Hewlett Packard Enterprise: Q3 Earnings Preview

Palo Alto, California-based Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) is set to report its Q3 earnings after the market close on the 5th of September. HPE shares saw an abrupt decline of 21% in the last trading session on account of the completion of a planned spin-off and merger of its software business with the UK-based Micro Focus International. The company also stated that it would issue an adjusted fiscal-year 2017 guidance at its Q3 earnings.

HPE stock has still not recovered from the sell-off it witnessed in April, earlier this year. The reason for the sell-off was the lowered adjusted outlook for 2017 after the spin-off of the company's enterprise services business and merger with Computer Sciences Corp. to create DXC Technology. The stock was down by nearly 22% in the year-to-date before the completion of the latest spin-off. The updated guidance numbers after the first spin-off in March ending had sent the stock crashing. The big question ahead of the upcoming earnings announcement is: Will the upcoming earnings announcement help Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock shrug off the negative sentiment around the company? Is HPE stock at risk of a further massive slump after the earnings?

HPE Q3 2017 Analyst Estimates And Management Guidance

The current Wall Street consensus expects the Meg Whitman-led enterprise tech company to report non-GAAP earnings of 26 cents a share, down from an EPS of 49 cents in Q3 2016, a 47% YoY decline. On the top-line front, Wall Street analysts expect the company to report revenue of $7.49 billion, good for a 38.6% year-over-year drop. A part of the decline in both top line and bottom line can be attributed to the spin-off of the enterprise services business. The separation costs and restructuring charges have also had an effect on the non-GAAP earnings. As per the management guidance, non-GAAP diluted net EPS in Q3 is expected to come in the range of $0.24 to $0.28, translating to YoY decline of 51.02% at the lower end and 42.85% at the higher end.

HPE Earnings History And Stock Price Reaction

HPE has a mixed record of beating Wall Street estimates. As per Street Insider database, HPE has managed to beat earnings estimates only thrice in the last six quarters since the company came into existence. The company does poorly when it comes to beating the high end of its own guidance, and has beaten the high end of its earnings guidance only once till now. On the revenue front, the company's performance has been similar, beating revenue estimates thrice in the last six quarters.

Source: StreetInsider

HPE stock has a history of making big movements in response to earnings announcements. Following the last four earnings releases, the stock has lost 3.5%, on average, in the trading session immediately following an earnings release.

Given the disheartening post-earnings movement of HPE stock, a miss in Q3 could spell more bad news for the shareholders. The big question now is, Will Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company deliver an earnings beat tomorrow?

Given the recent earnings history, which has seen the company at least reporting in line with the estimates or delivering a narrow beat, we believe that HPE shares would report at least in line in Q3 2017. The possibility of an earnings beat is, however, supported by the HPE Q3 2017 earnings whisper number, which at $0.27 implies a one cent beat or a 3.84% earnings surprise.

Conclusion

The recent downtrend in HPE stock has been on account of multiple reasons. The margin pressure which the company has been under lately is a major reason for its woes. Analysts are very concerned about this, as before the spin-off from HP, HPE’s Enterprise Group operating margins averaged close to 15%, now it is at 8.8% in the recent quarter. This is expected to remain under pressure in the future due to challenges from cloud computing and competition from start-ups. However, in the last earnings call, Meg Whitman said that "we believe that the worst is over from a margin pressure perspective in Q2 and we expect year-ago levels by Q4 as the structured -- the structural challenges that Tim mentioned roll-off as does the one-time acquisition dilution that goes away." The commentary around this will be closely watched.

Given all this, at the end, it is likely to boil down to the adjusted fiscal-year 2017 guidance after the recent spin-off closure. HPE stock plunged nearly 26% after it lowered its adjusted profit outlook for the second quarter and full year, after completing the spin-off of its enterprise services business and merging it with Computer Sciences Corp. to create DXC Technology. The adjusted outlook holds the key tomorrow, not the earnings beat as such.

