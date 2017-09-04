Does Copart Actually Gain From Hurricane Harvey?

Does Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) stand to gain from Hurricane Harvey? A number of media reports have speculated that the latest megastorm could benefit the salvage vehicle auctioneer, although the company is eager to avoid that perception. Indeed, when Copart CEO Jay Adair was asked this question several years ago during Hurricane Sandy, he responded that the company was "not focused on trying to make a profit right now" and instead "focused on making sure we exceed our customers' expectations."

There is likely a lot of truth to that sentiment. Copart's annual report following Hurricane Sandy noted that incremental expenses from the storm were higher than the additional revenue, meaning that the company probably lost money on the ordeal. Responding to megastorms such as Katrina, Sandy, and Harvey is a whole different ballgame with higher towing, storage, and personnel expenses.

Back in 2014, Copart's FY13 annual report specified that the additional unit volume generated by Hurricane Sandy brought in $31 million in incremental revenue, but at a cost of $36 million. That storm is estimated to have destroyed about 250,000 vehicles, which absolutely floored the industry at the time. Hurricane Harvey, however, demolished that record by wrecking at least 500,000 cars. Some estimates put the figure as high as one million when cars on dealer lots are taken into account.

Assuming that Copart deals with a share of wrecked vehicles similar to that in 2013, the company could bring in more $60 million in incremental sales. However, if history repeats itself, higher incremental expenses will offset and probably exceed revenue.

With 16 yards in Texas alone, Copart might have the infrastructure to keep costs down this time around. Adair previously stated that the company planned to set up a "Catastrophe Action Team" for hurricanes, and Harvey will certainly test Copart's efforts. But no matter if the company wins or loses, it probably will not make a huge difference. Copart had earnings of $470 million over the last 12 months, so a net loss/gain of even $20 million will not move the needle much.

Gigantic Moat, Fantastic Value

A few readers may recall that I touted Copart as a potential investment a few months ago. Since then, the share price has only risen modestly, and I am even more convinced that the company is one of the best buys on the market now.

For one, the company holds a virtually unassailable position in a niche market. Its closest competitor, Insurance Auto Auctions (NYSE:KAR), might hold a nearly equal market share, but it is almost certainly the weaker company. The financials show that Copart has generated consistently superior returns by a wide margin (18.9 percent ROI last year for Copart versus less than 9 percent for KAR).

Downside risk to Copart’s business is extraordinarily minimal because people wreck cars no matter what the economy is doing, so the company’s business remains fairly steady during both good and bad times. Revenue is also insulated from fluctuation in salvage vehicle prices because Copart uses a flat fee model in lieu of taking a cut of the selling price. Barriers to entry in the salvage space are increasingly high because of growing technological sophistication, tight regulations, and the need to operate a large network of salvage yards, so the chances of a competitor coming in and taking away Copart’s business are basically zero.

Usually I am not a fan of companies expanding through acquisition, but in Copart’s case, industry consolidation makes a lot of sense. Copart’s online auction system immediately adds value to any salvage yard by giving it access to a huge customer base. This is a prime example of the “network effect,” where a service becomes more valuable when more people use it. Even though the domestic market is mostly saturated, Copart continues to backfill existing markets and introduce its model overseas. The company has a long track record of successfully integrating foreign acquisitions, which is somewhat rare among large companies.

Go Long Copart

When I originally wrote about Copart, one commenter noted that self-driving cars could eventually harm Copart’s business. While I do not disagree, this development is likely too far away to be of any relevance. I think the media hype around self-driving cars is mostly overblown, and human-controlled vehicles will probably remain the norm for decades to come. If anything, new technology has actually benefited Copart because cell phone usage has caused a noticeable uptick in accidents. Additionally, electronic components are often very expensive and easily damaged, which means that even a minor collision can total a car packed with technology.

Since news reports started coming in about the sheer scale of vehicular destruction, I have gone pretty heavily into Copart stock and doubled my previous position. I do not believe that the company will benefit from Harvey, but because I was already planning on buying more shares anyway, I want to get in now in case other investors bid up the stock. The company stands to make out well by providing a vital service to the region, but it was also already an attractive investment to begin with. At less than 19 times earnings, the stock is fairly priced in light of management's prowess in generating high ROI.

Indeed, Copart has consistently generated incredible returns on capital using little leverage, and the company’s future remains extremely bright. Although founder Willis Johnson is now retired, current CEO Adair has worked for Copart for his entire professional life and even married one of the boss’s daughters. I prefer businesses still run by the founder, but Adair is as close to a true owner as anyone can get. For a long-term investor looking for value in pricey market, look no further than the proudly unsexy salvage business.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CPRT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.