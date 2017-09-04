Ellie May To Acquire Velocify For $128 Million

The deal helps position Ellie Mae's Encompass software as an all-in-one suite of solutions for residential mortgage marketing, origination and processing functions.

Quick Take

Mortgage processing software firm Ellie Mae (ELLI) has announced an agreement to acquire Velocify for $128 million in an all cash transaction.

Velocify has developed a lead management software system for sales teams and managers that helps increase prospect engagement, closing rates and improve sales productivity and team culture.

Many of Ellie Mae’s existing customer already use the Velocify solution, so the deal appears to be a natural fit for ELLI to expand its offerings.

Target Company

El Segundo, California-based Velocify was founded in 2004 to create sales acceleration software for small and middle market businesses.

Management is headed by CEO Nick Hedges, who has been with the firm since 2008 and was previously a consultant at Bain & Co.

Below is an overview video of Velocify’s system:

(Source:Velocify)

Velocify’s primary offerings include:

Pulse - Salesforce (CRM) integrated sales automation system

LeadManager - Standalone sales automation software

LoanEngage - Mortgage CRM software for loan officers and lenders

Dial-IQ - Automated dialer designed specifically for sales teams

Velocify raised at least $18.25 million in two rounds from investors including Rustic Canyon Partners and Volition Capital.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Ellie Mae is paying $128 million in cash for Velocify and the deal is expected to close in Q4 2017.

The transaction ‘will have no impact on third quarter financials. Ellie Mae will provide additional financial details when the company reports its third quarter results.’ That won’t occur until mid-November, so we don’t know specific effects on financial operations at this time.

The acquisition of Velocify will build out Ellie Mae’s vision of a ‘fully digital mortgage by combining Velocify’s lead management, engagement and distribution capabilities with Ellie Mae’s Encompass CRM...and the Encompass Consumer Connect digital consumer experience.’

The benefit to lenders is a single, integrated source for mortgage lead management, origination, underwriting and processing.

Ellie Mae acknowledged that many of its existing Encompass customers ‘use the Velocify solution today.’

As Jonathan Corr, president and CEO of Ellie Mae, stated in the deal announcement,

The acquisition will enable us to provide the first combined solution that helps lenders turn consumer interest into applications by offering a personalized, high-tech and human-touch experience. Going forward we will empower lenders’ sales teams to keep pace with the speed of opportunity, drive down costs of origination through greater lead capture and conversion, and improve productivity through actionable selling insights.

Velocify CEO Nick Hedges added,

A digital transformation is occurring across the financial services industry, especially in the mortgage vertical in which Velocify has a leading position. Successful sales teams offer an end to end digital experience combined with as much human touch as the consumer desires throughout their buying process.

Integration risk should be minimal since the two companies were well known to each other prior to the deal.

Acquiring Velocify should be a long-term win for ELLI. As lenders look to reach younger demographic prospects who are digital natives, being able to excel in that critical ‘top of the funnel’ digital marketing is an imperative.

I write about M&A deals, public company investments in technology startups, and IPOs. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top or bottom of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.