Bitcoin: Short-Term Pullback But Long-Term Gain

Bitcoin (BTC) and the Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCQX:GBTC) are plunging after Andrew Left of Citron Research presented a bearish piece on the trust. After hitting $5,000, bitcoin fell to $4,574.95 as of 12 PM EST, according to Coindesk. Could the price fall further? And could the trust fall further?

Bitstamp estimates a bitcoin price of $3,865.56 on September 4, 2017, but gives a price of $10,428.23 by the end of this year. Updating the three models I created in my August 8, 2017 article gives a bitcoin value of $4,109.29, $3,213.06, and $2,773.99 for September 4, 2017. The last model is the estimated cost of electricity for creating additional bitcoins based on the hash rate. The minimum price of gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) is the cost of production, as I pointed out here. So, the minimum price of bitcoin is the cost of production. Adding the average price of the three best bitcoin mining machines to the estimated cost of electricity for creating additional bitcoins gives a better theoretical price of bitcoin. If the average price for the three best bitcoin mining machines is about $1,000, bitcoin’s floor price should be $3,774.

Bitcoin fell due to arguments leading up to a potential August 1 fork. SegWit2x upgrade is coming in October or November. The upgrade will increase the blocksize, which would increase the amount of transactions the network can handle per second and could cause another fork. To see what can happen, we should look at what happened in the past.

Source: Coindesk

From peak to trough before the August 1 fork, bitcoin price fell $1,079 (35.8%). After the August 1 fork, prices surged, nearly doubling in a month. Bitcoin peaked at $5,000 recently before plunging. It could bounce off support and head back to resistance, shown by the green and orange lines. Or it could fall further due to fears on the upcoming potential fork, bottoming at $3,921 (a decrease of $1,079) or $3,212 (a 35.8% fall).

Andrew Left has made a name for himself by catching companies that he thinks are overvalued. Since 2001, he has led regulators to investigate more than 50 companies. His company, Citron Research, has a 63% success rate. Two of his big misses were his short attacks on Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) on December 28, 2016, and on August 10, 2017. Left tweeted on August 31, 2017, that Bitcoin Investment Trust should not trade “higher than $550 a share.” But his argument is based on the assumption that other bitcoin ETFs will enter the space. He even notes that “Grayscale’s fund has benefited from being one of the few investment funds that offers an opportunity to buy bitcoin without owning it directly from sites like Coinbase.com.” Thus, the premium only exists because it is the only way to invest directly in bitcoin via a stock exchange. An ETF would cause the trust to trade at NAV (net asset value). But if a bitcoin ETF is approved, bitcoin could double, thus doubling Bitcoin Investment Trust’s NAV.

So what is the trust’s NAV? The trust holds 0.09258535 bitcoins per share. Using a bitcoin price of $4,574.95, the trust’s NAV is $423.57. It closed Friday at $800/share, representing a premium of 88.9%. But if we include equal amount of Bitcoin Cash, which the trust said it will liquidate at the end of the year and distribute to shareholders “on a pro rata basis,” then the NAV becomes $479.73, representing a premium of 66.8%. The average premium for the trust is 30-39.9%. Thus, even with Bitcoin Cash, the trust still seems overvalued. Using a 40% premium, the trust should be $593.00 with just bitcoin and $671.63 with bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash. And if a bitcoin ETF gets approved, the trust’s NAV could double to $847.15 with just bitcoin and $959.47 with bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash.

The trust’s graph below seems to say that the pullback is done based on the green support line and the difference between peak and trough in dollar amount. The drop from $546 to $350 was $196. The drop from $1,005 to $800 is $205.

Source: Bitcoin Investment Trust (Yahoo Finance)

From the technical graph below, the RSI is halfway between overbought and oversold, while the W%R is near oversold. The MACD looks like it might form a bearish downward cross soon. One of the two times when the RSI and W%R reached similar levels, the trust fell about $120, as shown by the purple line. But the other time when the RSI and W%R reached similar levels, the trust rose, as shown by the orange line. The price fell below first support at $850 and came close to second support at $750 during Friday’s trading.

Source: Stockcharts.com

Conclusion

It seems that bitcoin could continue falling as the October-November upgrade nears. But after the upgrade, it may surge. The Bitcoin Investment Trust would likely fall with bitcoin. But if a bitcoin ETF is approved, contrary to belief, the trust’s NAV could double, causing shares to rise.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GBTC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.