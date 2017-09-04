Wrong About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman uses non-GAAP reporting along with GAAP reporting to normalize results quarter to quarter for clarity, not to obfuscate the truth.

The public documentation clearly indicates that Brown-Forman is using non-GAAP reporting in a rather bland and ordinary fashion.

In one high profile article, certain journalists, publishers and academics have claimed that Brown-Forman is trying to fool investors.

We know that Brown-Forman (BF.A) (NYSE:BF.B) recently beat Q1 EPS and Revenue. They beat EPS estimates by $0.07 and beat on revenue by over $33M. It was a good first quarter, and as shareholder, I liked the news.

But then I saw this: Is Jack Daniel’s maker Brown-Forman skirting SEC accounting rules? That doesn't sound good. Here's what matters:

Accounting experts criticized Brown-Forman for using adjusted, nonstandard numbers; for failing to reconcile them with its standard numbers; for making an adjustment for inventory that is not allowed under SEC rules; and for being inconsistent in its reporting for acquisitions and divestitures. But a close examination of its results reveals a series of ways experts say the company isn’t following guidelines, set last May by the SEC, that remind companies that numbers prepared according to GAAP, or Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, must be shown first and emphasized equally alongside adjusted, or non-GAAP, figures, which often make results look better.

If you read that quickly, it looks like bad news.

That's scary language. That's pretty serious red flag language.

But here's the thing: I cannot find anything from Brown-Forman and I cannot find anything from the SEC about any investigations, violations or wrong doing. I'm certainly not a legal expert or anything like that. But I've searched and have not found a paper trail. Instead, we have these people telling us Brown-Forman is wrong:

"accounting experts"

Jack Ciesielski, publisher of the Accounting Observer

Edward Ketz, a professor of accounting at Penn State University

What about the SEC? Crickets. Nothing. I can't find any fire to go with the smoke that I'm seeing. I'm going to keep looking and would love any help in finding the fire.

Furthermore, to their credit, Brown-Forman did respond:

“Brown-Forman believes that its consistent approach of supplementing its GAAP results with non-GAAP ‘underlying’ results is in compliance with the SEC’s requirements, including its recent guidance. The reasons why management believes these clearly labeled non-GAAP measures are useful to investors are disclosed in each of our earnings releases as well as reconciled to the GAAP results, as required by SEC rules.”

Brown-Forman Documentation Forensics

I was mostly satisfied with what I found on the surface, but I decided to dig deeper. First, let me draw your attention to this in the Q1 2018 press release:

For the first quarter, the company’s reported net sales1 increased 9% to $723 million (+6% on an underlying basis2) compared to the same prior-year period. Reported operating income increased 14% in the quarter to $244 million (+12% on an underlying basis). Diluted earnings per share of $0.46 increased 27%.

Now let me ask you a question. If you were trying to hide something in the numbers, wouldn't you inflate the numbers? Wouldn't you make things look better by using a non-GAAP metric like "underlying" to conceal something. Isn't that what logic would dictate?

Yet, the reported numbers show:

Net Sales up 9% and underlying Net Sales up 6%

Net Sales up 6% Operating Income up 14% and underlying Operating Income up 12%

The key word "underlying" is that non-GAAP reporting word and it shows worse results than GAAP. Does that smell bad to you? Does that sound like Brown-Forman is hiding something.

Now, remember this?

...that remind companies that numbers prepared according to GAAP, or Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, must be shown first and emphasized equally alongside adjusted, or non-GAAP, figures, which often make results look better.

Furthermore, this reporting is utter hogwash because the official press release puts the GAAP first and non-GAAP "underlying" second and in parentheses. Seriously, does that look like Brown-Forman is trying to manipulate perceptions or make itself look good? Come on now.

Are Brown-Forman Angels?

You might think that I'm going to let Brown-Forman get away completely. No way. That's because they are a little bit fast and loose with the earnings calls.

On the Q1 2018 Earnings Call, they used the word "underlying" 36 times. That makes sense in light of the Earnings Call Slides for Q1 2018. Right from the start of the content in the slide deck they go a little crazy with "underlying" - setting up the rest of call for the use of that word. And, while they disclose their use of the word, it's a footnote at the bottom of that slide:

However, to be completely fair, I have two important points of defense:

They do a great job with the Appendix breaking out the adjustments. I've done the work for you below. If analysts didn't like this reporting, or if they were confused, or if they smelled a rat, you would think they would be aggressive about going after management on the earnings call. (They did not.)

For your viewing pleasure, here's what Brown-Forman provided regarding the breakout so that the "underlying" results were better understood.

First...

Second...

Third...

The key point in showing these breakouts is that Brown-Forman is giving us details on markets, geography, brands and more. All of the relevant data is there summarized. Yes, in the Appendix, but clearly there in the open. This isn't secret stuff, where you need a decoder ring to figure it out.

Conclusion

I don't think that Brown-Forman is without flaws regarding their disclosures and their reporting. However, it's clear to me that journalists, academics and those with vested interests in accounting perfection have their story wrong. I've shown with public documentation from several angles that Brown-Forman is part of an unfounded witch hunt. Or, as my grandfather liked to say, those dogs are barking up the wrong tree.

It's possible that I missed some public documentation somehow showing how Brown-Forman is in trouble with the SEC about this, or doing something else nefarious. However, I think the opposite is true. Everything I find points to the fact that they want to stabilize and normalize results by filtering out noise, which has been positive and negative over time (e.g., currency, M&A, distributor inventories).

In the recent Q1 2018 slide deck, Slide 14 gives you all the details you need on their use of "underlying", GAAP and non-GAAP. I'm not worried. If you are, I understand but please provide evidence that they are trying to fool investors because I'm not seeing it. I'd love to hear from you below in the comments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BF.A.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.