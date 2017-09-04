Gladstone Commercial Corp. Second Quarter Earnings Call: An Exercise In Myopic Thinking - The Refinancing Steamroller Closes In

In the two days after Gladstone Commercial Corp. (NASDAQ:GOOD) released their second quarter results its share price dropped over 5.2%. This seemed like an appropriate reaction to a terrible quarter. I thought there was no reason for me to write another piece on GOOD as the market was beginning to see the risk associated with the stock and its dividend. Over the last couple of weeks the stock has recovered and is trading above $21.00 a share again; hence, I decided to review the quarter for my readers.

Success in the net lease business is measured by performance over decades. Players who have been in the industry for years know that when a lease expires it is very rare for a tenant to simply execute an extension and send a rent check the next month. Tenants will always ask for capital improvements, a brother-in-law’s leasing commission or a reduction in near-term rents combined with the promise of higher rents at a future date. Assuming a tenant’s credit quality remains strong, a landlord can only feel good about an investment after having renewed the lease on a long-term basis with minimal expenses. Similarly, investors in net lease REITs seek steady dividends that they can count on for income for many years – perhaps a 20-year retirement.

REIT management teams are often more concerned about quarterly results and achieving their annual bonuses, or in Gladstone’s case incentive fees. This divergence of interest was abundantly clear on Gladstone’s recent earnings call. For the last several years David Gladstone has harped on the fact that GOOD has limited lease expirations until 2020. Mr. Gladstone is still selling GOOD to investors based on limited lease roll over the next two years. Investors in the stock are counting on the dividend lasting a lot longer than two years. Additionally, Mr. Gladstone tried to reassure investors that mortgage maturities of less than $50 million per year are manageable. While that is less than the $104 million due in 2022, many of the mortgages coming due in the next couple of years may be difficult to refinance. More importantly, GOOD is likely to find it challenging to extend and refinance its line of credit in 2018 and 2019, respectively. As of June 30 there was $37.8 million drawn on the line. The declining remaining lease term on properties securing the line will give lenders serious concerns. The Advisor may cut its management fee to cover a small dividend short fall, however, it is doubtful they will write a check to pay down a debt maturity.

Despite Mr. Gladstone’s promises of a bright future, the second quarter conference call highlights the severe strains on the business. As of July 31, GOOD had issued $59.9 million in preferred and common equity since the end of the first quarter through its ATM program and overnight offering. Additionally, GOOD encumbered two properties with a $6.7 million in mortgages and sold two properties for $12.9 million. If GOOD’s dividend was covered by AFFO they would have $79.5 million to reinvest in the business. However, between March 31st and July 31st they only spent $1.8 million on the Vance expansion and $38.5 million in equity on acquisitions, after accounting mortgages. By July 31st their line balance was $31.3 million lower than at the end of the first quarter and their cash balance was $1 million higher. These items total $72.5 million, leaving a gap of $7.0 million as shown by the analysis below, which is based on GOOD's 1Q17 and 2Q17 10Qs, and its most recent earnings call.

This $7.0 million represents capital that has gone to items like capex, lease inducement and debt amortization which will not generate incremental NOI to offset the increasing preferred distributions and common share count.

Gladstone’s property sales in the quarter were further evidence of a business model in decline. During the quarter Gladstone sold two properties for a combined $12.9 million. This is $3.8 million or 23% less than the amount that GOOD invested in the properties as depicted in the below analysis, which is based on GOOD's 2015 (pre write-offs) 10K and most recent 10Qs.

Additionally, the combined base rents on these properties, based on the most recent disclosure in the 2015 10-K, were $1.6 million. This equates to a 12.3% cap rate.

As additional lease expirations draw near and GOOD tries to dispose of “non-core” properties investors should expect more results like this. With GOOD selling assets at 12.3% cap rates, investors should be asking why they are buying the stock at an implied cap rate of close to 7.0%.

While only 5 leases expired in 2017, the results should frighten investors about what the future holds. As I predicted in my May piece the Tewksbury lease was not renewed. Management did not mention this property in earnings calls until the second quarter after the tenant stopped paying rent. On the call President Robert Cutlip seemed proud of GOOD’s leasing results for 2017 with 3 of 5 expiring leases renewed. Since GOOD’s dividend is barely covered by FFO, there is no margin for lost rent during vacancy or the TI/LC expenditures associated with new leases. If the 2017 renewal percentage is indicative of future trends GOOD’s dividend coverage will continue to erode rapidly in the coming years, especially in 2020 when 12.5% of their base rents expire.

Mr. Cutlip’s tone on the call should also worry investors about future dividends. Below is his response to a question about balancing leverage, FFO growth and dividend coverage.

Executives who talk about inheriting a mess are generally trying to make sure they are not pinned with the blame when problems erupt going forward. I am sure on future calls Mr. Cutlip will talk about the improved quality of Gladstone’s acquisition since his arrival. Unfortunately, for investors the leases that will expire for the next 5+ years were signed before Mr. Cutlip’s arrival. As such in the coming years investors should expect vacancy and leasing costs which Gladstone can ill afford.

FFO/Share Is Below the Dividend and Falling

The only reason GOOD was able to cover its dividend in the second quarter was due to a termination fee associated with a property that was sold to a user. It seems odd that the termination fee was not simply added to the sales price, which would allow the user to have a higher tax basis. (GOOD does not pay taxes.) For the past several years GOOD has been trying to bring investors into its stock by touting it’s the relatively low level of expiring leases and debt maturities with high interest costs. GOOD proclaimed on the most recent earnings call that its interest expense is $2 million less than in the second quarter of 2016. Investors should be asking how can you lower interest costs by $2 million per quarter and not grow FFO. (It is due to the increased share count.)

The lower interest costs is almost entirely a function of switching from fixed to variable rate debt. As I have discussed in previous pieces, interest rate caps will not protect GOOD from increases in LIBOR until it goes up another 150 bps. In the third quarter FFO/share will continue to fall despite the new income from the Vance expansion and the new acquisitions as the dilution from continued equity issuance and the increase in LIBOR that took place on June 14 will overwhelm the incremental NOI.

Property Sales Illustrate Tremendous Value Destruction

As discussed above, during the quarter GOOD sold two properties. One property was in Hazelwood, MO and the other was in Concord, OH. Based on the latest disclosures, these two properties produced a combined total of $1.6 million in rents annual, which will no longer be available to support the dividend. The sales price implies a cap rate of 12.3%. (See Appendix 3) This sounds reasonable for net lease assets with just a couple of years of lease term remaining, and provides a useful benchmark on cap rates for GOOD’s assets with lease maturities of lease than 5 years. In total Gladstone had invested $16.7 million in these two properties. (See Appendix 2) The reason GOOD quotes a relatively benign loss on the sales is because the assets had already been impaired and depreciated for GAAP purposes (although it is added back for FFO.) As uncertainty about tenant credit strength or lease renewals continues to impact properties acquired a decade ago investors should expect more headwinds from sales similar to what they saw in the last quarter. As the Tewksbury lease highlights management does not believe in letting analysts or investors know when tenants are likely to not renew a lease even if they have already vacated the premises. Equity investors and lenders may be in for some nasty surprises in 2020 when 12.5% of GOOD’s base rents expire. (page 18 of GOOD 2Q17 Earnings Investors Presentation.)

Recourse Debt

On the earnings call Mr. Gladstone highlighted the benefits of non-recourse debt, and how it protects a REIT from being dragged down by one property running into difficulty. It is a very valid point that many REITs overlook in their rush to get a credit rating. Nonetheless, it is bizarre that Mr. Gladstone is talking about this at a time when the REIT is ramping up its use of recourse debt. At the end of 2015 GOOD had $2.9 million in recourse mortgages. At the end of the second quarter of 2017 it had $11.7 million in recourse mortgages. One of those recourse mortgages is a $4 million mortgage which matures in September 2018 and encumbers an asset in Maple Heights, OH. The property was built in 1974 and has a lease that expires in 2019. Investors should be asking the Advisor if that property can’t be refinanced will the Advisor pay off the mortgage. Additionally, as I have discussed in past pieces, the renewal, and even the extension, of the line of credit will be difficult for GOOD. Many of their problem assets that have not renewed their leases or were sold were collateral for the line of credit, i.e. the Tewksbury, MA, property and the Concord, OH, property.

Questionable Acquisition

I am certain that Mr. Cutlip and the whole acquisition team at Gladstone are feeling a lot of pressure to find high cap rate acquisitions to make up for declining FFO coverage. The $50 million deal with an 8.5% cap rate they announced in conjunction with their earnings call will certainly help offset some of the declining NOI elsewhere in the portfolio on a short-term basis. However, the benefit will be short-lived. In real estate it is always important to understand the motivations of the seller. The Maitland Preserve was sold by Highwoods (NYSE:HIW), a well-regarded office REIT with an equity market capitalization of $5.5 billion and an infinitely lower cost of capital than GOOD. If it was likely that ADP wanted to expand into the space that it does not already occupy with minimal tenant improvements, it is highly doubtful that HIW would have sold the property for a 7.43% cash cap rate cap rate (8.48% GAAP cap rate.)

Disclosure Errors/Omissions

In addition to the operational challenges facing their business, GOOD seems to have difficulty pulling together accurate information on their own portfolio and following the rules of fair disclosure. One of the key elements to GOOD’s pitch to investors is that they have limited lease expirations over the next several years. The management team likes to quote figures from page 18 of their 2Q17 investor presentation, which is shown below. The chart contains annual base rents of $44.4 million.

GOOD’s quarterly base rents were $22.5 million in 2Q17. Implying annual base rents of $90 million. It clear something is wrong with the chart in the investor presentation. The lease expiration schedule contained in the 10-K, as shown below, has almost twice as much the base rent, which seems more reasonable.



An error of this nature in the Investor Presentation should give investors pause about any material provided by Gladstone that has not been filed with the SEC.

While the error with the lease expiration chart in the Investor Presentation is likely just a result of sloppy book keeping, investors should be more concerned about undisclosed lease termination options. Looking through the filing for GOOD’s CMBS loan, I noticed that GOOD’s property in Mason, OH, has a 2018 termination option.

This was not disclosed anywhere in GOOD’s filings, but clearly could have a material impact on 2018 results. It is interest to note that the termination fee would go to the lender not GOOD. Finally, on the earnings call when one of the analysts asked about the Yankee Candle lease renewal I was disappointed in myself. I thought I must have missed something in GOOD’s filings. A thorough review of the filings turned up nothing. Clearly, management was letting certain analysts know about material information before publicly announcing it to the market.

Conclusion

I have received a lot of negative feedback on my pieces on GOOD through direct messages and in the comments section. This feedback and GOOD’s results since my original piece in May have served to strengthen my conviction that GOOD’s dividend is unsustainably high and there will be a serve negative reaction when they announce that it needs to be cut. The main arguments I have heard from the long GOOD crowd is that the dividend has not been cut in the past, even during the Great Recession, the Advisor will cut its fees if necessary and David Gladstone is great guy who would never hurt investors. I believe GOOD is in a much more precarious place than during the Great Recession, which took place a few years after GOOD’s IPO. At that time it had relatively recently purchased assets that still had some lease term so they were not dealing with lease expirations. In recent years, despite problems at the property level, GOOD has been able to avoid a dividend cut due to investors and lenders willingness to continue providing capital to a REIT that cannot cover its dividend. In 2012 GOOD utilized a strange term “preferred” security (a “preferred” security that gave investors a put option in 2017) to shore up its balance sheet. By 2015 lenders were nervous about the put option. Their credit facility included the following language:

Due to the unprecedented strength in the REIT preferred market, GOOD was able to refinance their term preferred with a traditional preferred, their Series D, which temporarily appeased their lenders. While this preferred delayed the inevitable dividend cut, it does not change the fact that GOOD’s dividend is unsustainable and lenders’ patience will soon run thin. GOOD is running out of room to maneuver. It needs to exercise its extension option on its line of credit next year. If it KeyBank sees a large percentage of leases expiring in 2020 they are going to make it difficult for GOOD to extend its credit facility. Assuming GOOD can extend the facility, it will be close to impossible to get any bank to provide a new facility to pay off the Key facility without a large equity offering which will force a dividend cut due to the dilution. For investors who are myopic and are satisfied receiving dividends for the next several quarters, GOOD may be a fit. Alternatively, some shareholders may be counting on a “greater fool” buying their shares before the dividend cut. For retirees like myself who are seeking out steady income, I strongly believe there are much safer bets elsewhere in REITland and throughout the market generally.









Disclosure: I am/we are short GOOD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.