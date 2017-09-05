A Conservative Drug Income Company With Total Return Slightly Below The Dow Average

Pfizer growth can continue with more to come with population growth and the implementation of its drug pipeline.

Pfizer has increased its dividend for 7 of the last 10 years with a present yield of 3.8% well above average yield.

This article is about Pfizer (PFE), one of the largest drug manufacturers, and why it's a buy for the income investor who thinks long term and is willing to pay a fair price for the quality and potential of the company's pipeline.

I have had comments in previous articles about why I compare performance to the Dow average. I use the Dow average for performance comparison because six of the companies in my Good Business Portfolio are in the Dow, and they got there by being good businesses that make money in good and bad times. So I've been looking at some other Dow companies to see if they perform well enough to add to my portfolio. Pfizer is the eleventh company that I've looked at. This study has come up with one great company - 3M (MMM) - and three that have fair potential - Intel (INTC), Microsoft (MSFT), Nike (NKE) - and now we add PFE, which is a buy for the income investor. The others were poor investments for me using my Good Business Portfolio Guidelines.

Fundamentals of Pfizer will be reviewed in the following topics below: The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, Total Return And Yearly Dividend, Last Quarter's Earnings, Company Business, Takeaways and Recent Portfolio Changes.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review." These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Pfizer passes 10 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, a good score. (A good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Pfizer does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 7 of the last 10 years, passing this guideline with moderate dividend increases for the last 7 years since 2010. It has a steady increasing dividend with a yield of 3.8%. The dividend growth rate is good, about 8%/year, and is therefore a buy for the dividend growth investor. The average 5 year earnings payout ratio is high at 80%. After paying the dividend this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business and buying back shares.

I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $7 Billion. PFE easily passes that. Pfizer is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $199 Billion. The size of Pfizer plus its cash flow of $13 Billion give it the ability to increase the business going forward, increase dividends and buy back shares.

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio as income and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.1%. The three-year forward CAGR (S&P CFRA) of 8.0% meets my requirement of 5.1% with good growth.

My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. PFE fails this guideline since the total return is 13.96% less than the Dow's total return of 67.81%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $16,600 today. This makes Pfizer a fair investment for the total return investor looking back, and it has future growth potential as the older population grows and the drug pipeline gets into the market.

One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be 3 stars or better. Pfizer's S&P CFRA rating is three stars or hold with a target price of $36.0, passing the guideline. PFE's price is presently 6% below the target. PFE is under the target price at present and has a low PE of 13, making PFE a fair buy at this entry point if you want a company that has good growth looking forward long term.

One of my guidelines is whether I would buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The dividend stream has a high yield and the growth of the dividend is high in a growing business sector. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes PFE interesting is the dividend yield and the potential growth of the drug pipeline.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. PFE's total return slightly underperformed the Dow baseline in my 56-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 56-month test period (starting January 1, 2013, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2013 and other years that had fair and bad performance. The fair total return of 53.85% makes Pfizer a fair investment for the total return investor looking back, but it does have an above-average yield for the income investor. Pfizer presently has a yield of 3.8%, which is above average for the income investor and does has good growth of the dividend. The dividend is estimated to be increased to $0.34/quarter, or a 6% increase in December.

Dow's 56-month total return baseline is 67.81%

Company Name 56 Month total return Difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage Pfizer 53.85% -13.96% 3.8%

When I scanned the 5-year chart, Pfizer has a fair chart with a slight up trend in a steady pattern. PFE's average price has been flat for the last 3 years and may be ready for a jump up.

PFE data by YCharts

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter, on August 1, 2017, Pfizer reported earnings of $0.67 that beat expected by $0.03 and were higher compared to last year at $0.33. Total revenue was lower at $12.9 Billion less than a year ago by 1.9% year over year and missed expected by $180 Million. This was a fair report with bottom line increasing and top line decreasing and with earnings more than last year. The next earnings report will be out in October 2017 and is expected to be $0.64 compared to last year at $0.22, a nice recovery.

Source: Pfizer earnings call slides

Business Overview

Pfizer is the largest developer and provider of pharmaceuticals in the United States and in foreign countries.

As per Reuters:

Pfizer Inc. (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). IH focuses on developing and commercializing medicines and vaccines, as well as products for consumer healthcare. IH therapeutic areas include internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rare diseases and consumer healthcare. EH includes legacy brands, branded generics, generic sterile injectable products, biosimilars and infusion systems. EH also includes a research and development (R&D) organization, as well as its contract manufacturing business. Its brands include Prevnar 13, Xeljanz, Eliquis, Lipitor, Celebrex, Pristiq and Viagra.

Overall Pfizer is a business with a moderate CAGR projected growth that slightly underperforms the market long term. PFE really likes a good economy. If you want a high relative income stream in a defensive business, then PFE maybe fill your needs.

The economy is showing moderate economic growth right now (about 2.4%), and the FED has raised rates in June 2017, with future rate increases dependent on the United States economy and inflation. The Fed projects for one more increase in 2017. I feel the Fed is going slow, they don't want to trigger a slowdown in the economy.

From the August 1, 2017 earnings call, Ian C. Read (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman) said:

I will briefly talk about the progress and opportunities within each of our businesses and the areas where we see the greatest potential in our pipeline. Year to date, our performance is on plan, and the results for the quarter are operationally comparable with the prior-year quarterly performance. If you exclude the impact of the Hospira Infusion Systems divestiture and the unfavorable impact of foreign exchange, revenues for the quarter increased 2% operationally compared to the prior-year quarter. We also raised the midpoint of our adjusted diluted EPS guidance range for the year. When you look at our projected adjusted diluted earnings per share growth for this year and add the dividend yield, it is approximately 11%. Turning now to the pipeline. We have a strong pipeline with a steady flow of scientific innovation coming from Pfizer's key therapeutic areas. Over the next five years, we project the potential for about 25 to 30 approvals, of which up to 15 have the potential to be blockbusters. And we believe half of these potential blockbusters could achieve approval by 2020. The most noteworthy highlights include: In Oncology, we see an opportunity for five different potential blockbuster approvals over the five years, including Xtandi in non-metastatic prostate cancer and Ibrance in early adjuvant breast cancer. We also see the opportunity for a number of Bavencio IO combinations, including doublets and triplets such as targeted combinations like avelumab and Inlyta or (11:59) IOi combinations like avelumab plus 4-1BB. And we believe we have a leadership opportunity with Bavencio combined with chemotherapy for ovarian and head and neck cancer indications.

As indicated in the last paragraph of Read's statement above, PFE has a strong pipeline. The pipeline is very important as old Billion dollar drugs like Viagra must be replaced with new blockbuster drugs to maintain company revenues and growth. PFE has new drugs being developed in four major areas as indicated in the graphic below.

Source: Pfizer earnings call slides

This shows the feelings of the top management to continued growth of Pfizer and to deliver good value to its customer and share holders.

Takeaways

Pfizer is an investment choice for the income investor with high yield and growing dividend with a low PE. The Good Business Portfolio will consider PFE as an investment for The Good Business Portfolio but will not buy it now because it has a full position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), a more stable investment than PFE. I keep the portfolio at 25 companies or less since I can't keep track of more than that, and 25 gives good diversification. There is not an open slot in the portfolio at this time.

Recent Portfolio Changes

Trimmed Harley Davidson ( HOG ) to 0.7% of the portfolio. Growth looks likely to be negative again this year. S&P lowered HOG target to $50 and sales look slow for a while. This gets rid of an underperformer and makes room for a company with more present growth. 3M is intended to be bought after the HOG position has been sold off.



) to 0.7% of the portfolio. Growth looks likely to be negative again this year. S&P lowered HOG target to $50 and sales look slow for a while. This gets rid of an underperformer and makes room for a company with more present growth. Wrote some HOG September 8, strike 49.0 calls on the total of holding. If the calls remain in the money, they will be moved up and out as it gets closer to the expiration date. Last week bought to close this position at a profit.



Wrote some LB September 15, strike 37.5 calls on a part of holding. If the calls remain in the money, they will be moved up and out as it gets closer to the expiration date.



Recently on July 27 trimmed Boeing (BA) from 10.9% of the portfolio to 10.7%. A great company, but you have to be diversified. The Paris Air Show was great for Boeing and they easily beat Airbus in orders by a mile.



Increased position of Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) to 6.5% of the portfolio. I wanted a little more income.



Added to position of Digital Reality Trust (DLR) now at 2.6% of the portfolio. I feel the computer industry facilities business has nowhere to go but up and DLR pays an above average 3.3% dividend. I wrote an article on Digital Reality Trust this year if you are interested. This is another specialty REIT in a growing sector.



Started a position (position number 25, portfolio now full) in American Tower (AMT), a specialty REIT, at 0.4% of the portfolio. The earnings for the second quarter were good, beating expected by $0.06 and with revenue increasing 15.3% year over year.

The Good Business Portfolio generally trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top positions in The Good Business Portfolio are: Johnson & Johnson at 8.5% of the portfolio, Altria Group (MO) at 7.0% of the portfolio, Home Depot (NYSE:HD) at 8.3% of the portfolio and Boeing is 10.6% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, JNJ, and Home Depot are now in trim position.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 10% of the portfolio because of its being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter, an increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter saw deferred costs on the 787 go down $530 Million, a big jump from the first quarter. The second quarter earnings were fantastic with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.25 at $2.55. S&P Capital IQ raised its one-year target to $252.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post-Brexit world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line, and Mr. Market did like the growth going forward. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

Please see my article on "The Good Business Portfolio: 2017 2nd Quarter Earnings and Performance Review" for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real time follower and you will get each quarters performance after the earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, PEP, Omega Health Investors, Texas Instrument (TXN), Digital Investors Trust and Home Depot that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest, please look for them in my list of previous articles.

Of course this is not a recommendation to buy or sell and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account and the opinions on the companies are my own.

