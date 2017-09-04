Buffett Votes In Bank Of America's Future

Buffett has a history of becoming publicly involved in the affairs of companies he has a voting common equity stake in, and we may see the same soon here.

By entering into common stock, Buffett also exposes himself more to the company's volatility and downside risks.

Bank of America's historically unstable and lagging dividend may have stabilized and have good growth prospects, based on Buffett's transaction.

The transaction is highly profitable on its own, but a closer analysis shows Buffett also believes the bank has strong prospects on the horizon.

Buffett recently became Bank of America's largest shareholder, converting his preferred stock through warrants for 6.5% of the bank's common equity.

Several days ago, it was announced that Warren Buffett had become Bank of America’s (NYSE:BAC) largest common shareholder. He finally exercised his warrant options to buy 700 million shares of Bank of America voting common stock in exchange for his $5 B of 6% yielding preferred stock.

The transaction itself is quite profitable for Buffett, but a closer analysis also shows that Buffett perhaps believes the bank has even better growth prospects on the horizon. Buffett bought the options and securities in 2011 as part of Bank of America’s capital-raising plan and as part of Buffett’s larger investment in the financial services industry at the time.

However, Bank of America has been on a tear recently, being up over 50% year on year and with fundamental valuation metrics that are in line with the other major financial services providers.

(Figure 1: Bank of America Price, Year on Year)

In contrast, there is a large upside based on increasing interest rates, credit expansion due to the economy, and regulatory reform that frees up capital for lending and investment.

As I will demonstrate, the particulars of Buffett’s transaction are more than him merely cashing in on the increase in Bank of America’s common stock price but also rather a belief in the company’s future in the upcoming years.

Warren Buffett’s Options Exercise is More Than Just a Quick Buck

Below is a quick analysis of Buffett’s options exercise.

(Figure 2: Buffett’s Options Transaction)

Several other logistical aspects Buffett’s options to note: The strike price was $7.14, and the options expired on September 2, 2021.

In his shareholders letter in February, Buffett also said he would likely exercise his warrants eventually nonetheless but would do so sooner if Bank of America’s common stock dividend increased. Bank of America indeed soon announced in June it would be increasing the dividend.

An initial analysis of the transaction makes Buffett’s calculation look rather straightforward: he exercised his options well before their expiration in order to capture the extra $36 million yearly dividend income from the common stock.

However, upon closer examination, it is clear that Buffett’s exercising of the options and giving up his preferred stock is also a vote of confidence in the bank for the following reasons:

(1) Common stock dividends can fall or even disappear easily, particularly with financial institutions, if the bank experiences troubled growth, capital restrictions, etc.

Bank of America is a particular historical offender in this area, essentially abolishing its dividend in the wake of the 2009 financial crisis and lagging behind other major financial institutions as they raised their dividends during the recovery (albeit part of this was due to the Federal Reserve’s refusal to approve certain dividend increases).

(Figure 3: Bank of America Common Stock Dividend, Source: DividendChannel.com)

(Figure 4: Bank of America Common Stock Dividend, Source: 1Stock1.com)

Furthermore, an investment in a company for its dividend is a longer term strategy rather than shorter term. Given that dividends are slow to pay out and begin to make a tangible value divergence from other investment options only over the course of years, investment in common stock for its dividend shows that a generally long-term stockholder like Buffett believes Bank of America has good prospects on the horizon.

By exchanging the stock at this point, it is clear Buffett believes there is reasonable certainty that Bank of America will remain healthy enough to continue its recently announced $0.12 a quarter dividend, with increases being more likely than decreases, for the foreseeable future.

(2) By exchanging his common stock for preferred stock, Buffett is now exposing himself to the daily ups and downs of the bank’s performance.

With a beta of 1.2, Bank of America is a more volatile stock than most and especially as compared with the stable pricing of its preferred stock.

It is unlikely the bank will fall to the $7.14 price it would need to in order to reduce his new common stock position to the preferred stock position of $5 B and thereby wipe out his entire gain from converting the preferred stock to common stock.

However, nonetheless by now being in common stock rather than preferred, it exposes Buffett to greater price risk than in what is normally far more stable and less volatile preferred stock.

(3) Buffett did not choose to sell the preferred stock with the attached warrants to another secondary buyer. Based on the public record, it is not explicitly clear if there remained any restrictions on transferring the preferred stock with its warrants, but if Buffett merely wanted to capture the gain in Bank of America’s stock increase since 2011 without exposing himself to Bank of America’s future risk, he could have done so through selling the preferred stock with its attached warrants at a premium.

While it may be very possible he reduces his position in the future, as he did with Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) two years after exercising his options there, by buying the common stock directly he nonetheless shows he believes Bank of America is not facing large risks to its common equity in the near future.

(4) Common stock allows participants to vote. Many types of preferred stock, such as Buffett’s, don’t. Buffett has known to be on the activist-investor side of the field. Now that he has voting power in Bank of America, we may see him taking a more active role in company’s affairs in order to better its prospects, as he has done in many other companies he has made significant investments in.

(5) By entering in at this point, well before his options expiration in 2021, Buffett clearly believes now is the time for increased stability and upside for the bank.

Conclusion

Buffett’s option transaction clearly indicates he not only wants to cash in now on Bank of America and the smart-bet he made on the bank in 2011 but is also doing so with a belief in its future, at least for the medium term.

It remains to be seen what Buffett, as now a voting member and common equity participant in Bank of America, will do now that he can be a more active participant in the company’s affairs. Indeed, his relationship with Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), of which he is also the largest shareholder, shows that for an investor like Buffett, exposing himself to the risk of common stock means he also is not hesitant to get involved, sometimes harshly.

Bank of America has been on a tear recently. However, combined with Bank of America’s recently announced common stock repurchases, as well as prospective regulatory reform and economic tailwinds, it looks like Buffett may reasonably very well believe this is only the beginning for Bank of America.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.