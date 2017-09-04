DineEquity: A Small-Cap That Packs A Big (Dividend) Punch

Investors who get in "on the ground floor" of DineEquity’s turnaround could be looking at a total return of 35% over the next 12 months., while getting paid 9.5% in dividends while they wait.

Joyce, a veteran of the hotel industry, which itself has faced upheaval over the past decade, has many challenges ahead, not the least of which is winning back old customers.

The winds of change are here for DineEquity, which has introduced a new CEO and announced that it will be shuttering a total of 160 Applebee’s and IHOP Branches.

DineEquity (DIN) is company in transition. With a new CEO at the helm and number valuable brands under its umbrella, the company is looking to change. Currently, we believe the stock looks cheap, and investors can enjoy the high dividend while they wait for the turnaround to take effect.

DineEquity Gears for the Future

DineEquity recently announced that it was closing up to 160 Applebee’s (around 135) and IHOP (about 25) branches across the United States, more than doubling the number it had originally announced (60 branches) in the first quarter.



At the same time, DineEquity appointed a new CEO, Stephen Joyce, a former Hotel chain CEO, to replace Julia Stewart, who had been DineEquity’s CEO for the last decade prior to her resignation earlier in the year. In the interim, Chairman Richard Dahl had served as DineEquity’s CEO.



Investors should note that the net impact of the closures on DineEquity’s global branch portfolio will be around 35 locations – DineEquity has indicated that the company still intends to open anywhere from 80 to 95 new IHOP locations, mostly in the United States – which is actually above the 75 to 90 range it had originally announced. It also intends to bring Applebee’s to more locations overseas by opening between 20 to 30 branches worldwide.



Company in Transition: An Opportunity



DineEquity has two key attractions for investors – the first is its sterling dividend yield, which in recent weeks had hovered in the 10% range. At its current 9.5% level, its dividend tops its peer group, which includes listed stalwarts such as Darden Restaurants (DRI) and Cracker Barrel (CBRL) – and even blue chips such as McDonald’s (MCD). Indeed, there is a 750-basis point difference in DineEquity’s dividend yield and the average of its peer group. Its yield also happens to dwarf that of all major indices.



The second is its valuation – DineEquity is trading at just around 9-times its forward earnings. This is absolutely Spartan in a market where forward valuations are at least 18-times earnings and is somewhat surprising considering that the company has surpassed Wall Street’s expectations in three of its last four quarters.



Unlike other companies whose low dividend yields are driven by earnings underperformance or failing financial health, DineEquity is actually on pretty solid footing – it has exceeded earnings estimates and a quick look at its Financial Strength ratios that while its relative indebtedness is higher than the industry average, its liquidity is solid.



In fact, DineEquity’s high leverage can be explained by a pair of factors – it pays out a significant portion of its earnings as dividends and it has been engaging in share buybacks and financing this through debt issuance. In effect, the firm has recapitalized itself through leverage – but this is only alarming if its debt service costs overwhelm its cash flow. Yet its interest coverage ratio is a very healthy 12-times. In short, DineEquity should continue deliver a solid dividend to shareholders.



Joyce’s Challenge



The missing ingredient for DineEquity is clearly the lack of revenue growth and Joyce’s focus will clearly be on helping DineEquity come out of its current rut, with the company’s revenues declining by nearly 9% a year over the last half-decade. In DineEquity’s announcement of Joyce’s appointment, the company made specific mention of Joyce’s success in driving growth at his former company, Choice Hotels – so the company is keenly aware that it needs to grow revenues to please investors. Joyce’s appointment is interesting because the Hotel Industry, much like the casual dining industry, has been best by challenges and yet Choice Hotels thrived under him – suggesting that Joyce knows his way around challenging environments.



Of course, it’s not as though the DineEquity didn’t realize it needed to boost Applebee’s and IHOP’s revenues before – if anything, it tried and failed to grow revenues by diversifying its target market. Indeed, the impetus for the shuttering of 160 Applebee’s and IHOP branches was DineEquity’s acknowledgement that its Applebee’s strategy to rebrand and cater to millennials – by offering food items outside its traditional menus and update its storefronts – had failed. By offering fare that its new target customers could get elsewhere at lower prices while culling its menu of past favorites, Applebee’s wound up in a No-Man’s land where both potential and loyal customers were keeping away, as evidenced by the 7% decline in Applebee’s sales in the last quarter.



In any case, investors are having none of it – DineEquity’s stock has dropped by 46% in the year-to-date.



This is a tide that DineEquity is clearly eager to stem and it has taken a more defensive approach in doing so by reverting to its older menu in the hopes of luring back old customers. In its own way, this is not too different from what McDonald’s tried with its All-Day Breakfast, which had some initial success: offer menu favorites to attract customers to the tills.



It is still too early to tell whether Joyce will get a handle on this – but one way he could ‘grow’ the business – and certainly a favorite strategy of public company CEOs – is by acquiring other chains of restaurants that complement its existing portfolio. It’s uncertain which companies it could pursue a merger with – or even if this is Joyce’s central line of thinking – but given that rebranding didn’t exactly work out for DineEquity, a potential combination with a company like Cracker Barrel might seem like a good idea.



However, on that tangent, Cracker Barrel is worth about 5-times what DineEquity is currently worth – so in this speculative scenario, DineEquity would likely be looking at selling itself to Cracker Barrel. For investors, M&A activity – or the expectation of it, together with the usual "New CEO" stock bump – could cause DineEquity to go on a sustained rally.



For now, DineEquity is hedging its bets, calling 2017 a "transition year," but given Joyce’s track record, we anticipate that a growth strategy will soon be implemented and new targets will be introduced in the coming months. In any case, the company’s current indication is that it anticipates a deeper sales decline for the year at Applebee’s (a 6% to 8% from a previously expected range of 4% to 8%) and sales consolidation at IHOP (1% to 3% decline from flat sales to 3% growth).



Conclusion





In our view, DineEquity is now at a crossroads – its big bet on the millennial market has failed, leading to the departure of the CEO who led its acquisition of Applebee’s. It now has a new CEO whose mandate is growth – but exactly where that growth will come from and how it plans to get there is still undefined.



Even so, the stock is cheap, has valuable brands under its umbrella and pays a very high stock dividend. We believe that the market could give Joyce, a new CEO, the benefit of the doubt in the coming months as he introduces and implements his turnaround strategy, pushing the stock to around 12-times expected earnings – or $51.60 per share, which is a discount to the 1-year consensus price target of $57.50 per share.



While our expected price multiple (and price target) is lower than our fellow analysts, it would still be a significant discount to the 28-times multiple of its peer group – but would nonetheless represent nearly 26% upside for DineEquity’s shares that, combined with a 9.5% dividend yield, would give investors a 35% total return. That’s a good enough incentive to bet on a turnaround at DineEquity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DIN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Black Coral Research, Inc. is a team of writers who provide unique perspective to help inform dividend investors. This article was written by Jonathan Lara, one of our Senior Analysts. We did not receive compensation for this article (other than from Seeking Alpha), and we have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. Black Coral Research, Inc. is not a registered investment advisor or broker/dealer. Readers are advised that the material contained herein should be used solely for informational purposes. Investing involves risk, including the loss of principal. Readers are solely responsible for their own investment decisions.