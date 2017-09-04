China Bans ICOs: Will Ethereum Crash?

Much of Ethereum's value comes from its ability to serve as a platform for decentralized application development and funding through ICOs.

The government of China has imposed what looks like a total ban on ICO funding in the country.

The government of China has announced what appears to be a ban on ICO funding in the country. This is a devastating blow to Ethereum, the network that is generally used to conduct these decentralized fundraisers.

Thesis

The ICO ban impacts the long-term investment thesis for the cryptocurrency market because it highlights government risk and the sector's overexposure to East Asia. Most importantly, this event destroys a huge source of demand for Ethereum.

1. Government Risk

The Chinese Government has taken aggressive steps toward regulating crypto currency usage in the country, banning companies from raising money through initial coin offerings or ICOs. ICOs are similar to IPOs pre-sales; they allow investors to invest in a project before it is available to the wider public.

The investors trade capital, (usually in the form of Bitcoin or Ethereum) for tokens which are vested for a period of weeks or months before being released for trading on the open market.

ICO investors aim to profit from a short-term surge in value following the opening of trading on the tokens. There is little regulatory oversight of this process, and the potential for abuse is significant. Such financing is not allowed in the U.S, and it is little surprise that China is also moving to ban ICOs.

2. Reduced Demand for Ethereum

The Chinese government seems to be taking things a step further by calling for a refund of capital that has already been given to the projects. In the short term, this may actually help Ethereum prices as capital that would have been (or has already been) converted into fiat will now be converted back to Ethereum and returned to investors. Over the long term, however, the situation is bleak.

Ethereum's key value proposition is its ability to facilitate ICOs, and to my knowledge, this is something Bitcoin is not able to do. With the massive Chinese ICO market off the table, Ethereum will be losing a huge source of its value.

Unlike American investors, Chinese investors may not have access to the complete internet, and they will probably not be able to bypass ICO restrictions in the country to the same extent American investors are able to - not to mention, they will probably face stiffer penalties for attempting to do so through VPNs and other anonymizing technologies.

3. Currency & Overexposure to Volatile Region

If we assume all Chinese trading volume occurs in the Chinese yuan, this represents around 10% of Ethereum's trading volume as of 9/4/2017. This is enough volume to significantly impact the long term value of Ethereum. On top of this, Chinese investors control significant holdings in Bitcoin. The ETH/BTC pair has significant activity so the current Chinese trading volume could possibly be above 10%.

The Chinese government has reminded everyone that the crypto-currency market is heavily overexposed to East Asia. The value of these digital assets may suffer do the massive influence of authoritarian governments in the region. Wider western adoption of Bitcoin and Ethereum (perhaps through and SEC sanctioned ETF) may be the best way to diversify geographic risk in the sector.

Conclusion

China's surprise ban on ICO funding in the country is a serious blow to the long-term value of Ethereum and digital assets in general. Ethereum gets much of its value from the ICOs that are hosted on the network, and China is a huge market for capital that may soon disappear.

In the short-term, Ethereum prices may see support as Chinese fundraisers are forced to return capital to investors. However, over the long term, Ethereum has lost one of its biggest ICO markets and this event exposes the significant political risks to cryptocurrency as well as a problematic overexposure to East Asia.

To clarify, this is not a ban on Ethereum; it is just a ban on ICOs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.