Coach: A Buy As Kate Spade Acquisition Causes Near-Term Disruption

Investors sold off Coach, Inc.’s (COH) shares by almost 10 percent as the company beat earnings estimates but missed on revenue estimates. We believe that such selloff is the result of investor impatience and a misunderstanding of the initial adverse effects of COH’s acquisition of the Kate Spade brand. We have noted in the past that the company has successfully revitalized its namesake brand and was ready to re-imagine itself as a multi-brand American fashion umbrella-company with a stable of brands in a manner similar to European fashion giant LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCPK:LVMHF). With COH successfully transforming and revitalizing its eponymous COH brand from "affordable luxury" to "modern luxury," it initially acquired the luxury shoe designer Stuart Weitzman ("SW"). More recently, COH acquired the Kate Spade (“KS”) brand. The selloff in COH shares was a short-sighted mistake. Investors must remember that near-term revenue/earnings will be adversely affected by the KS acquisition for two reasons: 1) the KS acquisition and the retooling of such company to COH’s more efficient business model has near-term costs that adversely effect profits; and 2) the “pullback” and relaunch of the KS brand in a manner similar to COH’s brand in recent years has near-term adverse effects on revenue.

COH’s most recent quarterly report reflects the near-term adversities that arise when the acquisition of a company the size of KS occurs. At the outset, COH indicated that in its fiscal 2017 fourth quarter performance, it achieved positive North America COH brand comparable store sales growth for the fifth consecutive quarter and drove double-digit growth on a comparable weeks basis for its SW brand. The company also recorded COH brand international growth, particularly in Europe and mainland China, while driving operating margin expansion and double-digit net income and earnings per share growth. As for the KS brand, COH is beginning to integrate KS at the corporate level. At the brand level, COH remains focused on “delighting” customers in the distinctly “Kate Spade way, full of color and playful sophistication.” COH believes the KS brand has a significant opportunity for global growth across channels and geographies. At the same time, however, COH seeks to ensure that it takes the right brand-enhancing actions for the KS brand early on to manage discount impressions in the market. COH sees the KS brand as a strong unique brand with leadership and the attributes of fashionable, fun and feminine bringing, important attitude/customer diversification to the COH portfolio.

COH’s research has shown very little overlap between its three brands, with KS having the most traction with millennials. Further, COH sees that the KS brand has highly productive retail and outlet stores and a strong top tier department store presence in North America. Outside of the U.S., COH sees a significant KS brand opportunity in Japan, which is the second largest handbag and accessory market in the world and where the brand already has a strong presence but it is still under-penetrated. The company is also positive about the initial response to the KS brand in the U.K. market. COH is also excited about the long-term KS growth opportunities in China, where its initial brand tracking shows promise and consumer traction for the KS brand. With the promise of the KS brand in mind, COH is taking several steps in fiscal 2018 to position the KS brand, building a foundation for solid and sustainable growth in a manner similar to the COH brand. For example, COH has significantly curtailed promotional impressions by reducing surprise sales and pulling back on wholesale disposition. The company will also accelerate innovation in the core KS handbag/accessories categories, along with ready-to-wear and technologically leveraging the COH supply chain/product development capabilities.

COH seeks to maximize the KS brand's global footprint, notably in the outlet channel where such brand is under penetrated. The company also seeks to refocus the KS license portfolio and concentrate on the most significant women's opportunities, women's handbags, ready-to-wear, technology accessories and footwear, both domestically and internationally. COH will also tailor the KS brand’s whimsical and fun marketing message to ensure that it resonates in all key global markets. With COH’s efforts to drive growth of the KS brand in mind, let us continue with COH’s latest quarterly results. One of the company’s key strategic initiatives during fiscal year 2017 was elevating the COH Brand in the North America wholesale channel. While COH added new locations in top tier specialty stores, it also rationalized its overall department store distribution downward by about 25 percent. The company also reduced its promotional events in the channel with its days on sale down by over 35 percent for fiscal year 2017. With respect to fiscal year 2018, COH continues to see the macroeconomic environment as uncertain with adverse currency effects affecting tourist flows and geopolitical events negatively impacting sentiment.

COH saw its above $400 price bracket product sales increase to over 45 percent of handbag sales, an increase from about 40 percent. The company’s men's sales were very strong in the quarter at about 20 percent of total COH brand sales and it now expects its COH branded men's products to be well over a $1 billion opportunity. In retail stores, COH continues to elevate and differentiate the overall COH brand by offering innovation and emotion through its product assortment, marketing and in-store experience efforts. The company is also introducing COH branded women's footwear after taking back its license at the end of fiscal year 2017. With such growth efforts in mind, let us look at COH’s most recent international business results. In its most recent quarter, COH brand international sales increased 6 percent on a constant currency basis. Greater China sales increased 7 percent on a constant currency basis while Japan sales decreased 1 percent on a constant currency basis. In Europe, COH recorded a strong increase in sales with double-digit growth. With respect to its capital allocation policy, the company expects to continue to invest in its brands to drive sustainable growth/value creation/ make strategic acquisitions of strong brands.

COH sees fiscal 2018 as a year of change as it integrates its KS business. During fiscal 2018, the company will incur integration and one-time charges associated with the KS acquisition. On a non-GAAP basis, COH expects total fiscal 2018 revenues to increase about 30 percent to $5.8 billion to 5.9 billion with low single digit organic growth. The company expects the KS acquisition to add over $1.2 billion in revenue (including the impact of a planned strategic pullback in the wholesale disposition and online flash channels and assumes a high single digit decrease in comparables for fiscal year 2018). COH also projects operating income growth of 22 percent to 25 percent driven by mid single digit organic growth, the acquisition of KS and $30 million to $35 million in cost synergies. The company expects earnings per diluted share for fiscal year 2018 to be $2.35 to $2.40, a 10 percent to 12 percent increase, including low-to-mid single-digit accretion from the KS acquisition. At the close of the KS acquisition, COH’s total debt was about $2.7 billion, and, as such, it intends to repay its $800 million six-month term loan with cash on hand and end fiscal year 2018 with $1.9 billion of debt. Due to the KS acquisition, however, the company expects significant variability between its quarters throughout fiscal 2018.

COH has been undergoing a transformation involving its products, stores and marketing to reignite its revenue/earnings growth and become a multi-brand company. The company has been investing in its stores to increase its sales through product innovation, an improved pricing strategy, new merchandise and a cost-effective global sourcing plan. Long-term such actions by the company will drive comparable store sales and operating margins. Additional COH growth opportunities include the expansion of its global distribution model and entering into largely under-exploited markets. Investors familiar with COH's recent transformative efforts will know that part of such transformation has involved a COH brand transformation towards "modern luxury" concept stores in key company markets. In addition, COH has acquired SW and KS as part of its effort to become a multi-brand company. As the company begins to accelerate its efforts to become a multi-brand organization, it will continue its efforts to have men's stores and pursue international growth. Further, the company continues to accelerate its efforts to expand its e-commerce branded offerings. COH's rebranding effort under its creative director involved referencing American style while also focusing on the concept of what luxury will mean to the next generation of the company's customers.

As noted above, COH has moved its price point for many of its handbags higher. The company is also introducing and increasing its new product categories. COH is also focused on expanding its non-handbag businesses even faster than its handbag business. As also noted above, COH with its reacquired footwear license aims to grow and develop its footwear business through its SW and COH brands. COH also plans to expand and grow its outerwear offerings. The company is not only focused on rebranding and expanding its product offerings, but is also looking to achieve a balanced revenue profile by seeking increased growth in Europe as well as in developing markets; the Middle East, India, South America and Russia. Finally, COH seeks to avoid being too dependent on a single brand (is where the KS acquisition (and any future acquisitions) comes in). COH's recent results have shown that it has been successful to an extent in its strategic plan of: 1) streamlining its North American operations (including the closing of multiple stores to focus on its strongest markets), 2) decreasing its sale events for its products to move its customers away from expecting regular sales, and 3) increasing the percentage of its sales that are for $400 products or more. Such strategic steps were taken to strengthen the COH brand for the long term and have been successful.

COH is now taking its newly acquired KS brand and reposition it in the way it did with its COH brand. As noted above, however, the reposition of the KS brand will adversely affect COH’s results from time to time in fiscal year 2018 as COH works through such efforts. We believe investors should consider purchasing COH shares on any overall market weakness and reinvest the about 3.25 percent dividend, as the company's transformative efforts (now including the KS brand) are likely to continue to show more positive results. In addition, investors are also likely to benefit from any additional acquisitions by COH if such acquisitions are made at a reasonable price and such acquired brands boast strong profit margins comparable to COH branded product margins.

Our view

COH is taking multiple steps in fiscal 2018 to reposition the KS brand including: 1) significantly curtailing promotional impressions by reducing surprise sales; and 2) pulling back on wholesale product disposition. The company is also accelerating innovation in its core KS handbag/accessories categories, along with ready-to-wear and technologically leveraging the COH supply chain/product development capabilities. COH also expects the KS acquisition to generate at least $30 million to $35 million in cost synergies. The company’s KS brand repositioning efforts, however, are not without costs to both financial and growth goals. Near term, COH expects significant variability between its quarters throughout fiscal 2018 due to its KS acquisition related brand repositioning and cost synergy efforts that require financial outlays to drive cost synergies and cutting discounting to strengthen the KS brand to drive long-term growth. As for the COH brand, the company’s strategy to reinvigorate such flagship brand and its signature women's handbag business has shown positive results. The company has also experienced success from launching multiple menswear collections to take advantage of the growing market for more upscale menswear clothing and accessories.

COH also continues its effort to diversify its revenue/earnings across multiple product lines, men's/women's offerings and global geographic markets. Further, the company's international business also continues to show strong growth. COH's efforts to diversify where it obtains its revenue/earnings will allow the company to better withstand changing trends and adverse individual market conditions. With the company's efforts to diversify its eponymous brand across gender and geography in mind, it makes sense that it will now seek to diversify its revenue/earnings across multiple brands. COH’s forward price-to-earnings ratio is 17.65 based on the earnings estimates of $2.38 for fiscal year 2018 and 15.70 based on the earnings estimates of $2.68 for fiscal year 2019. We see the company's shares as trading at a value-oriented price now based on forward earnings estimates, especially considering such shares have an almost 3.25 percent dividend. Although we believe that COH shares trade at a value-oriented price, we also believe that investors should consider such shares because it is a highly profitable company far along in its transformation of its iconic brand that operates in a highly profitable business.

COH and its shareholders stand to benefit from its goal to become a multi-brand company including the KS brand. Despite the near-term variability to COH’s results the KS integration will cause, investors should consider the company’s shares now. We reiterate our belief that COH shareholders will be rewarded with above-average returns over the long term, including an about 3.25 percent dividend and share price appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.