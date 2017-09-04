Will Disappointing Jobs Data Quell Rate Hike Chatter?

Pursuant to jobs the U.S. economy appears to firing on all cylinders, yet In August the economy added only 156,000 jobs. The figure was shy of the 180,000 economists were expecting:

Payrolls grew by 156,000 in August, less than Wall Street forecasters predicted, while revisions to figures in June and July cut those months’ figures by 41,000 ... The data confirm a tendency for August jobs readings to disappoint in recent years, but they do not change the broader picture of steady improvement by a labour market that remains in its longest period of uninterrupted private sector hiring. The hiring numbers are strong enough to keep the unemployment rate trending down over time, cementing signs that the US remains at or near full employment.

The jobs number was way down from the 209,000 jobs added in July, and off the 176,000 average monthly jobs gains through year-to-date 2017. Manufacturing and construction were particularly strong, having grown jobs by 36,000 and 28,000, respectively.

Despite the jobs miss financial markets rallied. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) finished up over 39 points to 21,988. This appears to be a great environment for equity investors as record low interest rates makes fixed income returns less competition for stocks. Secondly, the carrot of infrastructure investing and corporate tax cuts still lingers.

Unemployment Rate Ticked Down To 4.4 Percent

The unemployment rate of 4.4% was down from the 4.9% reported in the year earlier period; it was also practically unchanged from July. With an unemployment rate of 5.0% or less economists consider the economy to be at full employment. That said, if there is no slack in the labor market then potential employees should be able to demand higher wages in order to [i] enter the labor market or [ii] keep from switching jobs. If that theory holds then we should also see strong wage growth.

Nothing could be further from the case. Average hourly wages of $26.39 were up 0.1% versus July, and up only 2.5% Y/Y. Both appear anemic given the trillions in stimulus from the government since the Financial Crisis of 2008. Anemic wage growth could indicate that workers do not have as much bargaining power as economic the "full-employment" thesis would suggest. Intel's (INTC) announced layoffs of 12,000 (11% of workforce) in Q2 2016 should have been an indication of weakness in the personal computer market and the economy. Rumors are also swirling that General Electric (GE) plans layoffs in non-revenue producing areas like human resources and auditing in order to cut costs. This comes after GE decided to move its corporate headquarters from Stamford, CT to Boston to save on taxes. When two bellwethers like Intel and GE announce layoffs it connotes to me that [i] layoffs could be in store at other companies and [ii] the theory that workers have leverage to negotiate better pay could be pure hokum.

Will The Fed Stand Pat On Rates?

The Fed has intimated its desire to unwind the effects of quantitative easing ("QE"). I interpret that mean normalizing interest rates and unwinding its $4 trillion hoard of fixed income securities. Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen has also vowed to remain data dependent. The growth in personal consumption expenditures ("PCE") has not reached or exceeded the 2.0% bogey that could trigger a rate hike. The 2.5% growth in average wages is also not likely robust enough for Yellen to pull the trigger. More corporate layoffs could stymie future wage growth and keep the Fed on hold for the forseeable future. Those a rate hike might not happen this year, an unwinding of the Fed balance sheet could cause volatility in the equity markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.