AMD's Threadripper Trounces Intel's Core I7

Last week, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) widened its lead over Intel Corp’s (INTC) HEDT (High-end desktop) offering. AMD will give NVMe RAID for Threadripper after September 25th. The move is an important step forward for AMD because it takes away a competitive advantage Intel had: bootable RAID.

Last month, reviewers reported that AMD’s X399 did not give users the ability to utilize NVMe SSDs in a bootable RAID. On September 25, that will change. At no extra charge or licensing costs, it will be bootable, will support RAID 0, 1, 1+0, and is not limited to any SSD (solid state drive) brand.

Source: AMD

NVMe RAID allows systems to get access to many high-speed SSDs concurrently for better I/O (data reading and writing) performance while enhancing data protection. Before the announcement, only Intel’s X299 supported this but now AMD is offering the same functionality. Intel will effectively lose the only advantage it had over AMD’s Threadripper. This will spell trouble for Intel, as the company charges a premium for NVMe RAID. Now, the only reason anyone would consider an Intel HEDT over AMD’s Threadripper is if the end-user required higher single-threaded performance. This scenario is very unlikely.

Thanks to growing sales for Ryzen 7 and Threadripper contributing to a significant amount of revenue, chances are good that AMD will report profit margins exceeding its forecast. AMD 1700X prices fell last month, leading to sales not seen since March. Still, sales of Intel’s popular 7700K (Core i7) CPU may be falling as consumers wait for the next iteration of chips, code-named Coffee Lake. These chips will have 50% more cores than the 7700K and will retail for around the same price. Intel said Coffee Lake chips will be available sometime in the Fall.

At Mindfactory, a German retailer, monthly sales of Ryzen CPUs surpassed that of Intel’s i3/i5/i7 Core processors:

In the chart above (source), notice the drop-off in i7 7700K revenue (purple bar). Conversely, i7 1800X revenue (pink) climbed steadily. Since its introduction, revenue for both the Ryzen R3 (BLUE), which targets the budget market, and Ryzen R5, which targets the mid-market, nearly doubled since their introduction.

Vega Still a Risk

As I last wrote in my coverage of AMD stock, AMD’s Vega GPU is still a drag for the company’s reputation. The high-end card is two years late. The Vega 56 and 64 perform similarly to Nvidia’s (NVDA) GTX 1070 and 1080, respectively. But the cards cost more and consume more power, although undervolting the Vega 56 may get the GPU to beat the GTX 1080. AMD blamed limited supply and strong demand from cryptocurrency miners for the high retail prices above MSRP for Vega. AMD does not get any marginal revenue when prices are high. Retailers pocket the price difference. Until AMD increases supplies, the positive impact cryptocurrency mining has on demand will not help AMD’s revenue. So long as Vega costs more than Nvidia’s GTX cards, consumers will buy Nvidia instead. Last quarter, Nvidia made billions in revenue from its graphics division. The latest mispricing of Vega cards will only help Nvidia sustain such impressive numbers.

AMD data by YCharts

Valuation

Investors have multiple valuation models to choose from in estimating the fair value of AMD stock. Wall Street’s average price target for AMD stock is $14.23.

Source: finbox.io (click to enter your own assumptions)

I estimate AMD’s revenue growth numbers by taking into account its product launch schedule and expected demand. Accounting for sales of Polaris, EPYC, Ryzen, and chips for console customers, use the 5Y DCF Revenue Exit model.

Assume revenue grows at a double digit rate for the next five years:

Source: finbox.io

At a discount rate of between 12.5% (high) – 13.5% (LOW), AMD’s stock is worth between $13 and $20, giving a midpoint of around $17.

Takeaway

AMD stock is still expensive today from a price-multiple measure but the company’s underlying product revamp in GPUs, CPUs, and servers give shareholders confidence of sustainable growth ahead. AMD stock could dip once again back to the $12 range but it will take a market correction to pull it lower. If that happens, buying the stock on the dip may prove profitable.

