Dividend Income Update August 2017

|
Includes: ABBV, ABT, ADNT, APD, BCR, CAT, CCP, CL, CLX, GIS, HCN, HCP, HRL, LTC, PG, RY, SBUX, TD, VSM, YUM
by: Divhut

It's dividend income update time. One of my favorite times of the month as I get to review my previous month of passive income received from my dividend income portfolios.

Without rehashing the wild ride we experienced in the market last month, I could find comfort in one thing, my dividends. As we all know, the market may move up and down irrationally and seemingly on a whim while our dividends remain much more stable, reliable and predictable. Sure, dividends may not increase every year and a cut or elimination is even possible, but the odds are greatly reduced when you diversify among different companies and sectors and focus on dividend quality (free cash flow, EPS and payout ratios). Forget chasing the high yield unicorns and focus on the boring lower yielding but sustainable dividends. In the long run, you'll be better off. With that being said, let's take a look at my August 2017 dividend totals.

Dividend income from my taxable account totaled $320.16, up from $283.14, an increase of 13.1% from August of last year.

Dividend income from my ROTH account totaled $215.43, up from $188.05, an increase of 14.6% from this time last year.

Dividend income from my IRA account totaled $122.63, up from $98.93, a year-over-year increase of 24.0%.

Grand total for the month of August: $658.22, an increase of 15.5% from August 2016.

Brokerage Account

Year-to-date dividends: $2,821.64

Date

Description

Symbol

Amount

08/01/2017

DIVIDEND:GIS

GIS

$54.74

08/04/2017

DIVIDEND:BCR

BCR

$1.05

08/04/2017

DIVIDEND:CLX

CLX

$11.88

08/04/2017

DIVIDEND:YUM

YUM

$17.91

08/14/2017

DIVIDEND:APD

APD

$38.72

08/15/2017

DIVIDEND:CL

CL

$7.17

08/15/2017

DIVIDEND:HRL

HRL

$5.85

08/15/2017

DIVIDEND:ABBV

ABBV

$86.88

08/15/2017

DIVIDEND:ABT

ABT

$21.00

08/15/2017

DIVIDEND:PG

PG

$13.35

08/17/2017

DIVIDEND:ADNT

ADNT

$1.84

08/21/2017

DIVIDEND:VSM

VSM

$1.00

08/21/2017

DIVIDEND:CAT

CAT

$58.77

Total: $320.16

ROTH Account

Year-to-date dividends: $1,260.48

Date

Description

Symbol

Amount

08/01/2017

DIVIDEND:GIS

GIS

$3.92

08/01/2017

DIVIDEND:TD

TD

$85.01

08/04/2017

DIVIDEND:YUM

YUM

$5.22

08/15/2017

DIVIDEND:PG

PG

$7.88

08/21/2017

DIVIDEND:CAT

CAT

$50.92

08/25/2017

DIVIDEND:SBUX

SBUX

$1.75

08/25/2017

DIVIDEND:RY

RY

$60.73

Total: $215.43

IRA Account

Year-to-date dividends: $448.93

Date

Description

Symbol

Amount

08/21/2017

DIVIDEND:HCN

HCN

$51.99

08/22/2017

DIVIDEND:HCP

HCP

$49.51

08/24/2017

DIVIDEND:CCP

CCP

$19.19

08/31/2017

DIVIDEND:LTC

LTC

$1.94

Total: $122.63

Some notes about my August update:

This was my last dividend received from Care Capital Properties, Inc. in my IRA as the merger with Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) was completed a few weeks ago. Also, albeit small, I am happy to announce my very first Starbucks Corporation dividend. I hope to see that dividend continue grow over the coming months and years, and with eight months of 2017 already under my belt, I'm happy to see that I have brought in $4,531.05 in total passive income exclusively from dividends or an average monthly figure of $566.38. In all, a great August showing with a healthy double-digit year-over-year gain.

You just have to love the very real results of dividend growth investing. The numbers above just continue to prove to me that over time, and with a lot of patience, dividend growth investing can work and provide an ever increasing passive income stream.

Are any of these dividend stocks in your portfolio too? How was your August dividend income? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long all above

