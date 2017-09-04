MIN: Good Fund Ruined By Policy

Income Idea subscribers received a more detailed analysis along with in-depth thoughts beyond the numbers and implementation ideas.

The fund is currently yielding a managed distribution of 8.98% and trading at a discount of 4.96% to its net asset value.

Four done, Two to go!

Over the last 4 closed end fund articles we have gone back and updated some CEFS which we have previously looked at but have not yet updated.

The first four funds - Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC), Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA), Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) and BlackRock Utility & Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:BUI) - were complete top down analysis. The two remaining funds - the MFS Intermediate Income Fund (MIN) and First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) - were previously identified as part of a screen for a specific investment trade.

Today, we are going to take a look at one of those funds, MIN.

Original Thesis

I originally identified MIN in the article "Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader?"

In that article we looked at MIN as one of 4 funds which would potentially benefit from the European Central Bank's bond buying program.

MIN was the low-cost, unlevered investment grade bond fund that had some European exposure.

So did it work out? Is it worth more than just the trade? Let's take a look.

Fund Basics - Essential Info

Sponsor: Mass Financial Services (MFS)

Managers: Alexander Mackey, Erik Weisman, Geoffrey Schechter (two new managers)

AUM: $535 million.

Historical Style: Investment Grade Bond Fund

Investment Objectives: The Fund seeks high current income but may also consider capital appreciation.

Number of Holdings: 204

Current Yield: 8.98% based on market price, Managed Monthly Distributions

Inception Date: 3/17/1988

Fees: .62%

Discount to NAV: 4.86%

Sources: CEF Connect, MFS, and YCharts.

The Sales Pitch

MIN is a nearly 30 year old investment grade closed end fund which has the flexibility it needs in order to try and achieve a high level of distributions.

This fund focuses on the intermediate portion of the curve and does not use leverage.

The fund is fairly popular and found in many unit investment trusts such as those issued by First Trust Portfolios.

The Alpha/Fund Strategy

There was not much that I found as far as a specific strategy for the fund. The large focus is as a flexible go anywhere type fund that primarily seeks a high current level of income.

The Portfolio

One of the reasons we have previously identified the fund was for its meaningful exposure to European assets, predominately bonds.

Over the last 6 months the fund has made a meaningful shift from international to domestic and is now 68% US focused compared with 56.3% from last October. Simply based on that, I would not look at the fund in the context of an ECB bond buying play.

Source: MFS Semi Annual Report 4/2017

Source: MFS Annual Report 10/2016

Looking at the portfolio more broadly we can see it is quite high quality on the surface between the Investment Grade corporates and US Treasuries.

Source: MFS Website

To get a bit more color on the corporate credit we can look at the credit quality.

Source: MFS Website

As we can see from the data provided, while technically BBB is "investment grade," I would be personally look at it as speculative investment grade or high quality junk.

To get a sense of the portfolio we look at the top 10 holdings.

Source: MFS Website

As we expected and what is confirmed, the top 10 are predominately US Treasuries. There is some AB InBev (BUD), Morgan Stanley (MS), Bank of America (BAC), and AT&T (T) exposure as well.

The top 10, including the sizable US Treasury exposure makes up nearly 50% of the portfolio of over 200 securities.

Putting it all together we can look at some portfolio stats.

Source: MFS Website

From the data provided we can see the fund is true to its name and has an average effective maturity of 4.28 years.

Taking the portfolio risk into account, we can see that it has an average effective duration of 4.02 years. This means that for every 1% rise in interest rates, the portfolio's NAV is expected to decline by 4.02%

For new readers, please keep in mind, duration is NOT maturity, even though the name may suggest it.

Overall the portfolio is fairly high quality and would fit well in most portfolios.

Distribution Quality

Spoiler alert: This is where the fund blows up!

Please note, if you are an income investor, spend some time researching the distribution quality for this fund, in particular the first few pages of the annual and semi annual reports.

This fund is completely different from other closed end funds in the way it sets the distribution rate.

This distribution policy is unsustainable in my opinion, and income investors need to be aware.

The Numbers

At the time of our previous mention, the fund paid out a 9.17% distribution and was trading at a 6.90% discount to NAV. Today the fund yields 8.98% and is trading at a discount of 4.86%.

Source: CEF Connect

Over the last year, the fund's NAV has been slowly decreasing while the NAV fared a little bit better since the beginning of the year. In part, the declining NAV has been slightly offset by the shrinking discount to NAV.

Looking back over the fund's life we can see the fund has predominately traded at a discount, often over 10%. During the 2008 GFC and the subsequent recovery, the fund has fared quite a bit better and actually traded at a small premium at times.

Source: CEF Connect

Currently the fund trades at a slightly smaller discount than its long term average.

An interesting thing of note is that even though this fund is a high-quality, intermediate-term unlevered fund, the discount prices it in line with high-income, levered junk bond CEFs.

Looking next at the performance, year to date, the fund has achieved a total return of 3.19%. Both the price per share and the net asset value decreased over this time, down 2.93% and 2.78% respectively.

MIN data by YCharts

Over the last year the fund achieved a total return of 2.74% while the price per share fell 6.30% and the NAV declined by 7.16%.

MIN data by YCharts

To put the performance into perspective lets take a look at MIN against a few similar investments, such as the iShares US Agg Bond Index (NYSEARCA:AGG), and two competing unlevered global income closed end funds, the Putnam Premier Income (NYSE:PPT) and Templeton Global Income (NYSE:GM) funds.

As we can see, year to date MIN has been disconnected from the other closed end funds and has performed in line with the iShares US Aggregate Bond ETF.

MIN Total Return Price data by YCharts

Over the last year the picture remains the same although MIN does outperform the AGG by 2.6% The fund does significantly lag the competition.

MIN Total Return Price data by YCharts

On a 3 year basis the picture is different.

While MIN did not outperform the Putnam Premier Income fund, it came in second, still outperforming the iShares AGG on a total return basis.

Surprisingly the Templeton Global Income fund is flat for the time period. I suspect it has to do with the quality of credit.

MIN Total Return Price data by YCharts

Looking back over the last 5 years we can still see PPT being the top performer with MIN and GIM lagging the US dominant ETF.

MIN Total Return Price data by YCharts

Finally let's take a look at some long term data.

As we can see over the last 10 years we arrive at some predictable results.

MIN Total Return Price data by YCharts

The Putnam Premier Income Fund is the top performer, achieving an 88.33% total return. The ride, however, for the fund was fairly bumpy with a massive equity like drop in 2009. Over the years the fund caught on and just recently achieved its top performer status, having dug itself out of the GFC hole.

The Templeton Global Income Fund finished a few percent behind PPT but by most arguments is the top performer over the long term. Not only did it lead the way for the majority of the examined time period, but it also had a fairly shallow drop during the GFC.

MIN takes the third spot achieving a respectable 71.17% total return. It did have a few big drops, namely 2013, however for the most part it has been fairly steady and that can be attributed to its investment mantra of being an intermediate duration/maturity fund investing in investment grade securities.

All three funds have outperformed the broad iShares US Aggregate Bond Index ETF.

To go back and see if we can answer our question from the previous article, we do know that the discount to NAV has fallen from 6.90% to today's 4.86%.

From the performance metrics however, while MIN has handily outperformed the iShares US Agg Bond Index, it lags the other 3 identified CEFs, the two global levered CEFs that we discussed earlier, the Calamos Global Dyamic Income Fund (CHW) and the Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) along with the emerging markets Templeton Emerging Markets Income CEF (TEI).

MIN Total Return Price data by YCharts

Bottom Line

On a total return basis, for an investment grade, unlevered closed end fund, the MFS Intermediate Income CEF has done okay. It has outperformed the iShares Aggregate Bond Index ETF and I suspect many other investment grade bond funds.

The fund does have many serious issues as we discussed in the "Distribution Quality" section and I feel is completely inappropriate for any income investor who is looking for the fund to have a sustainable long term distribution.

The reality is, while I have never owned the fund myself in the past, I have run across it numerous times. MIN is a central holding in numerous investment products such as unit investment trusts from First Trust and others.

I was always intrigued as to why the price per share kept declining and now we know.

While the fund's objectives were achievable 15 years ago and earlier, it is simply not possible in its current structure today. (investment grade, intermediate term, unlevered). (based on low interest rates).

Another concern of mine is the two new managers to the fund. Only time will tell how they will perform.

For more information on the fund, please visit the fund's website at MFS.com

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.