Royal Dividend Growth At The Royal Bank Of Canada Impresses Once More

Its dividend history is impressive and the stock is a key constituent of dividend growth portfolios.

The bank is positioned for further growth and is keeping a close eye on the development of Canada's housing market.

Canada's largest bank reported very solid quarterly results and hiked its dividend more than expected.

Canadian banks with their century-long dividend history have rewarded investors dearly over decades. All the Big 5 have now reported earnings and generally beat expectations.

The Royal of Bank of Canada (RY) is one of the finest dividend growth stocks for investors and has just increased its dividend for the second time in this year by 4.6% after already raising it by 4.8% in February. This has now resulted in an almost 4% yield and could offer another attractive entry opportunity.

What is going on at the Royal Bank of Canada?

In its latest FY 2017/Q3 earnings release the company reported net income of C$2.796B which represents an increase of 5% Y/Y. Earnings per shares have grown even stronger posting a healthy 8% increase.

This strong financial performance was driven by 3 out of 4 business segments. Net income rose 5% for Canadian Banking, 25% for Wealth Management and Insurance with Capital Markets showing a Y/Y decline of 4%.

On top of that very strong performance the bank hiked its dividend by an unexpected 4.8%.

These results and announcements were positively received by the markets with the stock edging higher and currently only being 2% below its 52-week high.

RY data by YCharts

Throughout 2017 Canadian banks have largely underperformed the U.S. banking sector if both are shown in native currency.

Source: Google Finance

Here is an overview of YTD performance:

Canadian Banks: Royal Bank of Canada (+1.4%); Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) +2%; Bank of Montreal (BMO) -7.4%; Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) 0%; Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) -4.4%

U.S. Banks: Bank of America (BAC) +9%; Morgan Stanley (MS) +9.3%; J.P Morgan (JPM) +6.3%

However, despite the underperformance, in terms of valuation there is no such difference, if we exclude CM, which trades at a sizable discount to its peers.

RY PE Ratio (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

The Royal Bank of Canada is very well-positioned to not only continue its growth path in Canada but also make more inroads into the U.S. market following its $5B acquisition of City National in 2015. This should fuel growth going forward as the company expands its U.S. operations.

The bank has been benefiting from rising house prices in Canada, predominantly in the metropolitan areas of Vancouver and Toronto. As the housing market has finally cooled down it is important to follow the performance of the bank's residential mortgage portfolio in order to gauge its health.

Canada's housing market is structurally very different from the U.S both in terms of regulation and of buyers. Generally, the government plays a stronger role in enforcing tighter rules but also in terms of government backing in case of defaults from private insurers. Most of the mortgages are held on the balance sheet of the lender instead of being securitized and sold to investors.

Source: FY2017/Q3 Earnings Presentation

We see high ratios of equity ownership, fairly stable residential mortgage growth and low stable mortgage delinquency rates. This does not hint at any imminent problems. Credit quality and delinquency trends remain very healthy as Canada is seeing improving macro-economic conditions with healthy GDP growth (2.9% expected) and low unemployment rates (6.5% projection).

It should be noted that Canada's Central Bank, the Bank of Canada, has raised its interest rate by 25bps in July to 0.75% (the first raise since 2010) with further small upticks in interest rates expected for the future and primarily fueled by consumer spending. So far rising interest rates and moderating housing prices have not had any meaningful and measurable adverse results on Canada's borrowers. This could mean everything is in healthy state but could also potentially indicate that it is simply too early to see negative impact on the debt serviceability of the bank's clients.

The bank itself states in the earnings call:

We remain comfortable with our portfolio, given a significant proportion of our mortgage origination have been underwritten at the Bank of Canada Qualifying Rate, which is approximately 200 basis points over the contract rate.

That comfortable feeling is also expressed in a below historical levels provision for credit losses (PCL). This is a core metric as it directly impacts the income statement, the bank's profitability and EPS metrics. The company has reserved $320M for expected credit losses which represents a slight 6% uptick from last quarter. That's a key figure to watch for investors going forward but right now it does not hint at any imminent danger.

On the dividend front, the company has been paying a dividend since 1870. The company's dividend has weathered the storm of many crises, including the most recent financial crisis as management is very prudent in terms of cost and risk management. The company raised its dividend by 4.8% in August to C$0.91 which translates to a payout ratio in the mid 40's and thus perfectly in line with the company's target range between 40-50% of earnings.

RY Payout Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Speaking of earnings, the bank's dividend increases have been fueled by earnings in a sustainable way with its payout ratio staying very stable. The dividend development above looks erratic as it is expressed in U.S. Dollar. In Canadian Dollar it shows a very solid dividend growth trajectory.

Source: www.fastgraphs.com

Canada's largest bank goes ex-dividend on October 25, 2017, which is a couple of weeks away. Although I like to buy stocks on or after the ex-dividend date as this has historically produced greater returns than buying it before the ex-dividend date, in this case I will follow a dual strategy.

Figure I: Aggregated results for various stocks which compares which strategy (buy before the ex-dividend date = ex_div-1; buy on ex-dividend date = ex_div; buy after ex-dividend date = ex_div+1) yielded the better returns

You can find out more about that analysis for instance here: "Buy the Royal Bank of Canada Post Ex-Dividend!"

To keep track of dividend payment and ex-dividend dates, I use the newly released Dividend Calendar and Dashboard Tool, which shows my expected dividend payments, in this case for November 2017. Here, for instance, we can see that I am expecting the dividend payment from RY on November 24 as well as key ex-dividend date information in the upper part of the screen. I'd be happy if you download the free tool and give it a try on your own.

Investor takeaway

Canadian bank stocks continue to impress with earnings and dividend growth and thus are key constituents of long-term oriented dividend portfolios.

Canada's largest bank, the Royal Bank of Canada, reported very solid earnings and hiked its dividend by almost 5%. The bank is adequately priced, positioned for future growth and closely monitoring Canada's housing market in terms of if and how higher interest rates and flattening or declining housing prices affect delinquency rates and PCL figures. Currently, there are no visible indications of a major impact but investors should monitor the situation closely.

Meanwhile, buying the stock for future dividend growth is a rewarding strategy. Great earnings have not really shown themselves in the stock price and with the dividend yield being almost 4% I consider that a decent buying opportunity. Should the stock price remain rather flat I will use the expected drop post the ex-dividend date to continue to add to my position.

