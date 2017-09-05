3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: September 5, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research!

Abeona Therapeutics with a stealth breakthrough designation?

We just got some good news from Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) a few days ago, as its lead strategy EB-101 got breakthrough designation for a rare skin disorder. But that's not the only therapy in the ABEO pipeline. As I mentioned before, this company is pursuing treatment options for a number of genetic disorders.

One of these disorders is Sanfilippo B syndrome, a metabolic disorder resulting from an inability to break down glycosaminoglycans, which leads to a panoply of symptoms ranging from gastrointestinal to behavioral to developmental. Currently, there is no treatment available for this disease.

But ABEO's AB-101 is looking to address this challenge. This therapy is an adeno-associated virus designed to restore function of the enzymes needed to break down the complex carbohydrates.

And if you blinked, you may have missed that this therapy is now listed on the company's website as having breakthrough therapy designation from the FDA. No formal announcement has been forthcoming as of the time of this writing, but it is there clear as day in the pipeline section.

Looking forward: As usual, breakthrough therapy has been a significant boon to the developmental pathway of drugs for disease of high unmet need. I expect it will be much the same for ABO-101, assuming clinical trial data bear out the early promise of this strategy. But it is similar in principle to Spark Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:ONCE) hemophilia approach, and that one has been generating substantial interest. Hopefully, ABO-101 will prove helpful to patients as well!

Iovance melanoma therapy placed on the fast track

Iovance (NASDAQ:IOVA) is a small-cap developmental biotech whose horse is hitched to the development of immunotherapeutic strategies for solid tumors.

Specifically, its platform entails extracting a patient's tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes, which are immune cells that have embedded themselves in the tumor and have become inactive for some reason or another. IOVA hopes that by amplifying the number of these cells into the billions, that readministration will allow the immune system to overcome the immunosuppression mediated by the tumor cells.

At ASCO 2017, IOVA presented a poster outlining some promising results for this technology in metastatic melanoma, and now it is conducting a two-step phase 2 trial in this disease area.

Now, we've received word that IOVA has caught the attention of the FDA, which put its LN-144 product into fast track designation. This will give IOVA greater access to the FDA and the ability to initiate a rolling review of its final application should results look good.

Looking forward: This is definitely a good sign for IOVA, and its early results looked quite encouraging for patients with melanoma that is refractory to PD-1 antibodies. If it can address this challenging subset of patients, it will provide one more victory in the recent escalating war with melanoma. That would be great for both the oncology community and for IOVA.

FDA provides more guidance on pembrolizumab in multiple myeloma

One of the few big setbacks Merck (NYSE:MRK) has had this year with respect to development of pembrolizumab has been in multiple myeloma, where it was forced to shutter several pivotal trials.

Now, the FDA has offered some clarification on the use of pembrolizumab in multiple myeloma. Specifically, based on data from KEYNOTE-183 and -185, the FDA has formally alerted healthcare professionals and oncology clinical researchers that combining pembrolizumab with an immunomodulatory agent (such as thalidomide, lenalidomide, or pomalidomide) increased the risk of death compared with control.

In KEYNOTE-183, 29 patients died in the pembrolizumab arm compared with 21 in the standard of care arm (pomalidomide+dexamethasone) in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, which ended up representing a 50% increased risk of death attributed to the addition of pembrolizumab. The objective response rate was lower, as well, along with an 18% increase in the risk of severe toxicity.

In KEYNOTE-185, 19 patients died in the pembrolizumab arm compared with 9 in the standard of care (lenalidomide+dexamethasone) for newly diagnosed myeloma. Interestingly, early signs appeared to favor the pembro arm in terms of time to progression, but the increased risk of death could not be ignored.

Looking forward: If this isn't an assured death knell for a clinical program, I don't know one when I see it. It's bizarre to see such negative results for a drug that has been firing on all cylinders in 2017, but this is how it goes. Perhaps it's the use of steroids in the standard of care. Perhaps it's due to something inherent in multiple myeloma that eludes me. But what is clear is that pembrolizumab does not help patients when you give it in conjunction with these particular standard therapy options. It is worth noting that there are a few more studies ongoing for pembro in myeloma, including one with daratumumab. So it's going to be interesting to see where MRK takes this program.

