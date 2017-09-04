Chart Industries To Acquire VCT Vogel For Footprint Expansion

The deal provides Chart with an expanded presence in those regions and complementary truck drive system manufacturing.

VCT provides cryogenic pumps, equipment and service to businesses in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Chart Industries has agreed to acquire VCT Vogel for an undisclosed amount.

Quick Take

Gas and energy equipment and solutions company Chart Industries (GTLS) announced that it has acquired VCT Vogel for an undisclosed sum.

VCT provides cryogenic and mobile gas tank equipment and transportation in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

As long as Chart didn’t overpay for VCT small revenue base, the deal should be an excellent strategic move as Chart expands its footprint and equipment offerings.

Target Company

Gablingen, Germany-based VCT was founded in 2001 to provide equipment, service and aftermarket capabilities to the mobile gas tank and related systems required to drive and control cryogenic pumps.

Management is headed by founder and Managing Director Xaver Vogel, who will stay on with the unit.

VCT’s primary offerings include truck mounted drive systems and control systems for cryogenic pumps on rigid trucks, trailers and containers.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither company disclosed the acquisition price or terms and Chart didn’t file an 8-K or disclose a change in financial guidance.

VCT is expected to generate net sales in 2017 of $4 million, of which 55% will be services. Based on that level of revenues, it is likely Chart paid under $10 million for the deal, and as such, the transaction is not material to Chart’s financial condition.

The value of the combination of VCT and Chart is primarily driven by Chart’s desire for geographic footprint expansion as well as truck drive systems.

As Chart stated in the deal announcement,

The acquisition expands and strengthens Chart's service and aftermarket presence in Southern Germany, Austria and Switzerland, and adds highly complementary truck drive systems to Chart's mobile equipment offering. It will report through the Distribution & Storage ("D&S") segment within Chart.

Chart’s European D&S unit president Hans Lonsain added,

VCT is a market leading company for cryogenic services in Germany, Austria and Switzerland with a proven competence to fulfill customer needs on short notice while maintaining a high quality standard. It has an excellent reputation for outstanding technical capabilities throughout the markets it serves. In addition to its service offering, VCT manufactures state-of-the-art systems that are needed to drive and control cryogenic pump units. We are impressed by the long-term customer relationships VCT has built based on its technical competence, problem-solving capabilities and hands-on, extremely professional approach. Both VCT's services and its product range are a great complement to Chart's existing European offering.

In addition, VCT will act as the regional service provider ‘for Chart Ferox and Flow Instruments products.’

The $4 million in annual revenue from VCT will also help, although the deal was likely valued on its strategic merits rather than a multiple of the revenue stream.

So, in sum, the acquisition provides Chart with an expanded presence in that region of the EU and a complementary truck drive system manufacturing capability.

