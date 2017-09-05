A Low-Cost Way to Access The Momentum Factor

Some of the earliest quantitative work on momentum-style investing appeared in H.M. Gartley's "Relative Velocity Statistics: Their Application in Portfolio Analysis" published in the April 1945 issue of the Financial Analysts Journal. Gartley's velocity statistics were similar to what we now call "beta." Gartley discussed the idea of relative strength in his paper, but did not specify a specific momentum model based on relative strength.

After Gartley, there was a big gap and little attention was paid to relative strength investing, but after twenty years a detailed paper was published by Robert A. Levy - "Relative Strength as a Criterion for Investment Selection" which demonstrated that relative strength investing worked very well during his test period of 1960-1965. Levy found that stocks that performed well over the previous 26 weeks also tended to do well in the subsequent 26-week period. Levy's research was done using IBM 7090 and 7094 mainframe computers. The raw data for his tests were the weekly closing prices of 200 stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange for the 260-week period beginning on Monday, October 24, 1960, and ending on Friday, October 15, 1965. The 200 stocks were chosen using several different criteria and across all sectors of the market.

Levy also published a classic book in 1968 - "The Relative Strength Concept of Common Stock Price Forecasting." The cheapest used copy of this book on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) sells for $253 (in acceptable condition) and copies in better condition sell for between $300 and $800. So Levy's book itself has also been a pretty good investment!

Two finance professors, Narasimhan Jegadeesh and Sheridan Titman, supported Levy's research with their classic research paper "Returns to Buying Winners and Selling Losers: Implications for Stock Market Efficiency" published in March 1993. They showed that stocks with strong performance over the last three to twelve months earn above-average returns over the following year. They also showed that those same stocks went on to underperform the market during months 13 to 60. So relative strength momentum usually only lasts for about one year, although some other research has shown that stocks making new 52-week highs often exhibit momentum lasting for more than one year.

Momentum investing can be difficult to carry out in practice with individual stocks because of high turnover. For this reason, I have personally used Fidelity Select sector funds for relative strength investing in the past. But over the last five years, some ETFs have come out which do a pretty good job of implementing momentum investing with individual stocks and are available with a low expense ratio. In this article, I will discuss the iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) which is probably best of breed for this category.

Overall Objective and Strategy

The iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF gives you an index-based way to access the momentum factor described in the research of Jegadeesh and Titman. You get exposure to large- and mid-cap US stocks exhibiting relatively high price momentum by tracking the MSCA USA Momentum Index which emphasizes stocks with high price momentum, but also maintains reasonably high trading liquidity, investment capacity and moderate index turnover.

Index Methodology

A momentum value is determined for each stock in the MSCI USA parent index by combining the stock's recent 12-month and 6-month local price performance. This momentum value is then risk-adjusted to determine the stock's momentum score. A fixed number of securities with the highest momentum scores are included in the index, generally covering about 30% of the parent index market cap. Constituents are weighted by the product of the momentum score and their market cap. Constituent weights are capped at 5%. The index is rebalanced semiannually. In addition, ad hoc rebalancing may occur when there are spikes in market volatility.

Fund Expenses

The expense ratio for MTUM is only 0.15%. Morningstar has computed the average expense ratio of similar funds in its category to be 0.32%, which gives MTUM a definite edge.

Commission-Free Trading

MTUM is not currently available for commission-free trading on any platforms. Unless you have access to free trades, it will not be the best choice for small accounts that wish to use dollar cost averaging. But for a large purchase that will be held for some time, the low expense ratio of MTUM easily makes up for the initial trading commission paid.

Some similar momentum-based ETFs that are available commission-free are PDP which is commission-free at Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) and FDMO which is commission-free at Fidelity.

Past Performance

For performance purposes, MTUM is classified by Morningstar in the "Large-Cap Growth" or LG category. Compared with other funds in this category, MTUM has performed very well since its inception in April 2013. These are the annual performance figures computed by Morningstar for the last few years.

MTUM (NAV) Category (LG) +/- Category Percentile Rank in Category YTD +24.17% +18.30% + 5.87% 17 1 Year +22.62% +18.78% + 3.84% 19 3 Year +14.05% + 9.62% + 4.43% 4

Source: Morningstar

MTUM- Growth of Hypothetical $10,000

ETF Ratings

Morningstar: 5 Stars (6/23/2017); Analyst rating: Silver

ETF.com: A/63; Efficiency: 98; Tradability: 99; Fit: 63

Ned Davis Research Overall rating: 3.8

Trend Model: 5; Short-Term RS: 5; Long-Term RS: 5

Mean Reversion: 3; Seasonality: 1

XTF, Inc.: 9.9 out of 10

Volatility Measures

3-year Sharpe ratio: 1.38

3-Year Standard Deviation: 9.63 (S&P 500= 10.13)

MTUM is a well-diversified fund with a growth tilt and has done a good job of accessing the momentum factor in large- and mid-cap stocks. It has $3.8 billion in assets invested in 123 stocks. Annual turnover is 129%. These are the top ten holdings as of September 1, 2017:

Top 10 Holdings % Weight

Microsoft (MSFT) 5.05% JPMorgan Chase (JPM) 5.00% Apple (AAPL) 4.96% Bank of America (BAC) 4.83% Comcast (CMCSA) 4.51% UnitedHealth Group (UNH) 4.51% Home Depot (HD) 3.92% NVIDIA (NVDA) 3.76% Boeing (BA) 3.23% Charter Communications (CHTR) 2.68%

Summary

MTUM has gotten off to a great start since inception in 2013. But it will be interesting to see how it performs when we eventually experience a sharper, longer-lasting stock market correction. Because of its excellent performance, it has been steadily building its assets under management which have grown about $1.5 billion in the last year. As long as the fund inflows into MTUM continue, this should benefit the ETF's performance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MTUM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.