VXX Not Likely To Stay Down For Long

After an explosive mid-August spike in the VIX, the iPath S&P 500 VIX ST Futures ETN (VXX) is down near all-time lows once again. The ETN has drifted lower by approximately 20% since reaching recent highs in the past weeks. Over the same time period the VIX (fear index) itself has crashed by over 40%, and is once again trading around the 10 level, signaling that extreme complacency is back.



While this may not be a new dynamic a pressing question does arise: With all of the geopolitical, economic, and political uncertainty built up in the U.S. and around the world, should the VIX and the various long-VIX trading vehicles such as VXX be trading near all-time lows?



About VXX



VXX is designed to provide access to S&P 500 volatility through CBOE Volatility Index (The VIX Index) futures. The ETN offers exposure to a daily rolling long position in the first and second month VIX futures contracts and reflects market participants’ views of the future direction of the VIX index at the time of expiration of the VIX futures contracts comprising the Index.



An important note to make is that due to a phenomenon known as contango VXX decays heavily over time. In addition, market participants should be aware that VXX is a derivative of VIX futures contracts which are themselves derivative products of the VIX.

What Happened to All the Volatility?



It appears that the problems of yesterday concerning North Korea, chaos in the White House, FED tightening, a dysfunctional congress, and other elements seem extremely transient to markets. Furthermore, future events such as the debt ceiling debate, further North Korean tensions, and the possible fallout from the crisis seem to be largely disregarded by market participants.



Underlying Elements Likely to Trigger More Volatility



Despite the sharp drop-off in volatility, it is evident that many underlying risks remain that are likely to generate additional spikes in volatility going forward.





North Korea Reportedly Tests Hydrogen Bomb



The North Korean issue is far from being resolved; the country is actively continuing to defy the global community by continuously performing additional ICBM and nuclear tests. Just last week the country reportedly launched an ICBM over Japan. Furthermore, North Korea reportedly successfully tested a hydrogen bomb, a move that appears to be an escalation concerning the crisis.





Although an all-out war between the North and the U.S. is unlikely for obvious reasons, the repercussions of such a crisis can prove to be costly for the U.S. and the world economy nonetheless. For instance, President Trump has threatened to cut of trade ties with China due to China’s strong trade relations with NK, and China’s inability to influence their smaller neighbor to the south over its nuclear and ICBM program. If the situation escalates it could potentially create long term structural problems for the world economy even if a military conflict is averted.



The Debt Ceiling Debate



It’s no secret that the U.S.’s political system is somewhat dysfunctional; this has become especially evident since the Trump administration took over the oval office. It’s not a coincidence that the Trump team has not been able to pass any vital legislation thus far. The healthcare repeal failed miserably, there are still major questions regarding substantive tax reform occuring this year, and there is no guarantee that an agreement will be reached in time about raising the country’s debt ceiling.





A government shutdown would be disastrous, as it could unleash a number of unintended consequences that are likely to produce surges of volatility in the lead up to the event.



FED Tightening



The FED has already pledged to begin to wind down its massive balance sheet this month. Selling off assets may create a more substantive negative effect on stocks than markets are currently pricing in. We should get more clarity concerning the tightening program in mid-September, another event that may contribute to surges in volatility.



Moreover, it appears that market participants may be overly optimistic when it comes to future rate hikes. Currently, the CME Group’s Fed Watch Tool implies that markets are not expecting another rate hike until the June 2018 FED meeting, all prior meetings show that the odds of rates staying as they are right now are over 50%.



This may be a bit overly enthusiastic as the FED’s FOMC committee including chair Yellen have continuously suggested that they believe the recent slide in inflation is transitory, the economy is at near full employment, and is ready for higher rates. In addition, one cannot fail to miss the obvious, that the FED has now hiked rates 3 times since Trump’s election less than a year ago while hiking only once throughout Obama’s 8-year presidency. The FED is an independent agency and does not answer to the president, and while it claims to be an apolitical agency its rather hawkish actions following Trump’s election appears somewhat irregular when put in context to prior years.





A more hawkish FED may create volatility surges and any unpleasant surprises to market participants could significantly increase volatility, and thus cause sharp spikes in VXX and other VIX-long derivatives.



Technical View, VIX/VXX/SPY Divergence



There was a clear divergence Friday, a bullish sign by historical standards for VXX and other VIX related long products and a somewhat bearish sign for stock markets in general.



VIX 6 Month Chart



The VIX closed at 10.13, down 4.34% on the day, near the lows of the session. Also, the chart suggests that the 10 level now represents a level of significant support, as the VIX has not closed below this level for nearly a month.



(Stockcharts.com)



VXX 6 Month Chart



The VXX chart illustrates that VXX closed essentially flat on the day, down a mere .34%, near the highs of the session. Furthermore, we can clearly see that VXX closed at a higher price than where it opened, while the VIX closed near the lows of the session. This may indicate that investors do not plan on being quite as complacent as the VIX may suggest, and further periodic surges in VXX could be inevitable in the near future.





SPY 6 Month Chart



After 6 straight up days the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) chart illustrates that the S&P 500 index ETF closed on a weak note. We can clearly observe an upside down black hammer shaped candle, indicating that the SPY closed at a lower price than where it opened, and significantly lower than the intraday high. To compound the technical issue, this move comes at a crucial resistance level of $248, and coincides with a clear VIX/VXX divergence.





The underlying technical elements appear negative for SPY and other major market indexes, and may be bullish for VXX and other long VIX products.



The Takeaway



The bottom-line is that many of the underlying risks that can produce significant surges in volatility, VXX, (UVXY), (TVIX) and other long VIX related trading vehicles remain. Furthermore, some risks associated with North Korea, the FED, and the upcoming debt ceiling debate appear to be increasing.



This analysis leads to the conclusion that volatility may not stay subdued for much longer and significant periodic surges should be expected in the weeks ahead.



(Trading VXX and other VIX related derivatives come with significant risk and are meant to be treated as a short-term trading vehicle and not a long-term investment as they tend to decay over time due to contango).



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.