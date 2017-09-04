Intel: Value Play Or Value Trap?

Up until recently, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) was flying under my radar. The reason – it simply doesn't present a meaningful investment opportunity. The company is a clear monopolist on its core markets, markets in a gradual but fairly steady decline. While PCs and laptops are here to stay, growth is reliant on replacements and price inflation rather than organic demand. Intel’s main problem is you can’t beat the market if you are the market. Company’s secondary business lines are all exciting but full of larger and/or more innovative competitors. Bottom line is, Intel is a loosely regulated utility company with ambitions to become great again.

My interest in Intel came as a result of the enlightening discussion we had in my AMD series. While still not fully convinced in AMD’s bright future beyond the current offering cycle, the conclusion I drew is the dynamics between the two companies will leave a massive dent on the giant. AMD’s aggressive entrance on the slacked CPU market will certainly result in a price war. Intel’s lure margins will quickly evaporate, while the only real winner will be the end user. The processor manufacturing business is turning a negative sum game.

The broad picture

As AMD and NVidia threats start materializing, Intel actions look more and more chaotic and desperate. Expensive acquisitions are lining up, yet clear vision of business integration and synergies are not present. In fact, looking at company’s financials, one can argue the secondary businesses are a significant value-destroyer and possible drag going forward. Despite Intel’s numerous attempts to diversify operations, it still remains a pure microprocessor play. Hence, for the purpose of this presentation we will focus on the PC/mobile and data center CPU markets exclusively. As evident, the two are making up the vast majority of company’s revenues and earnings:

Starting with CCG, it seems both developed and emerging markets have reached a point of saturation where demand is primarily driven by length of the replacement cycle. While Moore’s Law surprisingly holds still, it seems hardware is running way ahead of mainstream software requirements, slowing down the renovation velocity. Industry optimists are hoping the AI adoption will change the dynamics. It certainly will. But not in Intel’s favor. The bottom line is, shipments should continue its gradual decay driven by the extended equipment life cycle. If the argument sounds baseless, one can get the same message from industry’s leading intelligence group:

According to a new forecast from the International Data Corporation, global shipments of personal computing devices (PCDs), comprised of traditional PCs (a combination of desktop, notebook, and workstations) and tablets (slates and detachables), are expected to continue a slight decline through 2021. The results show PCD shipments declining from 435.1 million units in 2016 to 398.3 million in 2021, which represents a five-year compound annual growth rate (OTCPK:CAGR) of -1.7%. Source: IDC

While the long-term prediction will most likely be completely off target as dominant architectures evolve overtime, what I found interesting is IDC has become more bearish over the past six months:

Computer unit sales are falling at even faster pace right now, yet Intel more than offsets the effect by charging higher prices. What’s the problem? AMD. The cockroach is out with competitive offerings and impressive roadmap. AMD's products are quickly taking over the bestseller charts; Dell’s latest gaming configurations are running on AMDs. While signs of а price war are not evident yet, one can be sure Intel’s margin decay will continue. Combining the price deflation with Intel’s shrinking market share and unfavorable broad market trend, one shouldn't be surprised if extended negative revenue and earnings growth take place. Next quarter, however, might be particularly weak. First, Intel’s mobile sales were suspiciously good during Q2. People are speculating the company might have shifted part of the Q3 sales in order to postpone disappointing earnings. Traditionally, the third quarter is stronger hence the echo should be muted(it can accommodate larger absolute miss). A second reason suggesting disappointing results is the fresh release of AMD’s artillery – EPYC and Threadripper.

Turning to the high-end and data center processors, situation isn't looking any better. Listing a cloud service provider over the current IPO window is equivalent to printing money. Savvy entrepreneurs are rushing to “create value”. Big guys are no different – Amazon is adding capacity multiply times higher than the one needed, just in case the best case scenario materialize. As infrastructure prices decline, I expect the trend to continue in near future. Sooner or later, however, investors will realize companies like Box and Cloudera stand no chance to justify their hefty valuations as demand won‘t catch up supply in foreseeable future. The gold rush will suddenly end and with it the demand for server CPUs.

Second problem for Intel’s DCC division is CPUs are not the star of the show anymore. Due to their architecture consisting of thousands of smaller cores, GPUs are better at handling data bases in an energy-efficient manner. AMD’s advantage is clear – they will cross-sell CPUs and GPUs until eventually mulls them in a super-chip. To make matters even worse, NVidia endorsed AMD’s processors. While the move might sound counterintuitive at first, remember Intel’s recently acquired Mobileye is NVidia’s biggest competitor in the automotive space. Hence, the GPU giant should prefer stronger AMD to Intel.

Even if Cisco Systems’ rosy expectations turn reality, Intel will hardly be amongst the beneficiaries of the cloud revolution. As discussed in my previous articles, ASICs are gaining traction; EPYC had a great start and will certainly eat a bigger portion of the market than initially expected. Implication is, lower volumes and margins for Intel.

Similarly to my AMD series, I will skip the lengthy review of Intel’s latest products and speculations on when will they switch to 10nm. Instead, I will focus on financial and be open for further discussion in the comment section below. I acknowledge there are readers with outstanding expertize and experience in the tech sector and will warmly welcome them to share their thoughts (especially the INTC's bulls). At the end of the day, however, SeekingAlpha is an investment community rather than tech review platform. The timing and specification of a product could hardly influence the trajectory of a $170b behemoth; emerging competitive pressure, switch to superior architectures and declining demand for the end product certainly will. Let’s see what’s priced in.

Valuation

Starting with the basics, one of bulls’ main arguments Intel’s valuation metrics look attractive on both historical and relative bases. It is a value play, they say. Indeed, company’s EV/EBIT is shrinking over the past 12 months (most notably after latest earnings):

INTC data by YCharts

What bulls conveniently overlook is the chart below:

INTC data by YCharts

Company's revenues are at a historic high while margins are on the upper bound. Will the trend sustain going forward? It looks like a hit-and-run in anticipation of the new competition. Now, as AMD's products are flooding the market, one can be sure both revenues and margins will point south. EBIT, earnings or whatever denominator one prefer will follow, lifting the ratios up to their previous range. By definition higher multiplies imply higher future expectations. I will let you compare Intel’s future from current standpoint to Intel’s outlook 18 months ago. The value play is turning value trap.

To put everything in perspective and arrive at a concrete price range, we go to the good, old DCF model. Starting with the revenue trajectory and EBIT margins going forward, my base-case scenario assumes gradual deterioration of key businesses’ profitability and volumes sold while the promising new opportunities gain momentum. A more realistic model might have a more aggressive revenue decline and compressed margins over the short-term followed by stronger recovery. Notice the secondary businesses’ profitability might also be unjustifiably high given the strong competition across these markets.

Plugging the figures alongside several marco assumptions, we get a target price of $31.22 or roughly 10% below the latest close:

For completeness, I present you a sensitivity analysis given variation in the underlying discount rate and perpetual growth rate (while holding the margin and revenue growth projections as they are):

A full version of the model discussed above will be available upon request.

Final thoughts

While Intel might not be the most overvalued stock on the market, it certainly isn't cheap either. The reason I shorted it is because I struggle to find any strong tailwinds that might materialize within the next 12-18 months. In fact, I expect the damage caused by AMD’s noisy product offering to be more severe than the one reflected in the model above. That being said, chances are Intel will be among the major hardware manufacturers of our lifetime. The question is whether they will be able to defend their crown as a dominant semiconductor producer.

Thank you for reading. I realize the analysis is far from complete and urge you to question my thesis and/or suggest opportunities I might have overlooked. The last time I changed my view on 180 degrees; Intel might not be any different.

Disclosure: I am/we are short INTC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long AMD