A Strategy For Sustainable Income From CEFs: Part 1

A Strategy For Sustainable Income From CEFs

I recently wrote about my objectives and their implementation for sustainable income investing in my IRA (My 7.5% Income Portfolio). To review briefly: I am retired and past the age when I am must take required minimum distributions annually. Those distributions represent the major portion of my income. My goals are to generate the entire required minimum distributions using the income from about half of my IRA investments. This leaves the other half dedicated to growing capital value. At this stage, and for the next few years, that means an income of 7.5 to 8% from the income half of the IRA which includes closed-end funds [CEFs], common and preferred stocks, ETFs and REITs. The largest allocation is in CEFs (58.5%) which generate 69.1% of the income.

After publishing this portfolio, I received numerous questions and comments, nearly all about the CEFs. Some regular readers wondered why some of the funds I’ve written about and had previously disclosed as being among my holdings didn’t appear here, so let me deal with that first. The article described my IRA; I hold other CEFs in taxable accounts. Prior to reaching required distribution age, I drew my income from the taxable accounts and let the tax-deferred IRA grow. There are CEFs in the taxable account where I have substantial gains with associated tax liabilities if sold so I continue to hold them, reinvesting the distribution income elsewhere. If you missed, say, Columbia Seligman Premium Tech (STK) or Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH) or John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income (HTD), know that I still hold these in the taxable account.

I frequently heard some version of “why do you own XYZ?” or “I was surprised to see XYZ in your holdings.” Typically, these were funds I’ve written about in the past, usually about the time I opened or added to my positions. In some cases, I’d probably not be adding them at this time, but they are good, solid funds that I purchased at strong valuations. I should add, too, that I tend not to hold many positions for the long term. I prefer to find attractive discount valuations and hold the fund for months or longer to sell at a profit when the discount reverts. CEFs lend themselves well to this approach because even when the initial thesis on the discount proves to have been wrong, the income helps to ease the pain.

With that out of the way, I’ll turn to the subject at hand. My goal in describing my strategy for investing in CEFs for current income will be to provide examples of how I approach those investments. I'll do that by using real world example from my own portfolio and my musings here on Seeking Alpha where I first discussed my thoughts on those example funds. It's all too easy to say, "Look how well this would have worked out," but having the SA record on my thought processes when I made my investments helps to demonstrate precisely how an investment thesis actually did work out.

I sometimes get criticized for putting too much weight on discounts and yields, but it is precisely those parameters that signal buying opportunities in CEFs in my view. Let me say that while I consider them as necessary considerations, they are rarely sufficient in themselves. They have to be supported by the quality of the fund in the first place. This is, I think, a point critics fail to note. Probably because when discussing a fund in terms of its attractive discount and yield, I don't always pay enough attention to the fact that it is, first and foremost, a fund with sufficient quality to merit investing one's money in.

To illustrate, I’ll start with Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income (NYSE:JDD), a fund I’ve written about twice, most recently last January when I called it “My Pick For The Best Asset-Class-Diversified, High-Income Closed-End Fund," and prior to that, nearly two years ago, High-Income CEF Cuts Across Asset Classes To Deliver A 10% Yield. Readers have asked why I own JDD; the answers are in those articles. The legitimate question is, in my mind, not why I own the fund, but “should I continue to own JDD now.” At the time I wrote the first article, JDD had a discount of -15% and was yielding 10%. At the beginning of this year, the time of the second article, the discount was -8% and it was paying 9.4%. As I noted, these were attractive valuations for the fund. But at this time the discount is all but gone and the yield is under 8.5%.

The Fund

I’m not going to review the fund here. Its unique aspects are discussed in detail in the October 2015 and January 2017 articles. That and a few minutes spent on cefconnect will get you up to date on JDD. The fund is an equal-weighted combination of four, independently managed portfolios, each representing different income asset classes: U.S. and foreign dividend-paying common stocks, domestic REITs, emerging markets sovereign debt, and adjustable-rate senior loans. The goal is to generate diversification potential from lower historical correlations among asset classes, thereby providing more consistent returns with minimal interest-rate sensitivity. It has met that goal quite well in my view.

Fund Performance

An investment of $10,000 in JDD in October 2015 with distributions taken as income would be valued at $11,789 today after having produced $1,734 in distribution income. This fills the objective I have set out for my income investments in my IRA where I look for a portfolio average yield of 8% with moderate capital appreciation.

While those numbers reflect my actual experience in the fund, when making comparisons between any income-generating CEF and other investments it is more useful to consider total return, so consider that with distributions reinvested the fund would be worth $13,917 today.

Total return for JDD since the dates of my articles is 39.2% (from October 12, 2015) and 15.1% (from Jan 22, 2017). To put that in perspective, SPY’s equivalent numbers are 27.5% from October 12, 2015 and 10.6% from January 22, 2017.

Nice numbers, right? But, as we’ll see, SPY is an inappropriate benchmark for this fund which is not a domestic, large-cap equity fund. Earlier I compared JDD to a portfolio of ETFs representing the four asset classes: PowerShares Senior Loan ETF (BKLN), iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond (EMB), Global X SuperDiv (SDIV), Vanguard REIT ETF (VNQ) as a more representative benchmark portfolio. Portfolio visualizer’s backtest tool shows a CAGR of 21.9% for JDD vs. 9.55% for the equal-weighted ETF portfollo from November 2015 through August 2017 (SPY = 16.48%).

NAV and Discount

A second point, and one that is an essential consideration in light of the performance numbers cited, is that JDD’s NAV has grown only 0.62% since October 2015.

The message from that last chart should be obvious: Those market gains for JDD have come nearly entirely from discount reduction.

JDD’s discount was -15% when I first brought it to your attention. Today it stands at -1.0%. Readers who are inclined to take me to task for putting too much emphasis on discounts should consider these results closely. Buying JDD in October 2015 when the discount was -15%, or even buying it in January at its -10% discount has generated a nice capital gain to go with the fund's 10% income yield.

And what if we had not seen that discount compression? After all, this has been a trend across CEFs, so the question is valid. Well, I’ll submit that even with no discount changes, or only modest changes, the JDD investor would still have been collecting an income yield in excess of 10% with no decline in market value.

But, the fact remains that the discount is all but gone. The last time JDD’s premium/discount valuations reached their current level was over four years ago.

Buy? Hold? Sell?

Would I buy JDD today? Certainly not. I still find the fund conceptually sound and I still appreciate its strategy of generating high income from a combination of uncorrelated asset classes. But there is little reason to believe the fund’s remarkable run of the past couple of years will continue in the coming months. Just the opposite, it’s not unreasonable to expect a move back to a deeper discount, perhaps not as deep as -15 or -10% any time soon, but every percentage point drop in the discount is a percentage point taken off the holding’s capital value. Some will say that value doesn’t matter to an income investor. I’d respond that it matters greatly to a high-income investor who puts a priority on maintaining or, ideally, growing capital.

So, should I sell it? That is a valid question and it is precisely what I’m considering. The greatly reduced discount argues strongly for selling the fund. Although Nuveen has never cut the fund’s distribution, the yield is now down to 8.4%, which is easier to replace than the 10% JDD was yielding when I first bought it.

The question I always have when considering selling an income investment is how to replace the income. I have recently been looking at funds in two of the asset classes represented in JDD, EM sovereign debt and REITs. One could add, say, MS Emerging Markets Domestic (EDD) which is attractively priced at a -11% discount but is only yielding 7.83%, or the less attractively priced Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income (EDI) which yields over 11% but is only discounted at -0.19%. On the REIT front, I like the prospects for having an allocation to international in the mix right now, so maybe Alpine Global Premier Property (AWP), which has been losing discount but does stand at -9.1%, is yielding 9.1% and has been beating the global real estate category handily over all time frames (cefconnect.com).

Summary

My point here is to use a real-world example to illustrate how one might approach buying and selling a closed-end fund in an income portfolio. Buying at a good valuation (which for a CEF means a deep discount) brings an enhanced yield and prospects for capital appreciation to the portfolio. That second point is often difficult to find in high yielding investments, which is part of what makes CEF investing interesting.

I'll continue with this series over the coming weeks. As with JDD, I'll be choosing individual funds and using my own history with them to illustrate a point or two on how I approach CEF investing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EDI, JDD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may close my position in JDD over the next 72 hours. I am not an investment professional and nothing I write here should be taken as professional advice. Readers should realize that my writings and thoughts here are my research notebook. Everyone's personal situation is unique. It is the role of finance professionals to provide advice in the contexts of an individual's personal situation. What may be right for my investment goals and risk tolerances may well be quite wrong for someone else. Do your own due diligence. Consult with professionals on your own needs, objectives and tax circumstances before you invest.