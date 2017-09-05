Why Gold Is The Top Performing Asset

Gold is currently in an unloved rally, but there is reason to believe it could continue into year-end. A way to gauge the true strength of gold is by looking at it relative to other asset classes. Outperformance of the yellow metal signals it is a preferred investment in the current market environment.

Gold has outperformed U.S. equities in recent weeks as investors fear geopolitical risks as well as the stretched valuations in broader equity markets. Moreover, the low interest rate environment has made Treasury bonds unattractive, also leading investors to favor gold over safe-haven bonds. Gold is trading at depressed levels and could see further upside as investors park more funds in the metal.

The chart below is of SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) over SPDR Gold Trust (GLD). This indicator measures the true strength of U.S. equities. When the indicator rises it signals investors are seeking risk, and the trend higher in equities is a healthy one. What has been seen this year, however, is that U.S. equities have trended higher, but at about the same pace as gold, meaning investors are cautious.

Investors have reason to be cautious as the North Korea situation escalates, and valuation multiples remain stretched. North Korea is said to be testing hydrogen bombs that could fit on to a long-range missile. This comes weeks after North Korea conducted intercontinental ballistic missile tests, sending one over mainland Japan into the Pacific Ocean. The country has also threatened to fire missiles towards the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam. It is still unclear what the future holds for the North Korea/U.S. conflict, but investor sentiment is becoming more fearful.

Moreover, the U.S. stock market is trading near record levels, on top of stretched valuation multiples. Price to earnings multiples have surpassed their highs just prior to the financial crisis, and are now trending higher towards levels last seen during the technology bubble of the early 2000s. High valuation multiples require that things go right for the economy, or multiples compress and the market falls lower.

With the number of potential threats in the economy and broader geopolitical landscape currently, it is no wonder gold has outperformed U.S. equities this year, and is likely to continue its uptrend into next week.

Additionally, low interest rates are propping up bond prices. But like stocks, bonds are trading at stretched levels, making gold a more attractive holding. The chart below is of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) over GLD. Bond prices moved significantly higher from 2012 through 2015 as interest rates remained low and investors flooded into bonds. Over the last two years, however, bond yields across the globe have fallen into negative territory, causing many investors to question, “Where can bonds possibly go next?”

For many, they do not see much value left in bonds, yielding next to nothing, and are thus choosing to invest in gold, which has fallen considerably in recent years. Investors are seeking protection, but also want to see a decent return on their investment, something they do not believe is possible in bonds currently.

Ultimately, gold is moving higher because investors are losing enthusiasm for U.S. stocks and Treasury bonds. Stocks trade at stretched valuations, and geopolitical as well as economic risks are causing investors to sell riskier assets. Additionally, interest rates are near their lower bound, causing investors to question what additional upside is left in bond prices.

With gold prices trading at relatively better levels, having fallen considerably the last few years, buying gold as a larger percentage of the portfolio makes sense. This can be done through ETFs, like buying GLD, buying the actual gold bullion or even LEAP call options on GLD.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDX, GLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.