Hudson: A Cool Stock To Own

Company Overview

“From its inception, the Company has sold refrigerants, and has provided refrigerant reclamation and refrigerant management services that are designed to recover and reuse refrigerants, thereby protecting the environment from release to the atmosphere and the corresponding ozone depletion and global warming impact.” (2016, 10k) In addition, the firm is the largest reclaimer in a highly fragmented industry with HDSN, Airgas, and National Refrigerants making up a little over 50% of the industry and the remainder divided amongst approximately 30 firms. HDSN sells reclaimed and virgin (new) refrigerants to a variety of customers in various segments of the air conditioning and refrigerant industry.

The firm also provides decontamination and recovery services that are performed on-site for customers via their high-speed, proprietary Zugibeast system. In addition, the firm provides predictive and diagnostic services intended to predict potential problems in air conditioning and refrigerant systems. HDSN also possesses several patents related to energy efficiency. Namely, their SmartEnergy OPSTM provides a means, “for measuring, modifying and improving the efficiency of energy systems, including air conditioning and refrigeration systems, in industrial and commercial applications.” (2016, 10k) The service provides real-time, continuous, web-based monitoring of commercial refrigerant systems such as chiller plants which allows customers to monitor and correct energy inefficiencies within their facilities.

Supplier Risk

HDSN’s financial performance and its ability to sell refrigerants is in part dependent on its ability to purchase refrigerants from suppliers. “The Company's refrigerant sales include CFC based refrigerants, which are no longer manufactured. Additionally, the Company's refrigerant sales include non-CFC based refrigerants, including HCFC and HFC refrigerants, which are the most-widely used refrigerants.” (2016, 10K) Effective January 1, 1996, the Clean Air Act, as amended (the “Act”) prohibited the production of virgin CFC refrigerants and limited the production of virgin HCFC refrigerants. The phase out schedule is as follows…

1. Certain HCFC refrigerant (Specifically R-22) production is to be eliminated 2010-2020

2. All virgin HCFC production is to be eliminated between 2019-2030

With the EPA Final Rule announced in October 2014

3. Reduction in consumption and production of virgin HCFC 2015-2019

4. Implementation of linear phase-down schedule of HCFC-22 (R-22)

of 4.5 Million Pounds annually until production is zero 2015-2020

Phase down schedule is as follows…

Looking towards the past, it is likely that R-22 prices will also increase by several multiples in the coming years. When CFC was phased out, prices increased to $30/lbs which was several multiples higher than pre-phase out prices. This had a direct effect of HDSN’s market cap as shown below via weekly closing figures since the firm’s inception.

In addition, as R-22 prices rise, the issue arises of freon replacements for boilers and chillers. While this is a legitimate concern, many contractors would not choose to replace R-22 with other types of freons. Doing so could void warranties on expensive machinery. In addition, R-22 substitutes are not nearly as efficient and can cause unplanned downtime for maintenance, can be a cause for unplanned re-engineering and/or re-commissioning, and may ultimately diminish a system’s reliability and performance. In addition, the cost of replacing a system that is meant for R-22 can range from $5k to 17k for a typical homeowner. In addition, and this is simply my own thinking, although the cost of R-22 is predicted to increase by several multiples, the percentage cost is quite minimal for homeowners and businesses. In other words, homeowners could ask themselves, if they noticed that they had to pay a few hundred dollars to replace their R-22 which usually a one in every couple years expense, it seems more likely that they would rather expense those few extra bucks rather than replacing their entire system for several thousand dollars. With this cost being even less as a percentage for businesses, the thinking seems more justified. Ultimately, I do not believe the worry that there may be sudden and large switch to cleaner refrigerants (which is the purpose of these phaseout schedules) due to the large immediate cost consumers would face in replacing their systems. Instead, I think they would be more willing to pay for more expensive R-22.

Financial and Future Business Expectations

HDSN’s management has a long term plan in mind to consolidate the industry via strategic acquisitions. Based on this goal, the firm has strategically positioned itself within the refrigerant industry to focus on Chillers and Boilers, the former typically being 20% inefficient. The firm has also signed into a $400 Million maximum value 5-year contract with the US Defense Logistics Agency with a 5-year renewal option. This contract begins in July 2017 and is expected to lead to further contract with the US Army, Marines, USAF, USCG, and Navy. This “fixed price contract provides for management and supply of refrigerants, compressed gases, cylinders and related items to U.S. Military Commands and Installations, Federal Civilian agencies and Foreign Militaries.” (2016, Investor Presentation) In addition, this translates to an additional EPS of $0.10 compared to its current EPS of 0.42.

The firm has experienced consistent revenue growth with a 5-year CAGR of 18.9%. This is partly due to the increasing prices of R-22 and phase out legislation. Based on 1Q16 and 1Q17 earnings calls, R-22 prices have risen by 83% from $12 to $22 per pound. In addition, additional revenue streams are expected to generate higher margins due to the "sticky contract” nature of the industry. These higher margins are due to the much more profitable reclamation portion of the business. R-22 reclamation is expected to generate more than 30% gross margins and more than 20% operating margins. In addition, HDSN’s strong balance sheet and cash from operations supports organic growth with the continued purchase of R-22.

Acquisition of Airgas Refrigerants (ARI)

HDSN is expected to acquire ARI for approximately $220 Million via cash and new debt. The firm does not expect to issue more equity to fund this transaction. ARI is the next leading competitor in the reclamation industry. This acquisition suggests that HDSN is following through with its expectations of industry consolidation.

ARI’s numbers are comparable to HDSN’s with gross margin exceeding 30% and operating margin exceeding 20%. EPS is expected to increase within the next year following the close of the transaction according to management. It is also worth noting that much of the purchase price was due to inventory levels rather than to goodwill and intangible assets such as patented reclaim technology.

The acquisition of ARI increases HDSN’s market share in the reclaim industry where nearly 45% is owned by mom and pop businesses. In addition, the risk of what is to stop a firm with enough capital such as Air Liquid (they previously owned ARI) to lower prices and accept a lower margin seems like a very credible issue. However, the reclaim industry is a fairly small and niche market. HDSN is one of four firms that can provide accurate pricing and quicker turnarounds since they have in-house labs for this sort of demand. They’re acquisition of ARI also included another lab as well. In comparison, mom & pop firms, HDSN’s main competitors, typically have to outsource this service which can be time consuming and more costly.

With Legislative tailwinds and the subsequent rising cost of R-22, producing or purchasing at wholesale and selling is not a feasible option. Management knows this and understands that its reclaim segment has much higher margins. Typically, HDSN can purchase tainted freon for approximately a 50% discount to market price which means they purchase contaminated freon at about $10. With a cost of reclaiming and transporting freon at 10% of that price, operating margin becomes about 50%. Assuming SGA and other expenses consume 5% of that margin or $1.13/lbs, that provides an EBIT margin of 45%. As the price of R-22 increases, this will cause EBIT margin to increase as well which will enhance shareholder value as the firm becomes more focused on this portion of its operations.

Bottom Line

HDSN has experienced management that is invested in the company, has decades of technical and business experience in the industry, and have managed to produce high revenue growth rates. Industry tailwinds adds value to the firms reclaiming segment. The strategic acquisition of ARI is expected to be accretive to earnings and provides a wider moat for HDSN to profit from. Below are my calculations along with some graphs to provide a more concrete understanding…

The Demand Column, Production Column, and Inventory Column was provided via HDSN Investor presentation. The Reclaim Market (purple) was determined via expected R-22 price and the difference between demand and production allowed.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HDSN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.