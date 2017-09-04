Colorado Utility To Close Two Coal-Generating Plants Forcing Companies To Look Overseas For Business

Will reduce need for coal from the Powder River Basin area in Wyoming.

Xcel Energy Colorado (XEL) has submitted its Colorado Energy Plan to the Colorado Public Utilities Commission, including a request to shut down two units at the Comanche Generation Station in Pueblo with a capacity of 660 megawatts.

Unit 1 is capable of producing 325 mw of power and was built in 1973. Unit 2 produces 335 mg and was built in 1975.

Unit 1 would be closed at the end of 2022, and Unit 2 by the end of 2025 under terms of the agreement that was negotiated by Xcel with staff of the Colorado Public Utilities Commission, and other parties.

The CPUC would still have to approve the plan, but it is expected that approval will be given.

Unit 3, which Xcel says is a highly advanced, highly efficient, supercritical coal unit, would continue to operate under the proposal. Unit 3 was built in 2010 and is capable of generating 750 mw.

All three units use low-sulfur coal from the Powder River Basin near Gillette, Wyoming.

The Associated Press reports that the Comanche Generation Station burns around 5 million tons of coal a year. If the two older units are retired, that would be cut in half, Xcel spokesman Mark Stutz said.

Xcel says that with implementation of the agreement, the company's renewable energy share of its generation portfolio will grow to 55% by 2026.

Companies listed as mining coal in the Powder River Basin include Alpha Natural Resources (OTCPK:ANRZQ), Arch Coal (ARCH), Black Hills Corporation (BKH), Cloud Peak Energy (CLD), Kiewit Royalty Trust (OTCPK:KIRY), Peabody Energy (BTU), Ambre Energy, and Westmoreland Coal Company (WLB).

Not all of the companies listed above supply coal to the Comanche Station but the loss of this coal user increases concerns that companies operating in the Powder River Basin will need to look farther for customers, including overseas.

If there is good news for coal companies out of this announcement, it is that (1) the announcement brings some certainty to an otherwise uncertain situation for the coal units, (2) the two units being mothballed will continue to require coal supplies for the next 5 to 8 years, (3) plans are for the larger Unit 3 to continue to operate after that time period, and (4) the export market continues to be robust.

Exports remain key strategy for coal companies

While the U.S. domestic market for coal appears to continue to shrink, coal companies are increasingly dependent on overseas markets for their sales.

Coal exports for the first quarter of 2017 were 58% higher than in the same quarter last year, according to the Energy Information Administration. Steam coal exports have increased by 6 million short tons (MMst) and metallurgical coal exports have increased by 2 MMst. Most of these exports were shipped from Atlantic Coast and Gulf of Mexico ports.

In EIA’s most recent Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO), EIA expects growth in coal exports to slow in the coming months, with total 2017 exports forecast at 72 MMst, 11 MMst (19%) higher than the 2016 level.

These levels still are above expected growth in the U.S. market, which is expected to continue to decline due to environmental concerns.

For Peabody Energy, which already has assets in Australia, and for Arch Coal, which ships most of its coal out of the country already, the continued health of their foreign markets, particularly in Asia and Europe, becomes of paramount concern to investors.

