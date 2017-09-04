Alaska Air Group - What Is Fair Value?

Alaska Air has witnessed a 25 percent decline from its peak at just over $100 in early March of 2017.

Overview

As of this past Friday, the market had assigned Alaska Air Group (ALK) a valuation of 10.3 times trailing twelve-month (TTM) adjusted earnings, and less than 9 times 2018 earnings estimates. To arrive at this price level, Alaska Air has declined by 25 percent from its early-March peak, and was down 15 percent for the year.

There are a few distinguishing characteristics for investors, based upon today’s negative perceptions. First, the airline industry overall has negative perceptions including, terrorist attacks, natural disasters, competitive pricing concerns, and increasing labor and fuel expenses.

Alaska Air specifically has additional negative perceptions including congestion at airport hubs, integration risks of the Virgin America deal, and a pending arbitration for its pilot labor deal (which at a minimum will increase costs by $140 million).

These negative perceptions and risks are not unwarranted, but those related to terrorist attacks and natural disasters have likely pushed airline stock prices to levels below fair market value. The other perceptions and risks will become tangible depending upon the industry market environment and each individual company’s execution in the near-term.

Average analyst price targets for Alaska Air are quite optimistic at nearly $108 per share. However, investors need to remember than these targets typically are looking out over the next 12 to 18 months. As we all know, a lot can change over a 12 to 18-month time period, so current estimates may or may not be relevant.

All of these variables make it challenging to assign a specific fair value to Alaska Air. Over the past five years, Alaska Air has witnessed stock price volatility, similar to the airline industry. In order to attempt to find a fair valuation, investors should consider one-off risks such as terrorism or war, versus other risks and/or perceptions that could impact the company’s operations.

Industry Performance

The good and the bad is that Alaska Air has not been not alone based on its performance in 2017. Like most other airlines, Alaska Air has witnessed a deterioration in stock performance after both late-February and mid-July.

From a valuation perspective, this is good in that if Alaska Air were the only airline to witness negative performance, there could be something specifically wrong, perhaps concerns based on integration of the acquisition, or more competitive market dynamics.

The bad is that in the event the entire airline industry is facing a more challenging environment, Alaska Air is not unique enough to set itself apart from negative perceptions. To date, only Southwest Airlines (LUV) remains positive for the year, as the company has traditionally been lauded as a top performer amongst its peers.

The core risks impacting the airline industry include some that are best categorized as one-time anomalies. These would include terrorist attacks, war and natural disasters. All three of these risks are currently in play as we have experienced recent terrorist attacks and a natural disaster in 2017. North Korea remains a threat to serve as a catalyst for war.

One-time risks are extremely difficult to predict, making them more uncomfortable. However, they also offer investors some of the best opportunities to purchase stock at levels substantially below market value.

More normalized and/or cyclical risks which the airline industry is facing today include congestion at major airport hubs, competitive market pricing, as well as the potential for both labor and fuel expense increases in the near-term.

All of these risks tend to ebb and flow depending upon market cycles and micro-cycles within economic trends, which in some cases may even contradict a current macro cycle. These variables are more suitable to scenario modeling to frame both fundamentals and valuation.

As the airline industry has multiple challenges lying ahead, it is not surprising that investors have determined that there are better opportunities, whether cash and/or other market segments. Some have used the term “sector rotation” as a description of this event.

The one current theme contradicting these fears and perceptions is the fact that analyst price targets remain elevated suggesting that substantial appreciation lies ahead. However as stated in the overview, these estimates are typically based on timing that allows for quarters to pass by before any substantial revisions may take place based on changing market dynamics.

The primary driver today for continued positive analyst expectations remains a broadly positive market environment allowing for continued operating revenue and profit growth. For Alaska Air, expectations for profit growth has declined from expected rising labor costs and other expenses from the recent merger.

Technical Review & Valuation

I by no means consider myself a technical expert, but I do like to pay attention to the 50 and 200-day deviation from a company’s stock price. The simple outcome of this exercise is to invest in strong companies over the long term, averaging and/or initiating positions at opportune times.

For Alaska Air, there has been four times where the stock price has deviated negatively by greater than 12 percent from either/or the 50 and 200-day moving averages. These have included the summer of 2013, winter/summer of 2016 and currently, the summer of 2017.

During the 2016 declines, there were multiple variables at play, not unlike today. However, earnings expectations were lower both times leading to stock price pressure. There were also three one-time anomalies that initially had a negative impact, but soon after witnessed positive performance.

The first was the energy/freight recession bottom in 2016. This was actually an excellent buying opportunity for markets as gross domestic product (GDP) bottomed as well. The second was the announcement of the Virgin America acquisition. Some speculated that Alaska Air overpaid for this deal, but most were in agreement that it was a necessary outbid against JetBlue Airways (JBLU). The last event was Brexit, similar to the energy/freight recession bottom, this event was an excellent buying opportunity in hind-sight.

For Alaska Air, all of these one-time events were followed by stock price appreciation soon-after. For 2017, we have seen strikingly similar negative responses to earnings as expectations have been revised lower from the current transition year. One analyst asked a question on the recent call, suggesting that airlines were getting a “pass” during a “transition year.” However, Alaska Air’s current transition is strictly related to the company’s recent acquisition as it continues to progress on integration steps.

The other similarity to last year is that there have also been one-time events including terrorist attacks in multiple countries and Hurricane Harvey. The airline industry has clearly been impacted by both of these occurrences, pushing all stock prices lower.

Clearly from the technical trends and when considering one-time versus earnings report impacts during 20167, Alaska Air’s stock price valuation should be higher, likely closer to the mid-$80s. This observation is based upon the exclusion of one-time events, with the logic predicated on past history returns to higher valuation after one-time events.

One could of course delve deeper into the 50-day moving average crossing below the 200-day moving average and looking more methodically at the appropriate timing for a return to appreciation. But clearly Alaska Air has had varying relationships for these types of technical reviews suggesting that no exact method has been perfect.

What has been consistent every time is a return to stock price appreciation. One could of course argue that the stretch between early-December 2015 through early-December 2016 reflected a 12-month period of flat performance. While this is true, again there were three one-time event impacts, as well as an acquisition and downward revised earnings expectations.

Today, we could be headed for further one-time events whether more terrorist attacks, war or something else completely unpredictable. Similarly, further downward revisions could occur leading to more negative pressure. Assuming that the economy continues to grow at 2+ percent over the next few years, we will also see the stock price recover as these events pass.

Fundamental Review & Valuation

Just as there were multiple variables discussed in the technical review, there are also multiple impacts for Alaska Air’s fundamentals. For investors, the key focus is on operating revenue and profit growth. Prior to the recent deal, Alaska Air had witnessed highly robust profit growth, which had translated to the market valuing the company between 12 to nearly 14 times adjusted earnings per share (EPS).

Now that the deal has been digested over the past couple quarters, the rate of profit growth has declined from 2016, being negative through June. Most metrics such as revenue passenger and available seat miles (RPM) and (ASM), or passenger revenue per ASM and revenue per ASM (PRASM) and (RASM), are inflated due to the acquisition.

In addition to passenger and core metric growth, operating expenses and fuel used have also greatly increased. This has led to a decline in adjusted profit margin of 11.4 percent through June. The rate of operating and fuel expenses has grown at a faster rate than the combined revenues for Alaska Air and Virgin America (revenues up 36 percent, operating income down -7 percent, adjusted profit down -0.9 percent).

For 2016, adjusted profits were at nearly 15.5 percent. Expectations for 2017 are at 11.6 percent, with 2018 being closer to 11 percent. Analysts have modeled a $140 million increase in labor costs as Alaska Air just entered arbitration in late-August. Depending on the outcome, costs could be higher, although Alaska Air is confident that their proposed package should hold up well in arbitration.

On the integration side, Alaska Air expects to make faster progress on its single passenger service system, with second quarter 2018 as the new target. On the last earnings call, the company stated that it had begun operating from one revenue management system as of early-July.

On the competitive side, capacity growth revisions were lowered, with specific congestion impacts to Los Angeles and San Francisco being highlighted. Most analyst questions were targeted towards the integration schedule, competitive markets and capacity constraints.

From the stock price performance post-earnings, the stock price dipped towards the mid-$80s. It was not until the terrorist events that Alaska Air’s stock price dropped below the $80 level. Qualitatively, this performance similarly supports the technical thesis that the one-time events have been the primary cause depressing Alaska Air’s stock price sub-$80.

Looking to margin performance as a barometer, during 2013 and 2014, Alaska Air’s adjusted profit margins were 7.4 and 10.6 percent. At this time, the company’s stock price valuation traded at 13 and nearly 14 times earnings. One could very easily argue that the higher multiple was based upon margin expansion and revenue growth.

On the contrary, as revenues and margins continued to expand during 2015 and 2016, the P/E multiple declined to 12 times. March 2017’s peak stock price at just above $100 per share would have placed the P/E through June back at nearly 14 times earnings. However, today’s stock price has clearly reverted to a substantially lower level at 10.3 times TTM earnings, and below 10 and 9 times 2017 and 2018 earnings estimates.

For 2017, it is likely that Alaska Air will meet and/or have a marginal beat/miss. The company has done an excellent job at beating estimates, irrespective of lower or higher revisions after an earnings report. Alaska Air had beaten earnings estimates for 14 consecutive quarters before the last quarter’s miss by -$0.1 per share.

Analysts have given the company a P/E ratio between 12.8 and 13.9 times earnings (whether the average price target would be achieved in 2017 or 2018). As Alaska Air has undergone a margin contraction, a lower P/E multiple is justifiable. Once higher margins were achieved, the market assigned the company a P/E just north of 12 times earnings.

Less than 9 times earnings for 2018 seems unduly low, as many one-time events have impacted the stock price. However, 12 times earnings is probably a little high as the market continues to digest Alaska Air’s prospects (one-time events aside), post-acquisition integration completion.

Summary

Investors need to consider Alaska Air’s potential, which calls for continued revenue and profit growth. In a continued economic growth cycle, Alaska Air’s management is expecting to get back on a growth track post-integration. These expectations are embedded in analyst projections out to 2018. Despite margin contraction, Alaska Air is on pace to deliver profit growth of 6 percent for 2017.

Alaska Air is generating north of $500 million in free cash flow annually. The company has already begun to pay down its debt and if desired, could eliminate close to $1.5 billion in the near-term. Investors and analysts can continue to debate whether the debt assumed and transaction price for Virgin America was justified, but the deal is done and leverage ratios are already improving.

From a risk perspective, I see war with North Korea being the biggest one-time concern. The threat of North Korea’s militant aspirations are strongly focused on the U.S.’s West Coast, which is Alaska Air’s primary focus for the company’s future. In the event North Korea attempted to strike the West Coast and war broke out, Alaska Air could see higher volatility versus peers.

Alaska Air is intent and focused on its integration progress for the remainder of the year and into 2018. The current expectation for $8.46 in adjusted diluted EPS is not set in stone. What is clear based on a strong past precedent is Alaska Air’s ability to beat guidance.

There is enough information here to suggest that a stock price recovery north of $80 per share to the mid-$80s in the short-term would not be unwarranted. This is based upon the one-time impacts which have occurred in 2017 and past precedents versus the market’s reaction to post-earnings reports.

Upon the assessment of where the airline industry is today, and considering Alaska Air’s technical and fundamental analysis, and risks, I would consider a P/E ratio somewhere from 10.5 to 11.5 times earnings. This would place a potential stock price expectation of $89 to $97 per share based on 2018 earnings estimates. As we are in September, the 2018 estimate is 15 months away. The stock price expectation range above offers investors the potential for a 19 to 29 percent return over this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.