A New Era For Gold Investors?

In recent weeks, a confluence of critical developments appears to have ushered gold into a new phase. The barbarous relic’s lure is growing stronger by the day as a result of intensifying pressures on multiple fronts, defying the gravitational market forces investors had been conditioned to expect. As the price of gold continues to decouple from other traditional safe havens, it is time to examine whether this is merely a temporary phenomenon or a signal of a broader change brewing beneath the surface with potentially sufficient momentum to reignite gold’s longer-term trend.

After a sharp downward post-election move, gold has regained its resilience, outperforming the major U.S. indices year-to-date. The metal’s strength has been underpinned by unusual macroeconomic uncertainty, coupled with extraordinary political and geopolitical tensions. Even though market participants remained lulled by a historically unprecedented low-volatility environment, rational thinking has unavoidably led capital flows into gold.

The start of 2017 was characterized by an exceptionally positive market sentiment regarding the prospects of the U.S. dollar. Yet, in stark contrast to initial investor expectations, market confidence in the dollar has nosedived, reaching multi-year lows. The technical damage associated with this significant downward move may not be easy to reverse, despite the short-term bounce that seems to be already underway.

Continued dollar weakness will likely be one of the key pillars of strength supporting gold prices going forward. Nonetheless, the ongoing erosion of the dollar’s value reflects the significance of the underlying problems and underscores a process of dwindling credibility with respect not only to the Trump administration, but also to the global standing of the most powerful nation in the world and the issuer of the reserve currency.

Typically, the dollar would appreciate markedly in times of crisis. Yet, in recent weeks the escalating geopolitical tensions have failed to trigger a sustained dollar rally. It is, therefore, reasonable to expect that a renewed bout of risk-aversion will drive even stronger flows into gold, due to the muted dollar strengthening.

As we enter September, the explosive combination of a highly unpredictable nuclear stand-off in the Korean peninsula, the culmination of the debt-ceiling drama in Washington, and the considerable deterioration in the majority of hard economic data --including the latest disappointing U.S. payroll report and persistently low inflation-- has generated an ideal environment for gold bulls. In turn, this heightens the possibility of a more dovish stance by the Fed in its crucial meeting later this month.

Another unfolding development that has the potential to be supportive of gold prices is coming from China, which is expected to launch a crude oil futures contract priced in yuan and convertible into gold. The implications could be far-reaching, as this will become the most significant Asia-based crude oil benchmark, and it will enhance the importance of the yuan-denominated gold future contracts introduced in China last year. Essentially, such a development would deal a blow to the U.S. dollar's status as a global reserve currency, highlighting the role of gold as a credible store of value.

It is also critical to evaluate the market impact from an increasingly toxic political environment. We have been experiencing a series of events -- many of which were up until recently unthinkable-- that could together catalyze a systemic unraveling, however unlikely it may seem amid this profound market calm. Yet, there is an unmistakable chorus of voices that warn about the specter of destabilization and widespread civil unrest in the U.S. In August, the United Nations issued a rare warning about the potential of civil conflict in the U.S. as a result of alarming racist trends. More importantly, such warnings had been issued only to a few third-world countries in the past 10 years.

To make matters worse, the worrying level of polarization and the rapidly increasing probability of President Trump’s impeachment create an environment of elevated uncertainty, which could translate into a sharp and broad-based repricing of market risk. Even if the negative --but very much real -- potential outcomes fail to materialize, the primary beneficiaries are likely to be precious metals, especially gold, whose price has been suppressed by central bank policies, unlike other asset classes which have far exceeded what is warranted by true economic fundamentals.

