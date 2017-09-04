Key Factor That Oil Bears Miss

I explain in this article that legacy production declines are starting to catch up to the increase in oil production from new wells.

Bears seem to ignore, however, that factors that increase new oil production per well in initial months also lead to significantly higher decline rates in subsequent months.

Bears are still holding onto the hope that the U.S. oil production growth projected by the EIA weeklies will make up for the declines across the rest of the world.

Oil prices are stagnant below $50, and oil bears are still holding onto the hope that the U.S. oil production growth projected by the EIA weeklies will make up for the declines across the rest of the world. As the following graph from Anas Alhajji shows, however, this has so far been a pipe dream:

The source of disconnect

It's impossible know the investment thesis of each oil bear, but my understanding is that the general short thesis on oil depends on the increased U.S. oil production driven by higher number of rig count, more wells drilled per rig per month driven by pad drilling, longer laterals per well, and more proponents used per well to increase well productivity.

Bears seem to ignore, however, that each one of the four factors I listed above also leads to higher decline rates per well, as the following graphs included in the latest EIA Drilling Productivity Report show:

The third graph shows that change in oil production is a function of production from new wells (first graph) minus legacy production change (second graph). Focusing on one factor at the exclusion of the other often leads to wrong conclusions.

The first graph above shows the oil production from new wells is a function of new-well oil production per rig times rig count. In mid-2016, the new-well oil production per rig (so-called "rig productivity") started declining as increasing rig count led to the reversal of high-grading of new wells. This has slowed down the rate of increase in production from new wells.

The second graph above shows that the legacy oil production change has continued to become increasingly negative after a year-long pause in 2015, and continues to increase today as higher number of new wells in early 2017 start their

As the following graph from EIA shows, although the initial production rates in tight oil formations continue to rise year-after-year primarily due to the four factors I listed above, the decline rates following the first full month of production accelerate as well, bringing average oil production per well down to the levels seen in previous years after some time.

Bottom Line

While oil bears are focused on production growth from new wells, legacy production declines are accelerating, keeping the net production increase in-line with historical trends.

Because the historical net U.S. oil production increase of ~400 to ~500 kbd (see following graph for the four-year period from January 2012 through December 2015) is not nearly enough to make up for the annual demand increase of more than 1.0 mbd in addition to lower production levels from certain ex-US non-OPEC countries, such as Mexico and China, I expect global oil inventories to continue to decline until some time after oil prices reach significantly higher levels.

