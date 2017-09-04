Gold Speculators Did Something Unusual Last Week Despite The Rising Gold Price

At current levels, gross shorts are some of the lowest we've seen in years, so there is little room for additional covering.

The latest Commitment of Traders (COT) report showed another rise in speculative longs for the SEVENTH straight week with a massive rise in gold longs. Surprisingly, speculative shorts were extremely quiet this week with their positions essentially unchanged.

At slightly over 13,000 contracts, the gross speculative short position is sitting at the lowest level since 2012, with the gross long position approaching the all-time highs seen last year – and that was with a much larger short position. Any way you cut it, the current speculative gold position is extremely overbought – but the trend is certainly higher, especially considering some of the more recent geopolitical tensions on the Korean peninsula.

We will get more into some of these details, but before that, let us give investors a quick overview into the COT report for those who are not familiar with it.

About the COT Report

The COT report is issued by the CFTC every Friday to provide market participants a breakdown of each Tuesday's open interest for markets in which 20 or more traders hold positions equal to or above the reporting levels established by the CFTC. In plain English, this is a report that shows what positions major traders are taking in a number of financial and commodity markets.

Though there is never one report or tool that can give you certainty about where prices are headed in the future, the COT report does allow the small investors a way to see what larger traders are doing and to possibly position their positions accordingly. For example, if there is a large managed money short interest in gold, that is often an indicator that a rally may be coming because the market is overly pessimistic and saturated with shorts - so you may want to take a long position.

The big disadvantage to the COT report is that it is issued on Friday, but only contains Tuesday's data - so there is a three-day lag between the report and the actual positioning of traders. This is an eternity by short-term investing standards, and by the time the new report is issued it has already missed a large amount of trading activity.

There are many ways to read the COT report, and there are many analysts that focus specifically on this report (we are not one of them), so we won’t claim to be the experts on it. What we focus on in this report is the “Managed Money” positions and total open interest as it gives us an idea of how much interest there is in the gold market and how the short-term players are positioned.

This Week's Gold COT Report

*Gold price data reflects the COT week (Tues-Tues) not a standard week (Mon-Fri)

For the week, speculative longs increased their positions by a sizable 35,424 contracts, which was a seventh straight week of speculative longs adding to their positions. On the short side, speculators closed their positions by a measly 141 contracts, which was surprisingly low for the big week that gold had.

The short percentage now sits at 5.07%, which is the lowest rate since 2012 and the fact we saw only a handful of shorts closing out positions despite the rising gold price suggests that shorts are holding on tight. To see further gold rises, we will have to see more longs jumping in – which is certainly possible.

Moving on, the net position of all gold traders can be seen below:

Source: GoldChartsRUS

The red line represents the net speculative gold positions of money managers (the biggest category of speculative trader), and as investors can see, we saw the net position of speculative traders increase by 36,000 contracts to 232,000 net speculative long contracts. We are now approaching some of the all-time highs in gross and net speculative positions – so gold investors need to be wary.

As for silver, the week’s action looked like the following:

Source: GoldChartsRUS

The red line, which represents the net speculative positions of money managers, showed an increase in the net-long silver speculator position as their total net position increased by around 8,000 contracts from a net speculative short position to a net long position of 52,000. Silver speculators are a bit further away from their all-time highs than gold speculators – interesting to note.

Our Take and What This Means for Investors

Last week we changed our position in gold and silver to Extremely Bearish – and we were DEAD WRONG as gold and silver broke the $1,300 level for the first time this year. Unfortunately, that’s the nature of short-term predictions, especially during the slower trading summer months.

Despite that and our erroneous call, we do believe that the precious metals are extremely overbought here. In our view, this is one of those situations that investors face where you can be wrong for the right reasons – gold is strongly rallying but the contrarian view here is that the risk is a drop on the downside.

Physical sales of gold and silver, in terms of investment bullion, have been very slow recently, and US Mint monthly trends suggest little interest from the bullion investors at these prices.

Source: GoldChartsRUS

Additionally, gold premiums in Asia have been narrowing as physical investment has been subdued due to the jumping prices. This rally certainly has not been because of physical investment demand by Eastern or Western retail investors. While that isn’t necessarily a forbearer of lower prices (retail investors rarely can push prices up or down on a short-term basis), it does suggest that much of this jump has been due to paper investors and funds.

The danger of this is that just as these investors can push prices up dramatically in the short term, they can also flee gold and silver very quickly – which would tank prices without strength on the physical side. To maintain its price and move higher with such a small short position and lack of physical buying, there needs to be continued geopolitical or financial tensions to encourage more longs to add to what is already a large position.

We still think that the risk is on a large downside move if things calm down or if a few longs start taking profits and start a downward cycle. Investors should also remember that volume starts picking up next week as traders return from summer vacations – that could lead to the conditions that encourage a “Bear-raid” that we alluded to last week. Thus, we maintain our Extremely Bearish outlook for the short term.

We continue to warn gold bulls to be EXTREMELY careful as the direction of least resistance will be down after seven weeks of speculative position gains and volume starting to pick up after the US Labor day holiday. Investors should lighten up on gold and silver positions in the ETFs (SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD), iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV), Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV), and ETFS Physical Swiss Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL), etc.).

Disclosure: I am/we are long SGOL, SIVR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.