September 2017: Natural Gas Demand Overview And Forecast

We expect natural gas consumption in the U.S. to fall by another 3.20% y-o-y in September.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has recently released their natural gas monthly statistics for June 2017. In this article, we will briefly review their consumption and exports figures, then look at our latest estimates for July and August and conclude with our forecast for September, October and November.

Aggregate demand (national consumption + exports) for American natural gas was down 2.2% y-o-y in June. Consumption dropped by almost 6.00% (primarily as a result of high comparison base in 2016), while exports surged by 38%. On a 12-month average basis, the growth in total demand stayed positive and has exceeded that of consumption by 2.8 percentage points – the largest value on record so far (see the chart below). Indeed, total demand has been growing faster than consumption since May 2015, pointing to the rising weight of exports within the overall demand structure.

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Pipeline and LNG exports combined reached 253.3 bcf in June, which is equivalent to 13.50% of national natural gas consumption on a monthly basis. On a 12-month average basis, exports now equate to almost 11% of national consumption and its share in the aggregate demand structure has essentially doubled over the past two years (from 6.70% in 2015 to 12.00% this year).

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Exports remain the fastest growing source of demand for American natural gas. While total demand increased by 14.15% (from January 2012 to June 2017), exports expanded by 87.50% over the same period. Exports recently surpassed “Other” category in the overall demand mix and are on course to become as significant in weight as U.S. commercial users (see the chart below).

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

*Other category includes lease, plant and vehicle fuels, as well as pipeline and distribution use.

Other fast-growing sources of demand include Electric Power/power burn (+20.88% since January 2012) and industrial consumption (+10.92%). Note also that since January 2012, residential consumption actually declined by 5.25% and remains below its long-term average of 400,000 MMcf.

Estimates and Forecast

After declining by 6.0% y-o-y in June, we believe that consumption then fell by 0.9% y-o-y in July and by 4.4% y-o-y in August. Consumption was weaker than last year due to cooler weather, but negative annual growth rate was also the result of a very high comparison base from 2016.

Under the latest weather forecasts, we expect natural gas consumption in the U.S. to fall by another 3.20% y-o-y in September. However, we then expect consumption to recover swiftly in both October and November (see the chart below). Please note that there is a large degree of uncertainty to that forecast, as weather models remain volatile and can generate sporadic changes in the number of cooling- and heating-degree-days. At this moment in time, there is some disagreement between CFSv2 and ECMWF models, which should probably dissipate soon. We update our forecasts on a daily basis. If you wish to receive daily update on key natural gas variables - production, consumption, exports and imports – consider signing up for our exclusive content. To see our forecasting track record, please click here.

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Exports should continue to expand. However, the annual growth rate should slow on base effects. Currently, we expect exports to total 7.2, 7.6 and 7.9 bcf per day in September, October and November, respectively (see the chart below). We estimate annual growth was probably around 32% in July, but then fell to just 15% in August due to hurricane Harvey.

Source: Bluegold Research

Please note, that our methodology for calculating LNG exports is based on vessels tracking system (Marine Traffic data) not on the liquefaction flows. Therefore, the forecast for September (and especially for October and November will almost certainly be revised higher).

Also, please note that because the lion share of consumption is still determined by weather, we update our forecasts on a daily basis. If you wish to receive a daily update on key natural gas variables - production, consumption, exports and imports – consider signing up for our exclusive content.

Balancing Price

Under the latest forecasts and assuming that market wants to see 2,000 bcf in storage by the end of March 2018, we estimate the balancing price to be $3.24 per MMBtu in October (November, X contract).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long natural gas futures (winter contracts) and short in natural gas cash.