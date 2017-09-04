Dividend Income Update August 2017

It's dividend income update time. One of my favorite times of the month as I get to review my previous month of passive income received from my dividend income portfolios.

Without rehashing the wild ride we experienced in the market last month, I could find comfort in one thing, my dividends. As we all know, the market may move up and down irrationally and seemingly on a whim while our dividends remain much more stable, reliable and predictable. Sure, dividends may not increase every year and a cut or elimination is even possible, but the odds are greatly reduced when you diversify among different companies and sectors and focus on dividend quality (free cash flow, EPS and payout ratios). Forget chasing the high yield unicorns and focus on the boring lower yielding but sustainable dividends. In the long run, you'll be better off. With that being said, let's take a look at my August 2017 dividend totals.

Dividend income from my taxable account totaled $320.16, up from $283.14, an increase of 13.1% from August of last year.

Dividend income from my ROTH account totaled $215.43, up from $188.05, an increase of 14.6% from this time last year.

Dividend income from my IRA account totaled $122.63, up from $98.93, a year-over-year increase of 24.0%.

Grand total for the month of August: $658.22, an increase of 15.5% from August 2016.

Brokerage Account

Year-to-date dividends: $2,821.64

Date Description Symbol Amount 08/01/2017 DIVIDEND:GIS GIS $54.74 08/04/2017 DIVIDEND:BCR BCR $1.05 08/04/2017 DIVIDEND:CLX CLX $11.88 08/04/2017 DIVIDEND:YUM YUM $17.91 08/14/2017 DIVIDEND:APD APD $38.72 08/15/2017 DIVIDEND:CL CL $7.17 08/15/2017 DIVIDEND:HRL HRL $5.85 08/15/2017 DIVIDEND:ABBV ABBV $86.88 08/15/2017 DIVIDEND:ABT ABT $21.00 08/15/2017 DIVIDEND:PG PG $13.35 08/17/2017 DIVIDEND:ADNT ADNT $1.84 08/21/2017 DIVIDEND:VSM VSM $1.00 08/21/2017 DIVIDEND:CAT CAT $58.77 Total: $320.16

ROTH Account

Year-to-date dividends: $1,260.48

Date Description Symbol Amount 08/01/2017 DIVIDEND:GIS GIS $3.92 08/01/2017 DIVIDEND:TD TD $85.01 08/04/2017 DIVIDEND:YUM YUM $5.22 08/15/2017 DIVIDEND:PG PG $7.88 08/21/2017 DIVIDEND:CAT CAT $50.92 08/25/2017 DIVIDEND:SBUX SBUX $1.75 08/25/2017 DIVIDEND:RY RY $60.73 Total: $215.43

IRA Account

Year-to-date dividends: $448.93

Date Description Symbol Amount 08/21/2017 DIVIDEND:HCN HCN $51.99 08/22/2017 DIVIDEND:HCP HCP $49.51 08/24/2017 DIVIDEND:CCP CCP $19.19 08/31/2017 DIVIDEND:LTC LTC $1.94 Total: $122.63

Some notes about my August update:

This was my last dividend received from Care Capital Properties, Inc. in my IRA as the merger with Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) was completed a few weeks ago. Also, albeit small, I am happy to announce my very first Starbucks Corporation dividend. I hope to see that dividend continue grow over the coming months and years, and with eight months of 2017 already under my belt, I'm happy to see that I have brought in $4,531.05 in total passive income exclusively from dividends or an average monthly figure of $566.38. In all, a great August showing with a healthy double-digit year-over-year gain.

You just have to love the very real results of dividend growth investing. The numbers above just continue to prove to me that over time, and with a lot of patience, dividend growth investing can work and provide an ever increasing passive income stream.

Are any of these dividend stocks in your portfolio too? How was your August dividend income? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long all above