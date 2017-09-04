BlackBerry's AtHoc Crisis Communication Software Faces Headwinds In The U.S. (UPDATE)

Verizon is in the early planning stages of building a dedicated public safety communications network as a competitor to FirstNet.

Back in late 2015, BlackBerry (BBRY) completed its acquisition of crisis communication provider AtHoc.

The AtHoc software platform enables people, devices and organizations to exchange critical information in real time during business continuity and life safety operations. The platform securely connects with a diverse set of endpoints, including mobile devices running iOS and Android, PC and Mac desktops, digital displays, radios, IP phones, sirens, fire panels and speakers to facilitate collaboration and enhance situational awareness.

Source: BlackBerry

But BlackBerry is not alone in this space. In fact, FirstNet and AT&T (T) are advancing a nationwide broadband network for public safety, and Verizon (VZ) is in the early planning stages of building a dedicated public safety communications network as a competitor to FirstNet.

RESTON, Va., June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstNet and AT&T are taking an important step to deliver the first nationwide high-speed data and voice network for America's first responders. Today, the two will provide U.S. states and territories with individual State Plans to enable the rapid deployment of this first-of-its-kind FirstNet network. The network buildout proposed in the State Plans will create thousands of new jobs nationwide and drive investments across the states and territories.

Source: PRNewswire

What's especially troubling for BlackBerry is that FirstNet is a US government organization, and each State's governor will be asked to opt-in/opt-out of a FirstNet-powered crisis communication system.

The State Plans will be released today via an online portal. States and territories can spend up to 45 days to review the plans. The states and territories will also have the opportunity to exchange feedback with FirstNet before an official 90-day clock starts for each state or territory governor to make an "opt-in/opt-out" decision on its State Plan. A governor's decision to opt-in will open the door for FirstNet and AT&T to immediately begin delivering services to that state or territory's public safety community. It's a decision that will also drive infrastructure investments and job creation. (emphasis added)

I find it rather far-fetched that a State would proactively choose a struggling Canadian company to provide this critical service over a US governmental organization teaming with US telecom giant AT&T.

If this wasn't damning enough, Verizon has just announced that it too wants a piece of this action and is in the early planning stages of a crisis communication platform to compete with FirstNet/AT&T.

“The security we build into our commercial networks, combined with the inherent security advantages of our private core dedicated to public safety, will help protect first responders’ communications,” he wrote. “The resulting multi-carrier environment would give first responders the ability to choose between the two largest national networks to achieve the best network reliability, greatest innovation, and best pricing for their communications services.” According to the release, Verizon will “make available multi-band devices that will provide access to Band 14 spectrum and enable full interoperability with any Band 14 radio access networks deployed by FirstNet.” (emphasis added)

Source: PoliceOne.com

So where is BlackBerry's AtHoc in all of this? Well, BlackBerry has scored some noteworthy customers for their crisis communication like The Pentagon Force Protection Agency (PFPA), and United States Coast Guard, etc. Actually though, neither of these were new contracts, but rather a contract renewal in the case of the PFPA, and an expansion of an existing contract in the case of the Coast Guard.

The new customer BlackBerry boasts about is the City Council of Rosny-Sous-Bois. Exciting stuff.

But the federal government sponsoring its own crisis communication, FirstNet, and the competition from other major players like Verizon and Mutualink, spell disaster for BlackBerry when trying to score new contracts or even renew existing contracts. Heck, even little-known Mutualink supplies crisis communications for FEMA, TSA, and Homeland Security, not to mention they are also a supplier to the Pentagon Force Protection Agency (PFPA).

And last but not least:

BUY AMERICAN AND HIRE AMERICAN

"Buy American Laws" means all statutes, regulations, rules, and Executive Orders relating to Federal procurement or Federal grants including those that refer to "Buy America" or "Buy American" that require, or provide a preference for, the purchase or acquisition of goods, products, or materials produced in the United States, including iron, steel, and manufactured goods.

Source: Presidential Executive Order on Buy American and Hire American

UPDATE Sep 5, 2017

20 Jurisdictions Have Officially Opted In to FirstNet

Energy behind the effort to bring a reliable and unified network to U.S. first responders is picking up, with 18 states and two territories now on board. 20 Jurisdictions Have Officially Opted In to FirstNet

It was just 9 in september, and 5 in July. States are signing up very quickly.

Conclusion:

I think BlackBerry's AtHoc can continue to supply crisis communication for the little guys internationally like the City Council of Rosny-Sous-Bois, but new contracts and even renewals in the United States are going to be a hard sell.

If your investment thesis relies on AtHoc making significant headway in the US Market, please carefully consider the information provided in this note.

Invest Accordingly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.