IBM was picked by the Digital Trade Chain Consortium that includes big European banks to provide a blockchain based platform for trade finance transactions of SMEs.

As well, IBM is working on joint solutions with Salesforce (CRM) for weather embedded data into Salesforce platforms. Also, another blockchain collaboration with food suppliers that includes the biggest grocers in the world to provide real-time access to food source information.

The company has numerous other solutions and partnerships in the works. The difficulty for a small investor is deriving the impact to the business of all these initiatives as the business continues to bleed revenues quarter after quarter. The strategic imperatives quarterly revenues reached $8.8 billion during Q2 or 43% of the revenue base. These ventures will only build on the progress IBM is making to move away from declining legacy revenues.

As my investment thesis continues to support, the market is wrongfully focused on revenues and not the massive cash flows of the tech giant. And possibly even more important, what the company does with those cash flows.

Remember that IBM now trades near 10x EPS estimates for the current year. The company has remained on path to earn nearly $14 per share despite the market's focus on 21 consecutive quarters of declining revenues.

IBM has taken the last two quarters to ramp up stock buybacks. Considering the 4.2% dividend yield, the market only needs a few shares repurchased for a very attractive capital return plan. The following chart highlights the quarterly spending on capital returns as a portion of the current market cap.

The company appears to be signaling to the market that the dip is a buying opportunity as all of the new initiatives expand and provide revenue for the future. Due to the slumping stock price, the net payout yield has started creeping back up to a rather high yield. The yield that combines the dividend yield and net stock buyback yield is up over 7% now.

IBM data by YCharts

IBM ended Q2 with another $2.4 billion authorized for share buybacks, suggesting the yield will continue climbing into year-end unless the stock rallies.

The key investor takeaway is that IBM remains too cheap and has too much yield support to not own down here. In addition, the work in blockchain and the other strategic initiatives in analytics and cloud computing provide catalysts for a return to revenue growth that would boost the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.