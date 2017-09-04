North Korea: Will Hydrogen Bomb Test Make Stocks Quake?

Saturday night North Korea claimed to have developed a hydrogen bomb capable of being added to a long range missile. Sunday morning I woke up to the news that it had actually tested that hydrogen bomb.



North Korea on Sunday tested its sixth and largest nuclear device, a demonstration of power that triggered a magnitude 6.3 earthquake around the area of its test site. The “perfect success” of what Pyongyang claimed was a hydrogen bomb capable of being mounted on a ballistic missile marks the latest show of defiance to the international community, particularly the US, amid a tense stand-off over the regime’s rapidly developing weapons programmes. The China Earthquake Administration and the US Geological Survey both measured the quake at magnitude 6.3, with the Chinese body saying it had occurred at a depth of zero km. Officials in South Korea and Japan also confirmed they believed the earthquake was the result of a nuclear explosion.

North Korea’s Parliamentary Defense Committee estimated the bomb had a yield of 100 kilotons. If true, that would make it seven times more powerful than the hydrogen bomb dropped on Hiroshima (13 kilotons) and five times more power than the one dropped on Nagasaki (20 kilotons).

North Korea launched its first missile of the year just one month after President Trump was elected. Experts believed it was meant to test the Trump administration’s preparedness. A war of words followed between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. In July Kim Jong Un launched an intercontinental ballistic missile and claimed it was capable of hitting the heart of the United States; in previous launches North Korea had shown off its short to intermediate range capabilities. President Trump promised to meet any North Korea threat with fire and fury. Undeterred, Kim Jong Un launched a missile over Japan and into the Pacific Ocean last week. The unprecedented provocation appeared to be another show of force and proof that he had the capability to strike the U.S. territory of Guam.

Will Diplomacy Work?

President Trump took to Twitter Sunday morning to respond to the missile test, calling North Korea “hostile and dangerous":

@realdonaldtrump: North Korea has conducted a major Nuclear Test. Their words and actions continue to be very hostile and dangerous to the United States ...

The U.S. has issued sanctions against North Korea in the past. China - North Korea's largest trading partner - banned coal imports from Pyongyang after missile tests in mid-February; China has at times suspended fuel sales as well. I find it hard to believe that Jong Un had not factored sanctions into the equation before the hydrogen bomb test. Sanctions and back channel talks have not worked in the past to stop North Korea's provocations, and I doubt they will work now. Furthermore, China could be a wild card. It does not want a beefed up U.S. military presence on the Korean peninsula out of fear the U.S. could use its Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system (“THaad”) (or other measures) to spy on China. A de-stabilization of the Koreas would also not be attractive as it could create knock-on effects for China's economy.

Either the U.S. or North Korea has to make a good faith effort at diplomacy. Stopping Jong Un's nuclear ambitions does not appear likely. According to Bong Young-shik, an authority on North Korea at Seoul’s Yonsei University, Jong Un might even seek a larger role on the world stage:



“Kim Jong Un now understands that Washington does not have the ability to crank up its maximum pressure strategy any further,” he said. “He understands Washington does not realistically have a military option. The only option is for Washington to recognise North Korea as a nuclear state and hope to contain it like with the Soviet Union.”

Based on Trump's prior rhetoric, recognizing North Korea as a superpower on par with Russia could be untenable in the short-term. However, somebody has to give. It will be interesting to see who blinks first.

The Play For Investors

Last week's unprecedented provocation by North Korean sent markets lower initially, but they recovered to end the week in positive territory. Over eight years of central bank stimulus has buoyed financial markets to record highs. That stimulus could come to an end if the Fed unwinds its $4 trillion hoard of fixed income instruments as promised. Future Fed actions create uncertainty, and the unpredictable actions of North Korea could amplify that uncertainty. I recommend that investors reduce exposure to the equity markets due to unexpected problems from the Fed's unwind of quantitative easing ("QE"), and rising tensions with North Korea and/or China.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

