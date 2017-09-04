A Future Of Slow GDP Growth, High Federal Debt And Strained Household Finances (Article 1 Of 10)

Households will face slowing income growth, and the majority of boomers will face a drop in income once they retire. Combine this with increased household cost pressures from escalating college, health care, and debt service. This will limit discretionary income growth and will strain household finances.

The Federal government will continue to face increasing difficulty in balancing its budget, exacerbated by increasing costs for Medicare, Social Security, and interest expense on the growing debt.

Slow economic growth is the most we can expect in the U.S. over the long-term.

This article is the first in a series of ten articles addressing the future of slow GDP growth, high Federal debt, and strained household finances.

THE THESIS: We Face a Difficult Future of Slow GDP Growth, High Federal Debt, and Strained Family Finances.

Some of you reading this article may have read about a) the slow rate of GDP growth, b) the increasing Federal deficit and debt, c) the financial strain households are facing with little real income growth combined with higher expenditures (for health care and college, for example) plus increasing personal debt (credit cards, student loans, and auto loans, for example), and d) insufficient household savings for retirement. You may have wondered about the exact degree of the problems, whether they are likely to get worse, and if the combination of all these problems could lead to a really serious problem in the future.

These are generalities. We need detailed evidence to consider whether these are credible concerns or not. There are numerous articles which address the individual issues above, but nothing I've found which examines all of them collectively. This is what this series of articles will address.

Part of the difficulty in grasping the extent of these problems is finding articles which:

1) Identify the specific financial details of the problems (depth as well as breadth),

2) Project the likely direction we're headed, and

3) Put it all together in a manner which paints a full picture of how substantial of a problem this may (or may not) be.

This series of articles attempts to achieve these three goals, at which point you may want to evaluate for yourself the credibility and cumulative impact of the data, and whether it supports the end conclusions.

This introductory article summarizes the key reasons why we will face slow growth, high Federal deficits and debt, and strained household finances in the future. It will be supported by a series of future articles, each of which will address the following key points in greater detail:

I. THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT IS FACING A SLOWDOWN IN THE RATE OF GROWTH OF INCOME TAX REVENUES, INCREASING EXPENDITURES, AND GROWING, UNSUSTAINABLE DEBT LEVELS.

II. INDIVIDUALS ARE FACING LIMITED INCOME GROWTH, INCREASING HEALTH CARE, COLLEGE, AND DEBT SERVICE COSTS, AND A SHORTFALL CRISIS IN RETIREMENT SAVINGS AND INCOME. HOUSEHOLDS FACE LIMITED GROWTH IN CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY FUNDS, SLOWING THE RATE OF GDP GROWTH.

****

I. THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT IS FACING A SLOWING IN THE RATE OF GROWTH OF INCOME TAX REVENUES, INCREASING EXPENDITURES, AND GROWING, UNSUSTAINABLE DEBT LEVELS.

Article 2 of 10: SLOW INCOME TAX REVENUE GROWTH. We will face slower increases in Federal income taxes due to 1) lower incomes as boomers retire and will be mostly on fixed incomes with limited annual growth (less income vs when they worked), 2) minimal GDP growth due to slowing growth in the workforce, questions regarding the rate of productivity, and as impacted by continued deceleration of inflation (disinflation).

Article 3 of 10: UNSUSTAINABLE MEDICARE AND SOCIAL SECURITY COSTS. We'll see increases in Federal Medicare and Social Security Federal expenditures, hence greater unfunded liabilities for both of these. There are only two solutions: a) more funding, in the form of an increase in taxes or more debt, or b) a deceleration of the rate of cost increases for Medicare and Social Security (or even reductions of such expenditures). Additionally, any cuts by the Feds to states for Medicare funding assistance will result in either higher state taxes, cuts to other state services, or less funding assistance for health care providers and beneficiaries of Medicare coverage.

Article 4 of 10: UNSUSTAINABLE OVERALL FEDERAL DEBT. There may be increases in annual Federal operating deficits, annual interest expense, and cumulative operating debt. The next recession will likely materially expand both the annual deficit and cumulative debt. (Plus, we can't rule out a potential increase in Federal debt as a result of eventually having to assist with funding of a deteriorating national infrastructure, absent some tax increase or a cut elsewhere to fund costs).

Article 5 of 10: STATE AND LOCAL PENSION CRISIS. State and local government pensions are underfunded today by an estimated $3.9 - $5.2 trillion. It's likely to get worse as time passes unless there are immediate changes to begin increasing the funding needed. Absent a cut in benefits, this means increased local government funding may be required. Some pension plans will have great difficulty in actually funding (paying) what is due to pensioners. Therefore, state and local pension cuts, in some cases, may be inevitable.

II. INDIVIDUALS ARE FACING LIMITED INCOME GROWTH, INCREASING HEALTH CARE, COLLEGE, AND DEBT SERVICE COSTS, AND THE NEED FOR INCREASED RETIREMENT SAVINGS. HOUSEHOLDS FACE LIMITED GROWTH IN CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY FUNDS, HENCE EXPENDITURES, RESULTING IN REDUCED FUTURE GDP GROWTH.

A) SLOWING RATE OF ANNUAL HOUSEHOLD INCOME GROWTH

Article 6 of 10: SLOWING JOB AND WAGE GROWTH. Future wage growth and job expansion may be slow. We're currently experiencing a multi-year decline in productivity. At the same time, we could face a shortage of highly skilled workers which may worsen as technology becomes more complex. College costs' exponential growth will discourage some from pursuing higher education, and technological advances may automate minimum wage jobs (EX. - Amazon Go and similar automated checkout). Hence the trend may be a continued increase in the growth of the labor supply for lower-income and minimum wage jobs (at least until we migrate to the majority choosing to pursue cheaper online college degrees). Absent changes in productivity and wage inflation pressures, we may not experience a substantial increase in hourly wage growth. If a slow GDP economy continues long-term, this could further limit substantial expansion of job growth by employers.

Article 7 of 10: THE RETIREMENT SAVINGS AND INCOME CRISIS. The majority of future boomers will face a reset in retirement to a lower income level - for those relying on Social Security in retirement, having insufficient retirement savings. Given lower expected annual GDP growth, retirees may see slow growth in annual Social Security increases, plus, some could face state and local pension plan cuts. Many near-retirees will have a substantial shortfall in retirement savings for maintaining pre-retirement living standards. Prior to retirement, household expense pressures together with questions regarding increasing household incomes will make it tougher for individuals to set aside more funds for retirement. The impact will be a reduction in consumer discretionary spending by retirees overall (except for the small minority of retirees with a sizable annual retirement income).

B) ESCALATING HOUSEHOLD EXPENSES

Article 8 of 10: RECORD HOUSEHOLD CONSUMER DEBT WILL LIMIT GDP GROWTH GOING FORWARD. In March 2017 we reached record high of nearly $13T of consumer debt, greater than prior to the last recession. This level of debt will redirect income to pay the increased monthly debt service, and will limit future borrowing capacity, both of which will limit the rate of increases in consumer spending and savings for retirement.

Article 9 of 10: INCREASING HEALTH CARE AND OTHER COSTS. Healthcare costs for households continue to increase as the trend of cost-shifting by employers, and possibly by the Federal government (via changes to Obamacare), may continue. At the same time, the number of healthcare services provided for a given illness continues to expand, and coupled with annual inflation increases, are likely to result in continued increases healthcare costs.

Additionally, costs for college education for children, as well as other costs for raising kids, add to household expense pressures.

Having read through each of the items above, please consider a quick scan of them again and string them together to consider their potential collective impact: rising Federal, Social Security and Medicare deficits and debt, unfunded public pension plans, Boomer retirements, slowing wage and job growth slowing the rate of income tax collection growth, insufficient retirement savings and income, record household debt, and rising college, child-raising, and healthcare costs.

Article 10 of 10: SUMMARY The final article in the series will summarize critical data points from the previous articles in the series, plus it will pull it altogether in a summary which will also cite other financial authors who are currently commenting on these problems.

WHERE IS ALL THIS HEADED?

It may be convenient, and certainly desirable (for the sake of preserving optimism and one's own happiness), to ignore, dismiss, or refute any one of the individual points above. But when you consider the issues above as a whole, it is a pretty challenging set of circumstances. Can we realistically dismiss this all carte-blanche? This series will examine the evidence to help decide how real the problem may be.

How do we address these issues? My hunch is that we will continue to grow the federal deficit until some future tipping point. No one knows when the tipping point will occur, but it perhaps will be when interest and debt consumes so much of the annual Federal budget that it's no longer financially sustainable. Until then, individuals will likely expect continued benefits, and elected officials may find it politically untenable to make difficult decisions in the best interests of long-term financial stability. Ultimately, these issues may not become an issue until the 2030s - 2040s, but we can't completely rule out the mid-to-late 2020s as more boomers retire, and when the Social Security and Medicare fund balances are predicted to be exhausted, and their annual revenues fall short of payouts on a paygo basis.

Given the tendency toward a short-term focus prevailing over a long-term view, not until the pain of the problem becomes worse than the pain of the fix may real, meaningful changes occur. Let's hope this is not the case. Let's hope sound solutions can be developed earlier to address these issues, before they become potential crises.

