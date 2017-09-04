VEREIT: Price Target $10

VEREIT, Inc. (VER) makes an attractive value proposition at today’s price point: The real estate investment trust has robust portfolio stats and excess dividend coverage that point to an increase in the quarterly cash dividend at some point down the road, and the company’s shares are reasonably priced. Income investors on the hunt for regular dividend income pay less than 12 times 2017e adjusted funds from operations for the REIT’s shares while an investment throws off a 6.5 percent dividend.

Strong Portfolio Stats

VEREIT’s net-lease real estate portfolio consisted of 4,105 properties at the end of the June quarter, representing more than 91 million square feet. The commercial real estate investment trust has grown aggressively in the past but has begun to rationalize its investment portfolio (selling non-core assets) under the current Chief Executive Officer, Glenn Rufrano, who took over in April 2015. Retail and restaurant properties make up the majority of VEREIT’s real estate portfolio, though office buildings and industrial properties also have a presence. At the end of the June quarter, VEREIT’s occupancy rate was 98.6 percent.

Source: VEREIT

With more than 4,000 single-tenant properties in its portfolio, VEREIT is a real estate investment trust with a national presence.

Source: VEREIT

Well-Staggered Debt Maturities

VEREIT has to repay some debt in the next two years, but its debt maturities are well-staggered regardless. A big chunk of debt matures only after 2023. In other words, there are no major liquidity risks that income investors need to be concerned about.

Source: VEREIT

Comfortable Level Of Excess Dividend Coverage Implies Potential For Dividend Growth

VEREIT has a large real estate portfolio, with properties spread out across the United States. As a result, VEREIT’s adjusted funds from operations have been relatively stable.

VEREIT has significantly overearned its quarterly dividend rate of $0.1375/share with adjusted funds from operations since the fourth quarter of 2015 (average AFFO: $0.192/share, dividend rate unchanged: $0.1375/share). Thus, VEREIT has had significant excess dividend coverage, which points to an increase in the quarterly cash dividend at some point in the future. VEREIT surely can afford a dividend hike.

Source: Achilles Research

Guidance And Valuation

The biggest reason to consider VEREIT, however, relates to the REIT’s valuation. VEREIT’s shares are not totally in the bargain bin, but they are attractively priced nonetheless, especially when taking into consideration that shares produce a 6.5 percent dividend, and that the dividend is more than covered by cash flow.

VEREIT has guided for $0.71-0.73/share in AFFO for 2017 (the company lifted the lower end of its guidance range by $0.01/share). Based on this guidance, VEREIT’s shares sell for 11.8x 2017e AFFO.

Source: VEREIT

Given VEREIT’s portfolio strength (very high economic occupancy rate, high degree of geographic and tenant diversification, strong market position), I think VEREIT’s shares could sell for ~14x AFFO, implying a $10 price target. Since VEREIT’s shares change hands for $8.53 at the time of writing, investors could potentially capture 17 percent upside.

Your Takeaway

VEREIT is undervalued, and maybe still a bit misunderstood, too. The REIT grew at head-spinning rates in the past, but management is rationalizing the real estate portfolio, shedding non-core assets. VEREIT has strong portfolio stats, and its dividend coverage is just as good. Though I don’t think management will want to increase the dividend at this point, the REIT certainly could afford it. VEREIT’s shares are attractively priced, and a higher AFFO multiple would be justified. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.