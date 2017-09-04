Consumer Staples Review

Some investors are on a simple quest for the best consumer staples stock, or at least "one good idea."

Gleaning some ideas in a tough sector

It should be easy to find a great stock in the consumer staples sector. The sector is filled with stocks that traditionally have been buy-and-hold "no-brainers." But the sector is changing. Competitive pressure is rising as Amazon extends its reach and as markets become more global.

The sector is broadly overbought, yet the stocks of some famous companies are in retreat, with growing investor pessimism. Are these values or value traps?

Most of my articles are about stocks in my retirement income portfolio, but this one is different. In the comment thread of a recent article about Hormel (HRL), Nicholas Ward encouraged me to write an article that compares General Mills (GIS) and J.M. Smucker (SJM). This was my starting point.

Simultaneously, a Charles Gooch article asked for help in choosing a consumer products stock. I found both the article and the comments to be helpful, and I've included that conversation in this review.

Charles Gooch is not alone in this quest. The defensive Consumer Staples sector is popular across a wide spectrum of investors, particularly those looking for steady, growing dividend income. We've all been part of conversations about the relative merits of Coca-Cola (KO) versus PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) versus Dr. Pepper Snapple (DPS), or debates about whether to go with Procter & Gamble (PG) or Kimberly-Clark (KMB) or Clorox (CLX).

How does one choose from the many consumer staples options? What metrics should be used for comparison? I suggest some old standbys, such as Price/Earnings ratio; yield and payout ratio (since I'm a dividend investor); and one offered by joesmith323 in the conversation following Charles Gooch's article: Revenue/Enterprise Value. In addition to these, I would include the number of consecutive years of dividend increases and the Standard & Poor's credit rating.

So, I created an Excel spreadsheet to quickly review these metrics for 14 companies. These include the 2 suggested by Nicholas Ward (SJM and GIS) and the 5 included in Charles Gooch's watch list (PG, UL, CLX, KMB, CL). I added 5 other food companies: HRL, Kellogg (K), McCormick (MKC), Kraft Heinz (KHC) and Mondelēz (MDLZ) and 3 soft drink companies: KO, PEP and DPS.

For this quick take I created a Consumer Staples portfolio on Seeking Alpha and used Seeking Alpha data for each of the metrics. Before making a decision, I would check SA's numbers against F.A.S.T. Graphs and Better Investing, etc.

Tick= Ticker symbol; S&P=S&P credit rating; Yrs=Consecutive Years of Dividend Increases per David Fish; Price as of 9/1/17; Div=Annual Dividend per share; Yld=current dividend yield; EPS=Earnings Per Share; P/E= Price/Earnings Ratio; PO=Payout Ratio; EV=Enterprise Value (equity plus debt) in billions; Rev=Revenue or sales in billions; R/EV=Revenue/Enterprise Value; Debt=long term debt:total capital; Target=Target Price; Yield=the yield of the current dividend at the target price.

Tick S&P Yrs Price Div Yld EPS P/E PO EV Rev R/EV Debt Target Yield GIS BBB+ 14 53.72 1.96 3.65% 2.77 19.4 70.8% 43.737 16.00 36.6% 1.0 50.26 3.9% SJM BBB 20 104.84 3.12 2.98% 4.76 22.0 65.5% 18.893 7.33 38.8% 0.8 89.14 3.5% HRL A 51 30.92 0.68 2.20% 1.62 19.1 42.0% 18.017 9.00 50.0% 0.7 28.94 2.35% K BBB 13 65.45 2.16 3.30% 2.21 29.6 97.7% 32.390 13.00 40.1% 0.7 55.38 3.9% MKC BBB 31 96.14 1.88 1.96% 3.77 25.5 49.9% 114.757 4.48 30.4% 0.1 75.20 2.5% KHC BBB- 5 80.85 2.50 3.09% 3.13 25.8 79.9% 135.110 26.00 19.2% 0.8 64.10 3.9% MDLZ BBB 40.88 0.76 1.86% 1.14 35.9 66.7% 83.925 26.00 31.0% 0.3 30.40 2.5% PG AA- 61 92.53 2.76 2.98% 3.64 25.4 75.8% 252.980 63.00 24.9% 1.0 78.86 3.5% KMB A 45 123.21 3.88 3.15% 5.98 20.6 64.9% 53.313 18.00 33.8% 0.7 110.86 3.5% CLX A- 40 137.98 3.36 2.44% 5.32 25.9 63.2% 19.351 5.97 30.9% 0.4 96.00 3.5% UL A+ 58.29 1.66 2.85% 2.23 26.1 74.4% 74.417 59.00 79.3% 0.5 47.43 3.5% CL AA- 54 71.30 1.60 2.24% 2.69 26.5 59.5% 71.488 15.00 21.0% 0.8 64.00 2.5% KO AA- 55 45.78 1.48 3.23% 0.96 47.7 154.2% 216.57 39.00 18.0% 0.4 42.29 3.5% PEP A+ 45 115.84 3.22 2.78% 4.72 24.5 68.2% 190.69 63.00 33.0% 0.4 99.08 3.25% DPS BBB+ 8 91.72 2.32 2.53% 4.16 22.0 55.8% 21.05 6.57 31.2% 0.5 66.29 3.5%

PG: Procter & Gamble is my top pick in the group. I'm long PG, but I would not add more shares at this level. My target for adding more PG is $78.86, which would be a 3.5% yield at the current dividend. I'm watching the P/E ratio and the payout ratio.

KO: Coca-Cola is my next pick. I'm long KO, but I would not add more shares at this level. My target for adding more KO is $42.29. I'm watching several aspects of KO, especially their recent earnings downturn. Is this temporary?

UL: Unilever is my next pick. I'm long UL, but I would add more shares at this level. My target for adding more UL is $47.43. It has enjoyed a strong run, partly due to the attempted takeover by KHC. Of the stocks in the table, UL has the highest revenue to enterprise value ratio.

HRL: Hormel is my next pick. I made an initial purchase on August 30 at $31.18. It has the lowest P/E in the group and the most conservative balance sheet, with very little debt. My recent article about HrL describes my thesis and the comment thread provides some lively pro and con dialogue. Of the stocks in the table, HRL has the second highest revenue to enterprise value ratio.

Now, I'll turn to the 11 stocks that are not in the portfolio.

GIS: General Mills is on my watch list. It's not my favorite stock of the remaining 11, but if I made a purchase today, it would be GIS based on relative valuation. It has the second lowest P/E ratio in the group of 15. I'm watching to see how the new CEO performs, how well they deal with their yogurt disappointment, and how they grow and diversify their portfolio.

(Graph from F.A.S.T. Graphs)

SJM: J.M. Smucker would be my next pick after General Mills. SJM has maintained a BBB credit rating from S&P for several years and in March, 2017, the outlook was lifted from stable to positive. SJM has a respectable yield of just under 3%. The 5-year dividend growth rate has been 9.1%, though the most recent increase was 4.0% For the 5 years 2012-2016, SJM's high yield ranged from 2.4% to 2.8%, so the yield is significantly higher now than in its recent past. The P/E ratio of 22 is historically high, but relatively low compared with most of the others in the table. It is tied with DPS for the fourth lowest P/E. I respect the 20 years of dividend increases. SJM is tied (with KMB) for the third highest revenue to enterprise value ratio among the 15 companies in the table.

(Graph from F.A.S.T. Graphs)

KMB: Kimberly-Clark would be my third pick today because I see it as the most attractive after GIS, but slightly behind SJM based on valuation. KMB has he third lowest P/E ratio. It has an A credit rating, 2 notches above GIS. However, I would rank GIS slightly higher based on its yield and because PG is already in the portfolio. As stated above, among the companies in the table, KMB and SJM are tied for the third highest revenue to enterprise value ratio.

(Graph from F.A.S.T. Graphs)

PEP: PepsiCo would be next on my list. If we removed the consideration of price and current valuation, PEP would be my second choice (after PG). I'm impressed with the leadership of CEO Indra Nooyi. They have begun expanding into "better for you" and "good for you" food categories. I would watch to see if this continues. I like the A+ credit rating and the 45-year record of dividend increases. I would begin to build a position at $99.

CLX: Clorox would follow PepsiCo on my list. This successful spinoff from PG has a strong credit rating and four decades of dividend increases.

DPS: Dr. Pepper Snapple has a 5 year dividend growth rate of 12.7% and the most recent increase was 9.43%. It is growing faster than KO or PEP, but has a lower S&P credit rating and a lower yield. DPS has 8 consecutive years of dividend increases.

K: I would put Kellogg on the watch list and monitor the P/E ratio, the payout ratio and the S&P credit rating. Here's a May 9, 2017 statement by S&P about Kellogg: "Our 'BBB' corporate credit rating reflects Kellogg's well-recognized brands, leading market positions in the ready-to-eat cereal and snack food

industries, and good product and geographic diversity. These factors are

partly offset by the company's exposure to volatile commodity costs and

participation in the highly competitive cereal market, which has experienced

slower growth in the U.S. Kellogg is the largest global producer of RTE cereal

and a large producer of snack foods, including cookies, crackers, toaster

pastries, cereal bars, and fruit-flavored snacks, as well as frozen/other

items, including waffles and veggie foods."

CL: Colgate-Palmolive has been on the watch list with a target price of $64. I would watch to see if revenue growth accelerates

MKC: I would eliminate McCormick due to the relatively low yield and the recent credit downgrade by S&P. Here's part of S&P's statement on August 9, 2017 about the 2-notch reduction from A- to BBB: "The downgrade reflects our expectation that McCormick's purchase of RB Foods for $4.2 billion will close as expected, resulting in a substantial increase in debt leverage. Although the company has a history of making bolt-on acquisitions, the proposed RB Foods acquisition is the largest in the company's history and will result in debt leverage of about 5x, well above the company's historical level of 2x or below. The increase in debt leverage is a departure from the company's historically conservative financial policies."

KHC: I would eliminate Kraft-Heinz due to the credit rating.

MDLZ: I would eliminate Mondelēz because of the relatively low yield.

That's how I would rank the 15 companies. This is based on my current portfolio and my priorities. I don't suggest that this is the way you should rank them because your goals, priorities and risk tolerance is likely to differ from mine.

Some investors may choose a consumer staples ETF.

This conversation was begun with Nicholas Ward's request and Charles Gooch's article. In my comment following Charles' article, I suggested that he might consider the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC). Here's a snapshot from the Vanguard website. Here's another look from Morningstar, which gives VDC 4 stars.

VCD has a 0.10% annual expense ratio. Morningstar shows a 12-month yield of 2.63%.

The Vanguard website indicates the ETF has this sub-sector composition:

Agricultural Products 2.70%

Brewers 1.00%

Distillers & Vintners 2.30%

Drug Retail 7.90%

Food Distributors 2.10%

Food Retail 2.70%

Household Products 18.90%

Hypermarkets & Super Centers 9.10%

Packaged Foods & Meats 17.40%

Personal Products 2.90%

Soft Drinks 18.60%

Tobacco 14.40%.

The 10 largest holdings comprise 62% of net assets:

1 Procter & Gamble Co.

2 Coca-Cola Co.

3 Philip Morris International Inc.

4 PepsiCo Inc.

5 Altria Group Inc.

6 Wal-Mart Stores Inc.

7 CVS Health Corp.

8 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

9 Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ:COST)

10 Mondelēz International Inc.

What's your view of the Consumer Staples landscape?

I always enjoy learning from our Seeking Alpha conversations. Your responses enrich our discussion.

