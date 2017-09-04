Credit Suisse's Muddy Future

They might be able to withstand the new onslaught, but investors might not want to go along for the roller coaster ride.

The bank’s reputation and money-generating machine clearly can withstand the seemingly unending series of fines and investigations.

Credit Suisse (NYSE: CS) made an incredibly strong Q2 earnings report for a bank that has faced a large series of financial, legal, and reputational troubles in recent years. Profits were healthy, beat expectations, and high, while overall assets reached a historical high for the bank with strong growth as well.

This is all in the midst of a generally favorable environment at the moment for European financial institutions due to economic indicators, ECB quantitative easing, and continued low rates, as I have previously outlined.

Despite the strong Q2 earnings report, at the time of this writing the stock is barely up 2.59% YTD. While the stock is up 10% year-on-year, last year around this time Credit Suisse was at a historical low due to negative earnings, in part due to its frequent legal fines. The stock remains significantly off of its pre-2016 price points, let alone its levels before the financial crisis.

(Figure 1: CS Price, September 2012 – Present, Source: Google Finance)

The overall market capitalization of Credit Suisse, taking into account several capital-raising stock issuances, looks to be slowly recovering.

Yet the question for many who have held on to Credit Suisse stock in the midst of a bumpy ride for European financials these past few years, as well as those looking in to buy, is whether the roller coaster has stopped and stable growth is on the horizon.

(Figure 2: CS Market Capitalization, 2013 – Present, Source: MacroTrends.net)

Why The Q2 Earnings are Especially Positive for Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse’s Q2 earnings were demonstrably strong within themselves. Profits and revenue beat expectations at $312.6 M and $5.35 B, respectively. Net profit was up over 78% year-on-year.

However the most interest part of Credit Suisse’s earnings was that its overall assets under management hit an all-time high. In particular, the retail-sensitive wealth management division gained $23.4 B in net assets (+12% year-on-year) and Credit Suisse’s biggest inflow in over six years.

For a bank that has seen as frequent legal trouble and probing as Credit Suisse has in recent years, which particularly affects its retail accounts, the inflow is very impressive and a testament to the bank’s ability to build relationships and keep its lines of business intact.

With a variety of other strong European financial institutions available, Credit Suisse’s success in asset growth is worth noting, especially for those who are interested in seeing precisely how its recent legal troubles will affect the bank’s reputation.

The quarter’s results are a strong indicator that the bank’s reputation and relationships will likely be able to weather the recent storm it has been in and is still going through in regards to its tax policies, internal controls systems for accounts and transactions, as well as other frequent fines that may make many wonder whether there is a systematic problem within the bank.

Risk Outlook: More Investigations That Will Deeply Test the Bank

The upside for Credit Suisse at the moment remains uncertain. The bank’s healthy financial status is countered significantly by the constant flow of legal troubles that plague the bank on a seemingly endless basis.

Furthermore, the bank is still currently in the midst of significant restricting that will change its business model in what it hopes to be positive, but still in the end unpredictable, ways.

The bank clearly has big ambitions to reach its former revered status among European banks, given its recent $10.4 B capital raise from stock issuances and how it’s been firmly moving forward on compensation-cost reductions as well as organizational and product restructuring.

Lastly, its asset growth is not all roses. Many other banks are outpacing Credit Suisse on asset growth, and furthermore many investors, as well as sell-side actors, are now choosing low-fee products more and more.

The increasingly dampened expected growth in fees and revenue from asset management is due to both regulatory fears as new investment products and services are driving fees lower, particularly due to passive funds.

(Figure 3: Flows into Passive vs. Active Funds, Source: ValueWalk.com)

Conclusion

Credit Suisse’s strong performance in Q2 should give investors confidence that the bank seems unable to collapse under the weight of overwhelming regulatory investigations over its practices. The company’s price appreciation off of its historical lows is a testament to the fact that investors recognize the bank has remarkable durability.

However, Credit Suisse faces no end in sight as the government has caught the scent on some of their more unsavory practices. Just as they have paid the legal fines from settling their financial-crisis era MBS enforcement action with the United States’ Department of Justice, they are investigated by multiple countries for large-scale tax evasion practices, amid other regulatory troubles.

Credit Suisse has clearly made steps to fix whatever is the source of all these practices that attract regulatory action. However, for the moment it appears that regulators are going to continue to drive the knife deeper. While it has done well on this front so far, whether Credit Suisse can continue to bring in more clients, revenue, and profits to compensate is uncertain.

However for investors, it looks like for the moment Credit Suisse’s risks remain pressing, even though the outlook has brightened in some meaningful ways. I believe that the company’s future can go either way, with either a moderate amount of upside or a moderate amount of downside.

For now, it looks like Credit Suisse continues on despite all its troubles. Whether investors want to join on its shaky path from here on out remains to be seen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.