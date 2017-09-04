Choosing Silver To Get More Value

Investing in silver (SLV) is a fine decision for anyone who wants to own precious metals. Of course, most investors choose gold and for good reasons. But when we look at the price relationship between the two precious metals, we conclude that silver has a higher upside potential at this point. In fact, in the last 10 years, we have easily found that the gold-silver ratio of 8 is a level beyond which the price of gold becomes totally exaggerated relative to silver (for simplicity, we use GLD and SLV ETFs). As the current value of that ratio is 7.53, and its very long-term average is around 6, it becomes clear that investing in silver makes a lot of sense.

Silver drivers remain the same despite its price swings over the last months. The price variations of this precious metal are one of its fundamental characteristics. In fact, the movement of its price is often unexpected and, sometimes, may seem to have no logic. One thing is certain: it is precisely this volatility associated with adequate long-term management that enables us to take advantage of the opportunities as they come up.

But it is always good to pick up good prices to buy as happened in July, given that in the medium term, there may be strong rises in silver.

In a global world, as we know it, silver drivers are mainly the US dollar and its role as a store of value. In addition, there are many other factors - political, economic, and speculative. We can't forget that silver is also a crucial raw material used in the fabrication of high value added products.

In view of the complicated current world situation, let's see what may happen to the US dollar.

In 2017, the US Dollar index has remained close to 100 until last May, as we can see in the chart below. Nevertheless, the big breakdown announced by certain pundits was a situation about to occur without any surprise.

Charts courtesy of StockCharts.com

Note: charts are in semi-logarithmic scale

In fact, neither the strong support at 96-97 nor the barrier at the 94 zone could prevent the dollar index from falling dramatically through 92-93. This is the last support that if broken will take the dollar most likely to the region of 86. The world situation is very heated and dangerous, and there are many crises in development. Among all of them, the problems with North Korea will have relevant imbalance in the markets. With this probable negative trend of the dollar, silver tends to rise according to the normal relationship between the two assets.

It's not important to capture the ups and downs of silver prices. What is crucial is to understand why the movement happens and what is at stake. Looking at the chart below, we know that silver is trying to find its way trading within a large zone. In fact, it's obvious that the support at $14.5 and the resistance at $17.50 have been very strong limits for the progress of silver prices in the last nine months.

But we must not forget that there is an important long-term gap opened in April 2013 between $23.80 and $25.20, which can certainly be as usual an attraction for the price. I think it is likely that a stronger uptrend could drive SLV prices beyond $17.50 to around $20, thus reaching the intermediate top at $19.71 and approaching this gap.

Conclusion

The Commitments of Traders' report show a large short position held by commercials. In fact, the commercials' silver short position is 33.3% of total open interest as of last August 29. The increase, compared to the previous records, is natural, given that silver prices have risen lately, and large speculators were buying. Usually, when commercials have an extreme selling position - which isn't happening now - it is likely that the market is approaching a top. We are at this time far from that kind of picture, and it is most probable that soon enough, we will find a strong rise in silver. As always, it is necessary to closely monitor the evolution of prices of this precious metal and to be alert to the signs of the world scenario and to the drivers indicated above.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author of this article is not an investment adviser and gives only his personal view and opinion, never making any investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell specific securities. Investors in financial assets must do so at their own responsibility and with due caution as they involve a significant degree of risk. Before investing in financial assets, investors should do their own research and consult a professional investment adviser.