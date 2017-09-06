Diversify Into Chinese Equities With This 5-Star ETF, Yield 8.5%

This research report was jointly produced with High Dividend Opportunities co-author Philip Mause.

With the U.S. stock market hitting new highs and appearing to be relatively more expensive compared to overseas equities, some investors are looking to diversify their holdings by picking up exposure to foreign markets. Cash flows into non-U.S. equities have been accelerating following the U.S. dollar weakening this year. The flow of funds into international stocks remains relentless.

"Emerging-market stocks are in a sweet spot: They have low prices, lots of momentum, and a flood of new cash pouring in".

China, which stands at about 30% of most emerging-markets indices, has been one of the driving forces in emerging markets in 2017. Just as slowing growth in China caused damage to emerging markets in 2014 and 2015, its recent recovery has boosted them.

Cheap Valuations

Chinese and emerging markets equities are trading at much cheaper valuations than their U.S. counterparts. Here is a comparison of the average P/E ratios for the S&P 500 (SPY), the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM), and the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI):

SPY : Currently trades at 18.7 P/E Ratio.

: Currently trades at P/E Ratio. EEM : Currently trades at 15.2 P/E Ratio.

: Currently trades at P/E Ratio. FXI: Currently trades at just 12.6 P/E Ratio.

China large-cap stocks are trading at a 32.6% discount to their U.S. counterparts.

CN is possibly the best China ETF

One of the most convenient ways to invest in international equities is through targeted ETFs. ETFs are relatively tax efficient and are liquid. Unlike open-end mutual funds, ETFs trade during the day at a price determined at the time of the trade rather than at market close (at a price unknown at the time that the trade is made). Also, unlike most equity Closed-End Funds, ETFs generally trade at "Net Asset Value" (or NAV), or a price very close to NAV.

In some foreign markets, there are legal limits that prevent typical retail investors from owning some shares or some types of shares. ETFs generally offer investors an avenue for exposure to these investments. One leading ETF that offers exposure to Chinese equities is the Deutsche X-trackers MSCI All China Equity ETF (CN).

CN - CN is a smaller ETF with $10.5 million in assets, offering investors exposure to a diverse set of equities in the Chinese economy.

While Chinese growth has slowed and various pundits point to imbalances that are developing in the Chinese economy, economic growth in China is still substantially higher than in the United States. Just this month, China announced gross domestic product growth of 6.7%, up from 6.5% in the first quarter. With about 15% of worldwide GDP, China now accounts for one-third of global economic growth - more than the US, Japan, and Europe combined.

The Chinese stock markets have a bewildering set of share types and classes, and foreign investors are generally restricted from owning A-shares. CN offers exposure to A-Shares. In fact, CN's largest single position (36.3%) is Deutsche X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares (NYSEARCA:ASHR), which is another Deutsche Bank ETF which owns A-shares in the Chinese market. CN also includes in its portfolio the following:

Technology shares such as:

Alibaba (BABA)

Baidu (BIDU)

Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCTZF)

Bank and Financial Institutions, including the largest banks in China:

Bank of China

China Construction Bank

Industrial & Commercial Bank

China Life Insurance Company

In addition to telecom such as China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) and Oil & Gas such as China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP).

Below is a table showing CN's largest holdings.

CN generally reflects an allocation similar to the Chinese stock markets with large positions in information technology and financial stocks. The portfolio of CN includes a good allocation to the JBAT stocks - JD.com (JD), Baidu, Alibaba, and Tencent Holdings. Chinese JBAT stocks are the equivalent of the famous U.S. momentum stocks, the FANG stocks - which consist of Facebook, Inc. (FB), Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Netflix, Inc. (NFLX), and Alphabet, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) - stocks which have been market leaders in 2017.

Stellar Performance

CN has performed very well of late and returned 28% in the past year.

CN has had an average gain of 16% over the past three years. The question an investor would ask: How did CN fare compared to other China ETFs? We decided to compare CN with the following popular China/Hong Kong ETFs:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF - with total assets of $3.3 billion. iShares MSCI China ETF ( MCHI ) - with total assets of $2.6 billion. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (EWH) with total assets of $1.8 billion.

As we can see from the chart, CN has returned 48% during the past three years, outperforming all of the above ETFs by a huge percentage and returning more than double the returns of its closest competitor:

It is no wonder that Morningstar.com gives CN a 5-star rating.

Distributions and Expenses

CN has a reasonable net expense ratio of 0.62% (including the fees associated with other DB funds it holds).

CN's policy is to pay distributions once a year at the end of the year. The distributions reflect realized capital gains and dividend income: CN has paid generous distributions of $4.34 in 2015 and $2.99 in 2016. These distributions have been paid once a year at the end of the calendar year. The distributions paid in 2016 come to a yield of 8.5% . With large gains having taken place during 2017 so far, we would not be surprised to see the distribution amount and the related yield for CN much higher in December 2017, when the CN goes ex-dividend.

. With large gains having taken place during 2017 so far, we would not be surprised to see the distribution amount and the related yield for CN much higher in December 2017, when the CN goes ex-dividend. Investors should note that CN is not similar to a "dividend champion" stock in that it does not provide consistent dividends, but instead provides distributions which can jump up and down from year to year depending primarily on capital gains.

The 40 Biggest Chinese Companies Being Added to the MSCI Index

The influential index provider MSCI said recently that it would begin tracking some 222 mainland shares for Chinese companies as part of its emerging markets index as soon as May 2018. This decision will grant U.S. investors greater access to the world's second largest economy and will result in massive cash inflows by emerging markets ETFs into Shanghai's equities. The investment community has been waiting for this decision for years, with most fund managers avoiding the Shanghai stock exchange due to restrictions on dealing, foreign ownership, and the opaque structure of many listed businesses, meaning that a huge chunk of the world's capital has not been invested in China. More cash inflows into China next year is likely to support higher equity prices over the next few years. We believe that getting into China's A-Shares ahead of major ETFs makes a lot of sense.

Risks

Foreign Currency Exposure: CN is not currency-hedged so that investors bear a certain amount of exchange rate risk. The major factor affecting investor success with CN will be the performance of the Chinese stock markets in dollar denominated terms. The Chinese currency has been relatively stable relative to the dollar with the relationship sometimes described as a "loose peg" and with a degree of Central Bank intervention to maintain that stability. There has been a degree of political friction on this issue with some American politicians and policy makers arguing that the Chinese are taking action to prevent their currency from appreciating against the dollar. Thus, there may be more likelihood of Chinese currency appreciation against the dollar than of its decline against the dollar because a large decline would almost certainly provoke an adverse American response and possibly direct retaliatory trade actions. It could also lead to action in the United States designed to depreciate the dollar and return exchange rates to the level in existence before the Chinese currency decline. Because of this dynamic, the risk of a major and sustained decline of the Chinese currency against the dollar is limited and the major determinant for CN's performance is likely to be Chinese stock valuation in local currency. Dynamics of Chinese Equities: The Chinese stock market has been part of the success story of the economic policy engineered by the government. A dramatic decline in share prices denominated in local currency might provoke political unrest so that the government would take aggressive action to limit any sharp downturn. In the short to intermediate term, this dynamic is probably a plus because it protects against a large correction. In the long term, a market artificially levitated by government action does raise some troubling issues. Investors in CN should continue to follow developments in China closely.

Low Volume but Strong Liquidity

CN has a low average daily volume of around 3,900 shares, but based on our experience, market makers for this security are pretty efficient. Usually, the difference between the Bid and the Ask price is only 0.1%. We would also like to remind readers that CN is an ETF and usually trades based on its underlying "Net Asset Value" (or minimal Premium or Discount). Therefore, large purchase or large sale orders should not affect the market price.

The Chinese Economy Benefits From Low Oil Price

China vies with the United States for the distinction of being the world's largest net oil importer. The value of the imports is a considerably larger percentage of Chinese GDP than it is of United States GDP so that China is one of the world's greatest beneficiaries (along with Germany, South Korea, and Japan) of low world oil prices. In that sense, an investment in Chinese equities may provide some hedge for investors who have other investments such as integrated oil companies or oil & gas midstream MLPs.

Chinese Equities Could Still Have Plenty of Room to Run

After reaching an all-time high of 6,124.044 points on October 16, 2007, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index ended 2008 down a record 65% mainly due to the impact of the global economic crisis which started in mid-2008. The index never fully recovered.

With most global markets reaching new all-time highs month-after-month during 2017 - notably markets in America and in Europe - the Shanghai composite index is still very far from reaching new highs, as depicted in the 20-year chart of the index below:

Will we see new market highs in China over the next few years? Only time will tell, but the fact that Chinese equities are still trading at attractive valuations compared to other equity markets could suggest that the index has still plenty of room to run.

Conclusion

CN is possibly the best China ETF and provides investors with a convenient and liquid form of geographical diversification into China away from the United States market. This diversification is probably a prudent measure and is likely to result in outperformance. Growth rates in different parts of the world vary, and there will be periods in the near future in which China will outperform the United States, and possibly by a wide margin. Chinese equities are currently on fire with plenty of room to run. Investors should look upon CN as an opportunity to diversify geographically and - to some extent - benefit from the current world oil price.

