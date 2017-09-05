Strength Returns To The Stock Market

The stock market finished the week on a positive note as investors took a relatively disappointing August jobs report in stride, pushing the Nasdaq Composite to a new record high. The S&P 500 (SPX) and the Dow both climbed 0.2%, finishing Friday in the middle of their trading ranges.

Seven of the eleven sectors settled Friday’s session in positive territory, but the underperformance of the influential health care and technology sectors kept the broader market’s gain in check. For the week, however, health care gained 3% while technology added 2.1%.

The Employment Situation Report for August was disappointing on many fronts, including nonfarm payrolls (156,000 vs. 183,000 estimated), nonfarm private payrolls (165,000 vs. 173,000 estimated), the unemployment rate (4.4% vs. 4.3% estimated), and the average workweek (34.4 hours actual vs. 34.5 hours estimated). Fed funds futures currently place the chances of an additional rate increase this year – which the Fed needs to meet its forecast of three rate hikes in 2017 – at 41.4%.

The fact that investors were unfazed by the uninspiring jobs report is another sign that health is gradually returning the equity market. As of Friday, Sep. 1, all six major indices are well above the 15-day moving average, while five of the six indices are above the 60-day moving average. This is enough to confirm that the market is in the control of the buyers on both an immediate-term and intermediate-term basis.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Providing additional confirmation of the repaired market trend, the NYSE advance-decline (A-D) line is showing leadership. This is something I always like to see following a market decline. Relative strength in the A-D line tells us that the market is gradually returning to a healthy internal condition after the temporary weakness earlier last month.

Source: www.StockCharts.com

New 52-week highs and lows on the NYSE have also shown noted improvement. On Friday, there were 168 new highs compared with only 16 new lows. That’s the strongest hi-lo differential the market has shown in weeks. Assuming the new lows remain below 40 for the next few days, the market should be on track to make a full recovery in September.

The cumulative NYSE highs-lows indicator has also shown steady improvement this week. The graph shown here testifies of the internal improvement. This also reflects a return of incremental demand for equities despite a disruptive geopolitical environment.

Chart created by Clif Droke with data from http://markets.wsj.com/us

It’s also worth noting that the Financial Conditions Average (FCA), my in-house measure of the health of the U.S. financial sector, is returning to a positive condition after a sharp pullback in August. FCA has established a series of higher highs and lows in the last two weeks to reverse the downward momentum from earlier last month. It has also closed decisively above its 15-day moving average (red line) to confirm an immediate-term bottom. FCA is constructed by averaging the S&P 500 (SPX), the PHLX Bank Index (BKX), the NYSE Broker/Dealer Index (XBD) and the BofA Merrill Lynch US Corporate Master Option-Adjusted Spread Index, with each component receiving an equal weighting.

Chart created by Clif Droke

The components of the FCA tend to lead the SPX at critical junctures due to the sensitive nature of the financial sector stocks to tidal shifts in the broad market. Bank and broker dealer stocks are also reflections of financial sector profitability since they contain all known information impacting the current and future profitability of these institutions. They are therefore a useful proxy for discerning the overall health of U.S. financial sector. FCA is reflecting the gradual return of strength in the broad U.S. equity market over the last two weeks.

Along with the return to health of NYSE stocks, tech sector stocks have also shown notable improvement since last week. For instance, the NASDAQ/NYSE volume ratio exceeded the critical 0.70 level for the first time in almost two years earlier this summer. This indicator is derived by simply dividing each day’s total NYSE trading volume by NASDAQ market trading volume. The resulting ratio in late June and early July suggested that investors were becoming overly committed to the tech stocks since the ratio rose above the 0.70 level earlier in June and went as high as 0.79 on June 23, foreshadowing the correction in the semiconductor stocks and other key areas of the tech sector.

Chart created by Clif Droke with data from http://markets.wsj.com/us

Conversely, when the Nasdaq/NYSE ratio falls to 0.45 or below it suggests investors are becoming overly defensive. The ratio normally averages between 0.50 and 0.60. Prior to late June, the ratio had remained well under the 0.60 level for the better part of 2016 and 2017. The last two times the 0.70 level was exceeded – in late June 2014 and late June 2015 – the market experienced either a period of lateral consolidation or a sharp pullback. In both cases, however, the uptrend resumed and new highs were later achieved. The most recent reading of the Nasdaq/NYSE ratio on September 1 was 0.55; the ratio has also been well under 0.70 for the last few weeks, suggesting a return to a healthier internal condition for tech stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.