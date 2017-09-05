Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Is The Negative 5% Bond Yield Trick Or Treat?

Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s (NYSE:BXMT) existence has always seemed like a miracle to me, as it is by far the most successful legacy mREIT (formerly Capital Trust, ticker CT). Capital Trust, with real estate magnate Sam Zell as its chairman, crashed from a reverse split-adjusted $500+ a share down to $5 during the financial crisis, before reincarnating into Blackstone Mortgage Trust and becoming one of the most stable mREITs today.

BXMT data by YCharts

Negative 5% Yield

I recently came across Blackstone Mortgage Trust again while preparing for another article. The Convertible Bonds due December 1, 2018, (CUSIP: 09257WAA8) piqued my interest as they are selling at a massive premium while being so close to maturity. In fact, the bonds were priced at a negative 5.5% yield!



Could this be another miracle in the making? BXMT is either the strongest credit in the world or something else must be going on.

What is the "Real" Yield?

My first instinct was that the convertible feature must be firmly in-the-money. The bonds were issued at a conversion rate of 34.8943 shares bond - meaning holders have the option to convert each $1,000 face amount of bonds into $1,095 worth of stocks at the current BXMT price of $31.39 a share.

Okay, so buyers could get $1,095 in value if the stock price stays flat; adding in interest payments of $52.5 in the next year leaves us with $1,147.5, good for a 0.65% total return in 12 months. With equity-like risks and savings account returns, why would anyone be buying at this price?

In hopes of finding a gem in this peculiar scenario, I looked up the prospectus and found the following “Conversion Rate Adjustments” language.

where

CR 0 = the conversion rate in effect immediately prior to the open of business on the ex-dividend date for such dividend or distribution;

CR 1 = the conversion rate in effect immediately after the open of business on the ex-dividend date for such dividend or distribution;

SP 0 = the last reported sale price of our class A common stock on the trading day immediately preceding the ex-dividend date for such dividend or distribution;

DTA = the dividend threshold amount, which shall initially be $0.50 per quarter; and

C = the amount in cash per share that we distribute to holders of our class A common stock in excess of the DTA.

As a public service, I will save readers the double agony of algebra and legalese and summarize the conversion rules as follows:

The conversion factor, which is the number of shares the bondholder will receive upon conversion, is multiplied by a factor of [Share price / (Share price – Dividend paid in excess of $0.50 per share)] each time a dividend is declared. For example, say the stock is trading at $31.39, if another dividend of $0.62 is declared today, the conversion factor will go up by a factor of 31.39/(31.39-0.12) = 1.00384x.

The notes will be freely convertible between September 1, 2018, and November 29, 2018. Here are the conversion conditions for more diligent folks (emphasis added):

Holders may convert their notes at their option prior to the close of business on the business day immediately preceding September 1, 2018, but only under the following circumstances:

During any calendar quarter commencing after December 31, 2013 (and only during such calendar quarter), if the last reported sale price of our class A common stock for at least 20 trading days (whether or not consecutive) during the period of 30 consecutive trading days ending on the last trading day of the immediately preceding calendar quarter is greater than or equal to 115% of the applicable conversion price on each applicable trading day; During the five consecutive business day period after any five consecutive trading day period, or the measurement period, in which the trading price (as defined herein) per $1,000 principal amount of notes for each trading day of such measurement period was less than 98% of the product of the last reported sale price of our class A common stock and the applicable conversion rate on each such trading day; or Upon the occurrence of specified corporate events described under “Description of the Notes—Conversion Rights—Conversion Upon Specified Corporate Events.” On or after September 1, 2018, until the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately preceding the maturity date, holders may convert their notes at any time, regardless of the foregoing circumstances.

The first three conditions above are unlikely to materialize in the next year, so bondholders essentially have to wait until September 2018 to convert.

Here is what the return scenario would look like if converted on 9/1/2018:

Assume share price and dividend remain at current levels until September 1, 2018; the conversion factor should increase by 0.383% each quarter.

0.383% per quarter may not seem like much on the surface; but for a short maturity bond, a 1.5% spread could mean the difference between Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) and Frontier Communications (NYSE:FTR) credits.

By my calculation, the conversion factor will increase to 36.70 shares per bond after 5 quarterly dividends, which would result in $1,151.89 worth of stocks at BXMT price of $31.39. Add in the $52.50 interest received from the next two payments, we arrive at total exit proceeds of $1,204.39, good for a total return of 5.65% in just under a year.

Conclusion

Short Maturity + High-Yield?

Given that BXMT’s May 2022 convertible bonds currently trade at 4.0% yield, the 2018 convertibles appear to be an attractive value. However, buyers have to convert prior to maturity in order to have a chance at a positive return, as waiting for cash payout at maturity would result in certain capital loss. Holders are essentially exposed to price performance of the common stock on the upside but lack the protection of a par value floor on the downside, not to mention the lower liquidity of the bonds. Based on the above, the common stock offers a higher yield and equal capital appreciation potential for the same risk exposure. If you like BXMT, a straight purchase of the common stock will be the more prudent choice.

What about a Convertible Arbitrage?

A convertible arbitrage strategy which goes long the bonds and short the stocks will also not be viable, as the trade will cost ~8% a year in dividends while the long side only nets 5.6%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RSO, RSO-C.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.