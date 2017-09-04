Oil: It Keeps Getting Better

Things have been getting more and more interesting for oil investors if you ask me. Despite a deluge of what has largely (but not exclusively) been bullish oil data, we remain stuck in a narrow trading range for crude that doesn’t look as though it will lighten up anytime soon. In what follows, I will go over some more recent figures and give my thoughts on why, in due time, this bullish data will positively affect oil prices moving forward.

Inventories were mixed but fell on the whole

*Created by Author

According to the EIA (Energy Information Administration), the picture facing crude oil over the past week has been rather interesting. If their estimates are correct, the amount of oil in commercial storage over the past week came in at 457.8 million barrels. This represents a decrease of 5.4 million barrels compared to the 463.2 million barrels in storage a week earlier. This drop is actually quite large, and while it was smaller than the nearly 5.8 million barrel decline estimated by the API (American Petroleum Institute), it was far larger than the 1.8 million barrel decline analysts anticipated. In the graph above, you can see the trend that stocks have taken over the past 52 weeks, and in the graph below, you can see the same graph but zoomed-in on so that you can more easily see weekly fluctuations.

*Created by Author

Sadly, while crude stocks improved, the same cannot be said for all categories of petroleum products. According to the EIA, the “Other” category of petroleum products rose by 2.2 million barrels to 296.9 million barrels. Right behind that was propane/propylene, which saw inventories grow 1.4 million barrels to 73.6 million. Residual fuel stocks grew by 1.1 million barrels, rising to 35.5 million, while distillate fuel stocks, disappointingly, increased by 0.8 million barrels to 149.2 million.

While these aforementioned categories were depressing, crude stocks weren’t the only category to drop. Kerosene-type jet fuel stocks, for instance, declined by 0.9 million barrels, falling from 40.2 million barrels down to 39.3 million barrels. Fuel ethanol stocks also dipped down, falling by 0.2 million barrels down to 21.3 million barrels. I would have loved to see motor gasoline stocks fall as well, but they ended up coming in flat week over-week at 229.9 million barrels. As a result of all changes for the week, the sum of crude and petroleum product stocks came in at 1.3034 billion barrels, a decrease of 1.1 million barrels from the 1.3045 billion barrels seen a week earlier.

Interesting production and demand data

*Created by Author

During the week, some interesting things happened regarding oil production. You see, if the EIA’s estimates are correct, output for the week averaged 9.530 million barrels per day. If this is accurate, it represents an increase of only 2 thousand barrels per day (or 14 thousand barrels for the week) above the 9.528 million barrels per day seen a week earlier. It should be mentioned, though, that all of the increase and more came from Alaska, which seems to be returning to more normalized output. The Lower 48 states, on the other hand, saw output fall by 12 thousand barrels per day during the week. In the graph above, you can see the trend that production has taken over the past 52 weeks and, in the graph below, you can see the same graph but zoomed-in on so that you can more easily see weekly fluctuations.

*Created by Author

On the demand side, things were even more interesting in my opinion. According to the data provided, motor gasoline demand for the week was a very strong 9.846 million barrels per day, which was up from 9.629 million barrels per day a week earlier and was far higher than the 9.511 million barrels per day seen a year earlier. Using the four-week average, demand came out to 9.699 million barrels per day, 0.2% above the 9.675 million barrels per day seen the same time last year. Meanwhile, even though we saw a weakening in the four-week average figure for distillate fuel, the figure was still 11.1% above last year, with demand averaging 4.180 million barrels per day during the week.

The rig count still looks favorable

I think, at this time, it’s fairly safe to argue that the oil rig count has topped out and probably won’t rise again unless oil can go to at least $55 per barrel and stay there. According to Baker Hughes, a GE Company (BHGE), the US oil rig count for the week came in at 759 units, exactly flat from a week ago. Meanwhile, in Canada, the oil rig count fell by 13 units to 102. However, even though this drop was nice to see, it’s still quite a bit higher than the 77 units seen operating the same week of 2016.

Two points of interest

Over the past week, the modest drop in Lower 48 production looks good (even though it’s probably immaterial). The decline, though, got me thinking about the impact from Hurricane Harvey. In a prior article, I made the case that we should see crude and total product stocks decline, at least for a while, following the storm. That said, the longer-term picture (only insofar as it is affected by the storm) is uncertain.

Truth be told, it’s hard to tell exactly when what impact we’ll see will start. Harvey took form August 17th and made landfall on August 25th and the week ending August 25th is the period for which the EIA’s latest weekly report covers. I suspect that it wouldn’t be unreasonable to see some of the impact take place in this current report (the one I’m writing about right now). However, I think that it’s likely that this impact (which would likely consist of lower production and higher refining activity until the 25th, give or take a day) will be small until the next report covered by the EIA on this upcoming Thursday morning. What the picture will look like then is anybody’s guess.

Beyond that point of interest, I have one more that I would like to discuss. Since it’s likely that at least the next several weeks will be materially affected, in varying amounts of course, by the fallout of Hurricane Harvey, this is probably the last shot at a “normal” week that we can expect for the timebeing, perhaps even all year. Because of this, I wanted to give a snapshot of where crude stocks are today compared to where they trended last year.

*Created by Author

In the graph above, you can see that, although earlier this year was rather bad in terms of total crude inventories, the picture has turned drastically in recent weeks. Crude stocks continue to plummet driven, I believe, by weaker-than-expected oil production in the US, OPEC and non-OPEC oil production cuts, and strong demand. In fact, through the most recent week, crude inventories are down 37.4 million barrels compared to the same time last year. Truthfully, we still have a ways to go. That said, with the EIA expecting third-quarter stocks to end at 475.4 million barrels (17.6 million barrels above current levels) and for the year to end at 471.1 million barrels (13.3 million barrels above current levels), I believe that we are due for some rather bullish revisions soon.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems to me as though the oil picture facing the market is far better than the market seems to think. I’m sure there are areas that need improvement (we could use deeper cuts from OPEC, for instance), but the big picture, especially regarding the US, is looking materially better than it has in a while. Because of this, I will continue to own shares in the companies that operate in this space.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.