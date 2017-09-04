Hewlett Packard: HP Or HPE?

With one outperforming the other since their separation, is that trend expected to continue?

In 2014, Hewlett Packard announced they intend to split into two separate companies - HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) and Hewlett Packard Enterprises (NYSE:HPE), separating its core PC and printer businesses from its enterprise and services business.

The move was viewed upon favorably by investors from the get go, allowing them to expose their investment to the company's growing data center and services industry whilst minimizing to the declining PC and Printer markets.

Since its separation in 2015, the companies both have performed fairly well, with HP Inc. slightly outperforming HPE, rising 46.89% vs. HPE's 44.85%.

The company's performance and separation is widely regarded as the right move, and although the companies stock performance is nearly identical it is yet to be seen which will outperform the other in the longer run.

Sales: Have they improved?

HPE has been favored by many investors who seek to distance themselves from the PC & Printer business and focus on data center and technological services innovation, but customers seem to disagree. Since the 2 companies' separation, HP Inc. has outperformed HPE's sales growth, as follows:

HP's sales are expected to grow 6.76% for 2017 to $51.5B alongside earnings growing 2.48% to $1.65. On the flip side, HPE expects a 16.13% sales decline in 2017 to $42.52B and a 4.57% decrease in earnings from $1.75 to $1.67.

So what's up?

Enterprise spending and a stiff competitive environment, alongside the company's underperforming assets which we will touch upon later in this article, can account for HPE's sales decline alongside other major companies like Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Intl. Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) which have been gaining some of that market share, as represented in their financial reports.

Long term trends, however, immensely favor HPE's business with the rise in enterprise and individual integration and adaptation of data center solutions to provide technological solutions for a wide array of enterprise needs.

HP's business, on the other hand, has been quietly gaining market share in the PC and printer business in 2016 due to technological innovations, new product launches and acquisition synergies from smaller competitors. Another positive going for HP is its aggressive cost cutting measures which in turns boosts profits and allows for better price competition in various markets. The global market for PC & Detachables, however, is still trailing lower with fewer renewals and intense competition from mobile, as per the IDC's Personal Computing Devices Report, causing long term stagnation after a better 2016.

On behalf of these factors, 2018 expectations for both companies have reversed themselves. HPE's sales are expected to rise slightly, excluding its recent spin-off of Autonomy whilst HP's sales are expected to decline 0.6%.

Other factor: Autonomy spin-off

This past Friday, HPE closed its spin-off of the underperforming and somewhat disastrous purchase of Autonomy, a software company it bought in 2011. The spin-off will merge with Micro Focus International, alongside management changes, and will allow HPE to focus on its core offerings of data center hardware and software, boosting its potential sales growth in the long run.

What others should be taking away

Whether the company will better perform now that it's split up from when it was one major corporation is an assumption that can only be proven looking at other widely diversified companies that don't follow in their footsteps, but more importantly looking at investor apatite for the 2 separate businesses.

Other big corporations that deal with large amounts of business segments and product solutions should look to Hewlett Packard's success in separating the two companies into individual market leaders that have better growth potential and a better facilitation of its management resources.

There's been a history of investors pushing companies like General Electric (NYSE:GE), General Motors (NYSE:GM) and even most recently Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to separate their core businesses from their services segments to allow investors to enjoy higher growth sectors and deep value segments with a larger return basis. It is yet to be seen if companies like these will follow Hewlett Packard or maintain their high-status business.

Where do we go from here?

HPE's sales growth is set to return with its emphasis on data center hardware and software after its spin-off of Autonomy. The company's further emphasis on cost cutting and operational efficiency is set to aid longer term profitability and help boost margins.

Although a slight spring in the step in HP's businesses helped it outperform its brother-company since the spin-off, we believe this will not last and HPE will outperform HP in the longer run on behalf of industry trends and spending. The company, with its data center innovations and cost cutting initiatives, we believe, will outperform the general market in the years to come as we expect the company's earnings and sales guidance to rise over the course of 2018 whilst HP's sales guidance will shrink slightly from its over optimistic 2016.

