Dollar General Is A Buy

Dollar General (DG) is worth considering for investment due to its niche moat, sound balance sheet, strong management and solid growth outlook. While management's growth outlook may be a bit bullish, the current price still offers solid return prospects, making it a buy at present prices.

DG's efficient store operations and business model enable it to offer a unique blend of value and convenience, giving it a niche moat within a competitive retail sector. Its efficient store operations come from its streamlined mix of products (10,000 vs. 50,000 from competitors like Dollar Tree (DLTR)). Given its annual revenues of nearly $23 billion, this small product line enables it to purchase items in large quantities, thereby leveraging considerable pricing power compared to DLTR. Furthermore, it makes stores extremely easy to keep organized and stocked (saving considerable sums on employee and supply chain costs). The company also enjoys an advantage in real estate costs due to its simple, cheap and minimal maintenance, rural-based small-box layout (~7,400 sq. ft.).

The small, simple and rural stores result in discounted rents that cost only ~82% per square foot of what rival DLTR pays and roughly half of what larger retailers Wal-Mart (WMT) and Target (TGT) pay. DG effectively combines this efficient operating model with its smaller-sized and low-price business model to target a niche customer base in blue-collar lower-income rural areas where the blend of value and convenience is at a premium, thereby achieving consistently high margins (~9% Operating Margin) and ROICs (14-15%):

However, as the chart above indicates, margins have been under some pressure of late due to increasing pricing competition in the retail sector as well as the company's efforts to boost manager compensation. While the company's value-convenience targeting a niche demographic shelters it to some extent, this factor does present a medium level of risk that profitability will continue to gradually decline in the coming years.

The company's balance sheet is also very sound. With a debt-to-equity ratio of just 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.41, DG is able to meet its current obligations and survive an economic downturn. Another encouraging sign is that its debt to equity has remained fairly constant (other than a brief spike during the last recession) over time, giving evidence to the company's sustained focus on maintaining a conservative balance sheet:

The company highlighted its conservative financial strategy in the recent conference call, stating:

Underlying our capital allocation strategy is our goal to maintain our investment grade rating by managing to a leverage ratio of approximately three times adjusted debt-to-EBITDA.

The only significant negative point on the balance sheet is that the company has nearly twice as many total liabilities as current assets and a strikingly low cash-to-debt ratio (0.07), implying limited capability to make large acquisitions or shareholder capital return hikes without growing debt significantly.

DG is also a well-managed company, maintaining its competitive advantages, high profitability and healthy balance sheet, despite growing competition in the retail sector. Since Todd Vasos took over as CEO in mid-2015, EPS has grown nearly 20%, ROIC has improved 65 basis points, and the company has also begun paying and gradually growing a dividend, all in the face of retail industry-wide disruption:

Mr. Vasos outlined the company's capital allocation strategy at the latest earnings call, emphasizing his focus on being a good steward of retained earnings, by stating:

I would say as with real estate, we're disciplined in all capital and we look at everything through the lens of the customer. Does it align with our strategic priorities? Does it put the business at risk and if it doesn't, we don't spend that money ... the way we look at it, everything has to have a return here... [we're] seeing great returns still north of the 20% and we target 18% to 20% ... we're getting great returns there and feel very good about the targeted investments ... whether it be the store manager compensation ... whether it be what we've done to drive traffic ... whether it be the investments in new stores or acquired stores, where we see the same compelling returns and great unit level economics.

The success of this value and convenience business model has put the company on pace to achieve 28 straight years of comparable store sales growth. The positive growth trends and strengthened guidance revealed in its latest quarterly report indicate that DG is primed to continue building on its successful past, despite low-cost competition from online retailers. Comparable sales rose 2.6% during the quarter, while traffic and average transaction amount were also higher, leading the company to boost its EPS expectations toward the upper end ($4.35-4.50) of its previous guidance of $4.25-4.50. Mr. Vasos espoused his confidence in the company's business model and maintained management's continued narrowed focus on it by stating:

We are executing our comprehensive strategic plans, focusing on the actions that we believe have the greatest potential to drive shareholder value over the longer term. We continue to believe we operate in one of the most attractive sectors in retail. We remain committed to our long-term operating priorities; first driving profitable sales growth, second, capturing growth opportunities; third, enhancing our position as a low-cost operator and fourth, investing in our people as a competitive advantage.

DG is striving to achieve its goal of $30 billion in annual revenue by 2020, driven by strong investments in growing its store count by ~1000 stores per year (the plan is to eventually double its store count from its current 14,000 stores) while continuing to drive improvements in comps and operating efficiencies. DG is also looking to drive profitable sales growth and improve margins through investments in merchandising, customer experience and supply chain operations. Mr. Vasos believes that all of these factors should combine to drive long-term comp growth of 2.5-3%:

I still think that 2.5% to 3% over time is the right way to look at it ... we feel very good about our initiatives

Management is so far very pleased with the progress being made in its merchandising investments, stating that "overall these initiatives are performing at or above our expectations." The company is in the midst of remodeling about 300 traditional stores, based on conversion of larger square footage sites acquired last year to create a larger cooler section to drive growth in trips and basket size, and across about a third of these locations the company is testing assortment of fresh produce. These initial remodels are yielding strong same-store sales improvement and providing lessons that the company plans to implement across significant portions of its store base. Additionally, the company is strategically investing in a portion of its older stores with less than 10 cooler doors in order to upgrade the average number to 17 across the company's stores as this has been shown to improve comparable sales.

The company is also looking to improve customer engagement and build loyalty via digital footprint expansion and further integration of traditional and digital media to give customers increased flexibility and convenience. Though management maintains that the typical DG customer is "definitely lagging somewhat behind where the total U.S. population is" in demand for a digital shopping experience and that the company is "squarely focused on driving our customers into our 14,000 locations," it has been using digital means to effectively augment its business. With nearly 10 million subscribers on its rapidly growing Digital Coupon platform via the Dollar General Mobile App, the company has been able to tap into the younger bargain-hunting generation more effectively to grow its customer base.

Finally, the company is looking to boost margins and comps through investments in its supply chain, including leveraging in-store operational initiatives such as improving its in-stock position through training and technology and customer experience. The focus on store operations is paying off by providing sequential improvements over the last six months in customer satisfaction scores. Meanwhile, DG is also constantly searching for new means of optimizing its global sourcing, private brands, distribution transportation efficiencies and non-consumable sales.

The company is very optimistic about sustaining margins despite growing competition and its recent margin declines. DG's internal pricing surveys indicate that it is "very well-positioned from a pricing perspective against all classes of trade and across all geographic regions" and should therefore not have to cut prices in any significant way to maintain a competitive position relative to increasing competition, enabling it to derive margin growth from its supply chain. An additional factor that should help slow pressures on margins moving forward is that the company has recently completed investments in boosting manager compensation, a much-needed change to boost productivity and employee satisfaction, after tragic situations like the one outlined in this Huffington Post article led to lawsuits and mass employee dissatisfaction. The company is pleased with the returns on this investment so far and indicated that the pressures on margins from this investment will not continue to grow in the coming quarters.

Meanwhile, DG has been consistently retiring shares, repurchasing 2.3 million (~0.8% of total outstanding float) in the first half of this year alone.

If the company can meet the low end of its comp growth range (2.5%), sustain operating margins at current levels, grow store count by ~1000 annually until it reaches its long-term goal of ~28,000, and retires shares at approximately 1.5% annually while paying a dividend at current payout ratio (and investors reinvest it at today's P/E), DG is projected to provide the following 20-year growth rates (Table 1) and long-term average annual total returns (Table 2) of over 15%, implying that the company is significantly undervalued:

Year Store Count Store Count Growth Comps Buybacks Total Annual Growth Current 14000 - - - - 2018 15000 7.1% 2.5% 1.5% 11.1% 2019 16000 6.7% 2.5% 1.5% 10.7% 2020 17000 6.3% 2.5% 1.5% 10.3% 2021 18000 5.9% 2.5% 1.5% 9.9% 2022 19000 5.6% 2.5% 1.5% 9.6% 2023 20000 5.3% 2.5% 1.5% 9.3% 2024 21000 5.0% 2.5% 1.5% 9.0% 2025 22000 4.8% 2.5% 1.5% 8.8% 2026 23000 4.5% 2.5% 1.5% 8.5% 2027 24000 4.3% 2.5% 1.5% 8.3% 2028 25000 4.2% 2.5% 1.5% 8.2% 2029 26000 4.0% 2.5% 1.5% 8.0% 2030 27000 3.8% 2.5% 1.5% 7.8% 2031 28000 3.7% 2.5% 1.5% 7.7% 2032 28000 0.0% 2.5% 1.5% 4.0% 2033 28000 0.0% 2.5% 1.5% 4.0% 2034 28000 0.0% 2.5% 1.5% 4.0% 2035 28000 0.0% 2.5% 1.5% 4.0% 2036 28000 0.0% 2.5% 1.5% 4.0% 2037 28000 0.0% 2.5% 1.5% 4.0%

Price EPS EPS Growth Dividend Payout % Shares Total Earnings 15% Discounted Value Annual Return 72.44 4.43 11.1% 1.04 23% 1.00 4.43 20.81 15.4% 80.51 4.92 10.7% 1.16 23% 1.01 4.99 3.84 Fair Value 89.10 5.45 10.3% 1.28 23% 1.03 5.61 3.75 72.44 98.23 6.01 9.9% 1.41 23% 1.04 6.27 3.65 Current Price 107.94 6.60 9.6% 1.55 23% 1.06 6.98 3.53 72.44 118.25 7.23 9.3% 1.70 23% 1.07 7.75 3.41 Margin of Safety 129.21 7.90 9.0% 1.86 23% 1.09 8.58 3.28 0.00% 140.84 8.61 8.8% 2.02 23% 1.10 9.48 3.15 Book Value 153.18 9.37 8.5% 2.20 23% 1.11 10.44 3.01 20.81 166.27 10.17 8.3% 2.39 23% 1.13 11.48 2.88 180.15 11.02 8.2% 2.59 23% 1.14 12.60 2.74 194.86 11.92 8.0% 2.80 23% 1.16 13.80 2.60 210.45 12.87 7.8% 3.02 23% 1.17 15.09 2.47 226.96 13.88 7.7% 3.26 23% 1.19 16.47 2.34 244.44 14.95 4.0% 3.51 23% 1.20 17.95 2.21 254.22 15.55 4.0% 3.65 23% 1.22 18.89 2.09 264.39 16.17 4.0% 3.80 23% 1.23 19.88 1.91 274.97 16.82 4.0% 3.95 23% 1.24 20.92 1.74 285.96 17.49 4.0% 4.11 23% 1.26 22.01 1.59 297.40 18.19 4.0% 4.27 23% 1.27 23.15 1.45

While analysts agree that the company has solid growth prospects, their consensus projection of 7.72% annual earnings growth over the next five years is noticeably lower than the company's 12.12% average growth over the past five years and the company's projected forward growth rate of over 10%. This implies that analysts do not fully buy management's bullish outlook and believe that earnings growth is indeed materially slowing due to compressing margins as industry price competition increases and the job market tightens. This less bullish outlook is reflected in the large gap between its Forward PEG and its TTM PEG:

As a conservative value investor, I am inclined to use the more conservative (analysts') projection in this case, especially given that analysts have a history of being overly bullish in their growth projections. This yields the following total return model:

Table 3

Year Price EPS EPS Growth Dividend Payout % Shares Total Earnings 15% Discounted Value Annual Return 0 72.44 4.43 7.7% 1.04 23% 1.00 4.43 20.81 12.3% 1 78.03 4.77 7.7% 1.12 23% 1.01 4.84 3.95 Fair Value 2 84.06 5.14 7.7% 1.21 23% 1.03 5.29 3.84 72.44 3 90.55 5.54 7.7% 1.30 23% 1.04 5.78 3.74 Current Price 4 97.54 5.96 7.7% 1.40 23% 1.06 6.31 3.64 72.44 5 105.07 6.43 4.0% 1.51 23% 1.07 6.89 3.54 Margin of Safety 6 109.27 6.68 4.0% 1.57 23% 1.09 7.26 3.44 0.00% 7 113.64 6.95 4.0% 1.63 23% 1.10 7.65 3.23 Book Value 8 118.18 7.23 4.0% 1.70 23% 1.11 8.06 3.03 20.81 9 122.91 7.52 4.0% 1.76 23% 1.13 8.49 2.85 10 127.83 7.82 4.0% 1.84 23% 1.14 8.94 2.67 11 132.94 8.13 4.0% 1.91 23% 1.16 9.41 2.51 12 138.26 8.46 4.0% 1.98 23% 1.17 9.91 2.35 13 143.79 8.79 4.0% 2.06 23% 1.19 10.43 2.21 14 149.54 9.15 4.0% 2.15 23% 1.20 10.98 2.07 15 155.52 9.51 4.0% 2.23 23% 1.22 11.56 1.94 16 161.74 9.89 4.0% 2.32 23% 1.23 12.16 1.82 17 168.21 10.29 4.0% 2.41 23% 1.24 12.80 1.71 18 174.94 10.70 4.0% 2.51 23% 1.26 13.46 1.60 19 181.94 11.13 4.0% 2.61 23% 1.27 14.16 1.50

Even this more conservative model reveals total annual returns of 12.3%, implying that the company is slightly undervalued at present. This matches the following table, which depicts it priced at a discount relative to both the market and its history:

Table 4

DG Industry S&P 500 DG 5-yr. Avg P/E 16.4 18.7 21.9 19.3 P/B 3.5 3.5 3.0 3.7 P/S 0.9 0.5 2.1 1.1 P/CF 12.6 8.8 13.5 16.1

Investor Takeaway

Dollar General is definitely a company worth considering for investment due to its niche moat, sound balance sheet, strong management, solid growth outlook, and attractive valuation. However, as a company with a medium amount of earnings risk (due to its current shrinking margins and slowing growth), a margin of safety is necessary. DG's projected annual returns of ~12.5-15% at current prices provide a substantial margin of safety to long-term average market returns (8-12%) and make it a good buy at present prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.