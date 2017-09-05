However, the company is still burning through cash and the odds of survival (without entering bankruptcy) is at an all-time low.

I recently ran across an interesting website called “Tears for Sears” in which the company publishes consumer news on the subject of the once-leading department store chain, Sears Holdings (SHLD). Scrolling down the website you can see a series of headlines including:

Kmart Closing 28 More Stores, Cites Ongoing ‘Transformation’

As Sears And Kmart Shrink, Amazon Grows

Sears Holdings CEO Lends Company Another $200M To Stay Afloat

43 More Sears And Kmart Stores Are Closing: Is Yours On The List?

Retail Apocalypse Spreads North: Sears Canada Files For Bankruptcy

Sears Laying Off 400 Employees At HQ In Addition To Store Closures

Former Sears Executive: Retailer Has “No Capacity To Operate As A Successful Company”

The list of bad news is almost endless for Sears and the so-called “death spiral” has been forecasted for years and years. Back in 2005, Warren Buffett told University of Kansas students:

"Eddie (Lampert) is a very smart guy, but putting Kmart and Sears together is a tough hand. Turning around a retailer that has been slipping for a long time would be very difficult. Can you think of an example of a retailer that was successfully turned around?"

When Kmart's acquisition of Sears was announced in 2004, Eddie Lampert commented:

"I don't think any retailer should aspire to have its real estate be worth more than its operating business."

As Sears' prospects began to fade, investors were increasingly eyeing its real estate, and Sears decided to take advantage of the tax-advantaged spin off of around 200 properties into a REIT that began trading as Seritage Growth Properties (SRG). In an ironic twist of fate, Warren Buffett became a shareholder in Seritage on December 9, 2015.

Sears has cut the hours, pay and headcount of retail staff to save cash, causing stores and customer experience to deteriorate. One employee wrote to Business Insider in August 2016:

"We have a 17-year-old running the office and cash office. He has no experience in either, but he is a warm body to fill the job. The end is coming soon, get out while you can."

Closer to Bankruptcy for Sears?

An affiliate of Lampert's hedge fund agreed to loan Sears up to $500 million in January, bringing the total amount Lampert has plowed back into the business since September 2014 to around $1 billion.

On February 10, Sears unveiled a turnaround plan promising $1 billion in cost cuts. It reiterated a previous plan to close 108 Kmart and 42 Sears locations. Susquehanna analyst Bill Dreher reiterated his negative rating on Sears following the announcement. In a note initiating coverage of the company on February 9, Dreher brought up the possibility of bankruptcy, writing that Sears had been "spinning off assets to survive."

In the latest quarter, Sears said it had closed 180 stores (over the first and second quarters) and an additional 150 previously announced stores are expected to be closed by the end of the third quarter of 2017. The company reported a net loss attributable to Sears shareholders of $251 million in the second quarter of 2017, compared to a net loss of $395 million in the prior-year second quarter.

At the end of the (second) quarter, Sears' portfolio consisted of nearly 900 leased stores as well as over 350 owned stores. On the earnings call, the company’s CFO said:

“We are committed to evaluating strategic options across our real estate portfolio to unlock value from these assets, including in-store partnerships and sub-division opportunities. These financing and real estate transactions, among others, demonstrate the company’s commitment to generating additional liquidity in order to fund our transformation while continuing to fulfill all our financial obligations.”

At the end of the second quarter, Sears had cash and cash equivalents of $212 million (compared to $276 million at the end of the prior year quarter). The amount available to borrow under the revolving credit facility was approximately $191 million, compared to $165 million at January 28, 2017.

Sears ended the quarter with $407 million in short-term borrowings available under the general debt basket, compared to $250 million of availability at January 28, 2017. Total debt, including short-term borrowings and capital lease obligations, was $4.0 billion, compared to $4.2 billion at January 28, 2017.

Bankruptcy is a very real possibility for Sears. Fitch’s Silverman said his firm still sees risk that Sears could default in the next year or two despite several restructuring moves this year.

“The company continues to need $2 billion in liquidity every year to fund EBIDTA losses, basic maintenance, capex, pension payments, debt payments and other fixed obligations. While some of the moves they have made this year should be able to help the company operate in 2017, in our analysis, they have not changed the company’s long-term picture.”

Sears is running out of room to cut costs and lower its expenses to boot. The company’s $150 million in capital expenditures amounts to “literally changing light bulbs and putting paint on stores where the paint is peeling,” Silverman said.

Things could get worse for the company, its employees and customers in a potential bankruptcy. Silverman noted bankruptcy can impose onerous limitations on retailers. It can also allow for a quickened pace of store closures that would cut even more store jobs and at a faster rate. Vendors would likely become even more reluctant to sell to Sears. Customers could lose some ability to return merchandise and have products under warranty fixed.

“All counterparties of the business are in better stead outside of bankruptcy,” Silverman said, although some have pointed out that Lampert and his hedge fund — being creditors to Sears — could fare better than other stakeholders in bankruptcy.

Enter Seritage

Before I discuss the pros and cons of Seritage, let me remind you that this REIT is speculative. Given the high exposure to Sears, investors should recognize the possibility of a Sears bankruptcy and the impact to the dividend and overall merits of the stock.

Even Sears' recent SEC filing has said it may not last as a going concern, but clearly Eddie Lampert (the largest shareholder and unsecured debtholder) has defied expectations before.

As of Q2-17, Seritage owned 230 wholly-owned properties and 28 joint venture properties totaling over 42 million square feet of GLA across 49 states and Puerto Rico. Pursuant to a master lease, 175 of the company’s wholly-owned properties are leased to Sears Holdings Corporation (“Sears Holdings”) and are operated under either the Sears or Kmart brand.

The company also owns 50% interests in 28 properties through joint venture investments with GGP Inc. (GGP), Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG), and Macerich Company (MAC). A substantial majority of the space at the company’s joint venture properties is also leased to Sears Holdings under master lease agreements that provide for similar recapture rights.

Subsequent to Q2-17, Seritage raised capital by completing two transactions with GGP, generating gross proceeds of $247.6 million. The transactions generated $172 million in proceeds for redevelopment after debt retirement and allocating additional working capital for the JV.

Seritage’s model is focused to create substantial value through re-leasing and redevelopment by converting single-tenant buildings into first class, multi-tenant shopping centers at meaningfully higher rents. In addition, Seritage seeks to maximize value of substantial land holdings through retail and mixed-use densification.

One of the major risks with the Seritage REIT is the risk of its #1 tenant, Sears. Seritage is continuing to reduce its exposure to Sears (56.1% as of Q2-17):

The Value Add Plus Model

Seritage has a robust re-development pipeline in which the REIT has the right to recapture at least 50% of space at each property leased to Sears, totaling over 22 million SF. There is tremendous upside for Seritage as the company takes back ~$4.45 PSF space and re-leases at significantly higher rents while diversifying the tenant base.

Seritage had a good quarter as leasing volume remains elevated and the rental spread achieved is outsized. Seritage added $140 million of new projects to the pipeline and sourced capital (as noted from the GGP deal).

In Q2-17, Seritage leased 598k SF, up 42% year over year. ABR for the new leases was $18.9 and marked the highest ABR in five quarters. Management indicated that it was on track to reduce Sears exposure below 50% by year-end 2017.

Seritage has also commenced larger pojects in Aventura, FL, Dallas, TX, and LaJolla, CA. At the end of Q2-17, the remaining spend for the current pipeline totals $518 million.

When Seritage started out, I was less than enthusiastic in regards to the business model, since it wasn't proven. However, I am becoming more confident in the strategies and the progress to date exemplifies the opportunity to grow NOI and create value.

Projected incremental income of over $55 million drives potential gross value creation of nearly $1.0 billion across 38 wholly-owned redevelopment projects originated on the Seritage platform:

Estimated incremental yield on cost of 12-13% assuming total estimated project costs of $457.6 million:

Here are a few recent projects:

Can You Think Of An Example Of A Retailer That Was Successfully Turned Around?

Nope. Buffett is right about that, and he was also right about buying shares in Seritage:

Seritage has easily outperformed the best-in-class Mall REITs, Simon Property Group and Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT):

Let’s compare the dividend yield:

Let’s compare the P/FFO multiple:

Clearly, Seritage is trading at a premium, and although the growth is attractive, I would not touch the shares at this time. Here is my FFO/share forecaster:

The value proposition for Seritage is not that Sears will “turn around” but that the REIT will be successful in leasing the vacated Sears space. The clock is ticking and I give Sears credit for extending the prospects for bankruptcy; however, the company is still burning through cash and the odds of survival (without entering bankruptcy) is at an all-time low, and Mr. Market agrees…

The Bottom Line: The only way that I would invest in Seritage today is if I see a strong pullback in price (Target of $36.00/share). Shares are expensive as much of the growth potential is priced in. I prefer to maintain exposure in the higher-quality Mall REITs like Simon, Taubman Centers (TCO), and Macerich.

Make sure you answer this question: "Can You Think Of An Example Of A Retailer That Was Successfully Turned Around?"

