The Chemist's CEF Report - August 2017: The Case Of The Shrinking Discounts

Methodology

A database of CEFs was obtained from CEFConnect. All yields are quoted as the yield on price. All z-scores refer to the 1-year z-score, which I consider to be the most useful time duration for profiting from premium/discount reversion. The 1-year z-score is calculated as the difference between the current premium/discount and the 1-year average premium/discount, all divided by the standard deviation of said premium/discount. Positive z-scores indicate that the CEF's current premium/discount is higher than its historical average, while negative z-scores indicate that the current premium/discount is lower than the historical average. Incorporating the standard deviation into the z-score calculation enables comparison between CEFs that may have different magnitudes of absolute premia and discounts.

In the tables, "distance" refers to the distance between the current premium/discount of the fund and its 1-year historical premium/discount. "Coverage" refers to the ratio between a fund's earnings and its distribution, with coverage ratios greater than 100% indicating that the fund is earning more than it pays out in distributions.

Changes in this month's Report

From this edition onwards, I will be presenting the baseline expense ratio (which excludes interest expense) rather than the total expense ratio (which includes interest expense). This is because any interest paid to maintain leverage should be considered to be beneficial for the fund.

You might notice that the charts look a bit different. I reworked the Excel spreadsheet from scratch to use CEFConnect data instead of CEFAnalyzer data. This is because there are still issues with the CEFAnalyzer database wherein some of the data was missing.

Finally, I've decided to show the spread in average premium/discount, yield and z-scores using standard deviation instead of interquartile range. You lose a measure of skewness but the charts are alot easier to process.

1. Top 10 highest premia and top 10 highest discounts

(May interest arbitrage investors)

CEFs with the highest discounts are potential buy candidates, while CEFs with the highest premia are potential sell/short candidates. The following data show the 10 CEFs with the highest premia and 10 CEFs with the highest discounts. Yields, z-scores and leverage are shown for comparison.

Top 10 highest premia (equity):

CEF Premium/discount Yield z-score Distance Leverage Baseline expense Coverage GUT 26.3% 8.56% 1.3 4.7% 30.0% 1.7% -4% CRF 12.9% 18.94% -0.8 -5.4% 0.0% 1.5% 1% DNP 12.8% 6.92% 1.5 2.9% 26.0% 1.1% 30% CLM 11.7% 18.80% -0.9 -5.2% 0.0% 1.3% -4% TYG 7.2% 8.60% 0.2 1.2% 33.3% 1.9% 0% IID 7.2% 8.05% 1.4 5.4% 0.0% 1.6% 12% NDP 6.9% 12.11% 1.6 7.5% 24.6% 1.7% 0% GOF 6.7% 10.36% 1.3 2.6% 30.8% 1.7% 74% STK 6.6% 8.20% 0.7 1.6% 0.0% 1.2% -1% DSE 6.3% 12.09% 1.7 5.0% 28.8% 1.9% 0%

Top 10 highest discounts (equity):

CEF Premium/discount Yield z-score Distance Leverage Baseline expense Coverage OTCPK:FXBY -29.9% 0.51% 1.6 2.4% 15.1% 2.6% -15% DNI -16.9% 4.75% 0.4 0.4% 15.5% 1.5% 12% CET -16.8% 3.81% 1.4 1.7% 0.0% 0.9% 7% BIF -16.1% 4.12% 1.7 2.3% 4.2% 1.4% 9% RIF -15.4% 5.97% 1.9 3.1% 28.2% 1.7% -6% GAM -15.2% 1.40% 1.3 1.6% 15.7% 1.2% 21% ADX -14.7% 6.69% 2.9 1.4% 0.0% 0.6% 35% SGF -13.8% 0.20% 0.4 0.4% 0.0% 1.5% 16% SRF -13.7% 5.52% 0.0 0.0% 6.6% 3.8% 0% RGT -13.5% 1.41% 1.9 2.3% 7.4% 1.6% 1%

Top 10 highest premia (debt):

CEF Premium/discount Yield z-score Distance Leverage Baseline expense Coverage PGP 55.0% 9.93% -0.9 -16.6% 42.0% 1.8% 58% RCS 32.7% 8.36% 1.3 7.7% 58.4% 1.0% 77% PHK 25.8% 11.16% -1.3 -11.7% 28.2% 1.0% 69% DMO 23.0% 10.66% 1.9 9.6% 32.0% 1.8% 61% PCQ 19.4% 5.43% 1.4 4.5% 42.2% 1.2% 96% PCK 19.2% 5.48% 1.8 4.8% 44.1% 1.2% 102% BHV 18.9% 4.05% 1.3 9.3% 39.7% 2.1% 101% MZA 18.3% 4.32% 2.3 12.7% 37.8% 1.0% 94% ECC 16.7% 11.73% 1.3 10.3% 33.5% 6.6% 80% PCN 16.3% 7.59% 1.9 8.5% 20.3% 1.0% 81%

Top 10 highest discounts (debt):

CEF Premium/discount Yield z-score Distance Leverage Baseline expense Coverage TEI -12.1% 3.76% -0.8 -1.2% 0.0% 0.4% 59% EVP -11.9% 4.14% -0.6 -1.0% 36.8% 1.9% 107% FT -11.7% 5.33% 0.4 0.6% 22.8% 1.2% 98% BWG -11.5% 7.99% 1.5 1.8% 35.9% 1.6% 101% NXJ -11.5% 5.01% -0.1 -0.2% 38.3% 0.8% 103% NTC -11.5% 4.69% -0.9 -1.7% 36.5% 1.1% 96% NHS -11.2% 7.26% 0.1 0.0% 32.2% 1.2% 104% EMD -11.2% 7.69% 0.4 0.6% 22.1% 1.2% 96% WIW -11.2% 3.85% 0.2 0.2% 29.4% 1.0% 86% VPV -11.1% 4.99% -0.3 -0.5% 38.5% 0.9% 107%

2. Top 10 highest z-scores and top 10 lowest z-scores

(May interest arbitrage investors)

Similar to premia/discounts, CEFs with the lowest z-scores are potential buy candidates, while CEFs with the highest z-scores are potential sell/short candidates. The following data show the 10 CEFs with the highest z-scores and 10 CEFs with the lowest z-scores. Premium/discount, yields and leverage are shown for comparison.

Top 10 highest z-scores (equity):

CEF z-score Premium/discount Yield Distance Leverage Baseline expense Coverage IHD 3.0 -4.6% 8.0% 5.6% 0.0% 1.4% 3.2% ADX 2.9 -14.7% 6.7% 1.4% 0.0% 0.6% 35.4% RIV 2.8 1.0% 12.0% 4.7% 0.0% 1.4% 83.7% KF 2.7 -11.7% #VALUE! -0.3% 0.0% 1.2% -2.3% ISL 2.6 -9.2% 4.1% 6.1% 0.0% 1.7% 0.1% ASG 2.5 -7.2% 8.8% 3.7% 0.0% 1.4% -1.1% BOE 2.4 -6.4% 6.9% 4.8% 0.0% 1.1% 13.7% IGA 2.4 -7.3% 8.3% 3.4% 0.0% 1.0% 3.7% GCH 2.4 -6.6% 0.8% 7.3% 0.0% 1.9% 0.6% ZTR 2.4 1.0% 10.4% 7.6% 25.8% 1.3% 24.2%

Top 10 lowest z-scores (equity):

CEF z-score Premium/discount Yield Distance Leverage Baseline expense Coverage HTY -1.2 4.0% 9.5% -7.6% 0.0% 1.3% 16.1% CLM -0.9 11.7% 18.8% -5.2% 0.0% 1.3% -3.7% CUBA -0.9 -13.2% 1.8% -1.6% 0.0% 4.1% -11.3% CRF -0.8 12.9% 18.9% -5.4% 0.0% 1.5% 1.5% ETB -0.7 3.5% 7.8% -1.8% 0.0% 1.1% 13.9% ASA -0.7 -9.8% 0.3% 1.2% 0.0% 0.8% -30.0% PHYS -0.5 0.3% 0.0% 0.4% 0.0% 0.0% #DIV/0! GNT -0.4 -3.5% 8.7% -1.3% 0.0% 1.3% 0.2% CEF -0.4 -6.9% 0.1% -0.7% 0.0% 0.3% -39.0% BTO -0.2 2.0% 4.2% -0.4% 14.5% 1.8% 11.3%

Top 10 highest z-scores (debt):

CEF z-score Premium/discount Yield Distance Leverage Baseline expense Coverage CIF 2.8 1.8% 9.4% 9.2% 28.2% 1.5% 61.5% VBF 2.6 -2.2% 4.2% 3.0% 0.0% 0.5% 99.1% BSD 2.6 0.6% 5.4% 4.1% 39.5% 1.1% 95.7% MHD 2.4 5.4% 5.4% 6.0% 37.9% 1.0% 93.5% LEO 2.4 5.2% 5.7% 4.2% 35.4% 1.1% 95.1% MZA 2.3 18.3% 4.3% 12.7% 37.8% 1.0% 93.7% DSM 2.3 3.3% 5.7% 3.7% 31.7% 1.1% 94.2% MYJ 2.3 4.4% 5.4% 3.8% 39.1% 0.9% 88.0% CXE 2.3 -0.6% 5.6% 4.3% 36.5% 1.4% 100.8% PFL 2.2 5.8% 8.8% 6.0% 23.7% 1.1% 76.7%

Top 10 lowest z-scores (debt):

CEF z-score Premium/discount Yield Distance Leverage Baseline expense Coverage PZC -2.5 8.8% 5.0% -11.6% 42.9% 1.2% 112.7% FCT -1.9 -6.2% 5.9% -2.0% 30.7% 1.3% 100.6% FFC -1.7 0.0% 7.0% -5.2% 34.8% 0.8% 109.2% JHA -1.5 -0.8% 4.8% -1.4% 23.6% 1.0% 102.3% PFD -1.4 1.7% 6.7% -5.4% 34.6% 1.4% 106.3% FLC -1.3 -2.0% 7.1% -3.1% 34.7% 1.2% 104.0% MPV -1.3 2.8% 7.5% -5.7% 9.9% 1.4% 33.0% NJV -1.3 -6.6% 3.9% -4.7% 9.2% 27.3% 101.1% PHK -1.3 25.8% 11.2% -11.7% 28.2% 1.0% 69.4% DTF -1.2 -7.2% 4.1% -3.0% 32.9% 1.2% 89.8%

3. Top 10 highest yielding CEFs

(May interest buy-and-hold income investors)

Some readers are mostly interested in obtaining income from their CEFs, so the following data presents the top 10 highest yielding CEFs. I've also included the premium/discount and z-score data for reference. Before going out and buying all 10 funds from the list, some words of caution: [i] higher yields generally indicate higher risk, [ii] some of these funds trade at a premium, meaning you will be buying them at a price higher than the intrinsic value of the assets (which is why I've included the premium/discount and z-score data for consideration), and [iii] beware of funds paying out high yields from return of capital in a destructive manner.

Top 10 highest yields (equity):

CEF Yield Premium/discount z-score Distance Leverage Baseline expense Coverage CRF 18.9% 12.9% -0.8 -5.4% 0.0% 1.5% 1.5% CLM 18.8% 11.7% -0.9 -5.2% 0.0% 1.3% -3.7% FMO 12.2% 3.0% 0.2 0.8% 27.0% 1.7% 0.0% NDP 12.1% 6.9% 1.6 7.5% 24.6% 1.7% 0.0% DSE 12.1% 6.3% 1.7 5.0% 28.8% 1.9% 0.0% RIV 12.0% 1.0% 2.8 4.7% 0.0% 1.4% 83.7% ZF 11.6% -7.0% 0.3 0.4% 56.3% 2.0% 8.3% GPM 11.4% -4.2% 1.0 1.0% 30.9% 1.6% 2.4% CEN 11.0% 1.7% 0.7 1.2% 35.9% 2.0% 0.0% NHF 10.9% -9.7% 0.6 0.9% 23.3% 2.1% 86.8%

Top 10 highest yields (debt):

CEF Yield Premium/discount z-score Distance Leverage Baseline expense Coverage OXLC 15.4% -3.4% -0.7 -7.4% 35.3% 7.9% 36.9% EDF 12.9% 13.1% 1.9 6.7% 31.6% 1.8% 58.2% ECC 11.7% 16.7% 1.3 10.3% 33.5% 6.6% 80.5% PHK 11.2% 25.8% -1.3 -11.7% 28.2% 1.0% 69.4% EDI 11.1% 6.9% 1.5 7.1% 32.1% 1.0% -15.8% FTF 10.9% -7.0% 0.8 0.6% 23.6% 1.3% 40.8% VGI 10.9% -0.6% 1.7 5.8% 26.9% 1.7% 47.4% NCV 10.9% 5.9% 1.8 5.5% 37.1% 1.3% 91.1% NCZ 10.7% 5.6% 2.1 6.3% 37.5% 1.4% 93.2% DMO 10.7% 23.0% 1.9 9.6% 32.0% 1.8% 60.9%

4. Top 10 best combination of yield and discount

(May interest buy-and-hold income investors)

For possible buy candidates, it is probably a good idea to consider both yield and discount. Buying a CEF with both a high yield and discount not only gives you the opportunity to capitalize from discount contraction, but you also get "free" alpha every time the distribution is paid out. This is because paying out a distribution is effectively the same as liquidating the fund at NAV and returning the capital to the unitholders (see Discount + Distribution = Alpha). I considered several ways to rank CEFs by a composite metric of both yield and discount. The simplest would be yield + discount, however I disregarded this because yields and discounts may have different ranges of absolute values and a sum would be biased towards the larger set of values. I finally settled on the multiplicative product, yield x discount. This is because I consider a CEF with 7% yield and 7% discount to be more desirable than a fund with 2% yield and 12% discount, or 12% yield and 2% discount, even though each pair of quantities sum to 14%. Multiplying yield and discount together biases towards funds with both high yield and discount. Since discount is negative and yield is positive, the more negative the "D x Y" metric, the better.

Top 10 best D x Y (equity):

CEF Premium/discount Yield z-score D x Y Distance Leverage Baseline expense Coverage USA -12.7% 9.1% 2.0 -1.16 2.1% 0.0% 1.1% 2.5% TTF -12.8% 8.9% 0.6 -1.14 0.9% 0.0% 1.1% 3.7% NHF -9.7% 10.9% 0.6 -1.07 0.9% 23.3% 2.1% 86.8% ADX -14.7% 6.7% 2.9 -0.98 1.4% 0.0% 0.6% 35.4% CH -12.8% 7.4% 1.0 -0.96 1.5% 0.0% 2.1% -7.6% AWP -10.3% 9.2% 2.0 -0.94 4.7% 3.4% 1.3% 21.4% RIF -15.4% 6.0% 1.9 -0.92 3.1% 28.2% 1.7% -5.7% JOF -11.6% 7.9% 0.3 -0.91 0.9% 0.0% 1.1% 1.0% DPG -10.8% 8.3% 0.9 -0.90 1.8% 26.8% 1.6% 6.3% RMT -12.0% 7.4% 1.1 -0.88 1.8% 11.0% 1.0% 2.9%

Top 10 best D x Y (debt):

CEF Premium/discount Yield z-score D x Y Distance Leverage Baseline expense Coverage EXD -9.3% 10.2% 0.5 -0.96 0.7% 0.0% 1.4% 2.3% BWG -11.5% 8.0% 1.5 -0.92 1.8% 35.9% 1.6% 101.1% EMD -11.2% 7.7% 0.4 -0.86 0.6% 22.1% 1.2% 96.4% NHS -11.2% 7.3% 0.1 -0.82 0.0% 32.2% 1.2% 104.0% FTF -7.0% 10.9% 0.8 -0.77 0.6% 23.6% 1.3% 40.8% FAM -9.5% 7.7% -0.6 -0.73 -1.0% 28.3% 1.7% 80.3% EHI -8.9% 7.8% 0.8 -0.70 1.1% 25.1% 1.3% 99.3% ERC -7.3% 9.5% 0.8 -0.70 1.4% 23.9% 1.0% 77.0% EDD -8.8% 7.8% 1.5 -0.68 2.1% 31.8% 1.8% 30.4% RA -6.7% 10.0% 0.0 -0.67 #VALUE! 24.8% 0.1% 75.1%

5. Top 10 best combination of yield, discount and z-score

(May interest buy-and-hold income investors + arbitrage investors)

This is my favorite metric because it takes into account all three factors that I always consider when buying or selling CEFs: yield, discount and z-score. The composite metric simply multiplies the three quantities together. A screen is applied to only include CEFs with a negative 1-year z-score. As both discount and z-score are negative while yield is positive, the more positive the "D x Y x Z" metric, the better.

Top 10 best D x Y x Z (equity):

CEF Premium/discount Yield z-score D x Y x Z Distance Leverage Baseline expense Coverage CUBA -13.2% 1.8% -0.9 0.22 -1.6% 0.0% 4.1% -11.3% GNT -3.5% 8.7% -0.4 0.12 -1.3% 0.0% 1.3% 0.2% SMM -9.0% 8.2% -0.1 0.07 -0.2% 26.2% 2.7% 0.0% KED -3.3% 10.0% -0.2 0.07 -0.2% 33.5% 4.0% 0.0% GRX -11.5% 4.9% -0.1 0.06 -0.1% 23.7% 1.6% -15.5% ASA -9.8% 0.3% -0.7 0.02 1.2% 0.0% 0.8% -30.0% CEF -6.9% 0.1% -0.4 0.00 -0.7% 0.0% 0.3% -39.0%















Top 10 best D x Y x Z (debt):

CEF Premium/discount Yield z-score D x Y x Z Distance Leverage Baseline expense Coverage FCT -6.2% 5.9% -1.9 0.70 -2.0% 30.7% 1.3% 100.6% ISD -8.9% 7.3% -1.0 0.64 -1.3% 24.3% 1.1% 104.8% PHT -7.7% 7.8% -0.9 0.54 -3.2% 28.6% 1.0% 114.6% NTC -11.5% 4.7% -0.9 0.48 -1.7% 36.5% 1.1% 95.9% FAM -9.5% 7.7% -0.6 0.44 -1.0% 28.3% 1.7% 80.3% OXLC -3.4% 15.4% -0.7 0.37 -7.4% 35.3% 7.9% 36.9% TEI -12.1% 3.8% -0.8 0.36 -1.2% 0.0% 0.4% 59.0% DTF -7.2% 4.1% -1.2 0.36 -3.0% 32.9% 1.2% 89.8% AKP -10.5% 4.1% -0.8 0.35 -1.9% 37.7% 1.3% 85.1% NBW -7.0% 4.3% -1.1 0.33 -4.9% 41.4% 1.3% 103.3%

6. Summary statistics

The average premium/discount of all the CEFs in the database is -3.39%, a moderate increase from -3.86% in the previous month. The following chart shows the average premium/discount over the past 1 year, with the standard deviation being indicated as the error bars.



The average distribution yield of all the CEFs in the database is 6.38%, a slight decrease from 6.54% in the month prior.

The average z-score of all the CEFs in the database is +0.79, a moderate jump from +0.62 a month ago.

Commentary

In last month's commentary The Chemist's CEF Report - July 2017: Quiet All Around, we noted that CEFs as a class were exceedingly quiet for the second month in a row, with only very minor changes in average yield, premium/discount and z-score. This month also felt very quiet, but we actually saw significant gains in valuation across the board. Average discounts contracted by about 50 basis points, from -3.86% last month to -3.38% this month, which is the highest level since I first started the Chemist's CEF Report series last September. In fact, according to ADS Analytics, the average discount is at a 5-year high.



Although discounts have contracted significantly over the course of the past 18 months, the movements have been gradual rather than sudden. Therefore, the average 1-year z-score is not extremely high, at +0.79 this month (up from +0.62 last month). Average yields have contracted to 6.38% (down from 6.54% last month), which is the second-lowest value in the past year (the lowest was 6.35% in May).

The broader market performed well this month, with risky assets performing well. U.S. stocks (SPY) and international stocks (ACWX) advanced by +1.88% and +3.53% respectively, while high-yield bonds (JNK) gained +1.05%. Corporate bonds (LQD) also did well, with +0.98% and treasury bonds (TLT) were the only loser (-0.34%). A basket of high-yielding CEFs, the Yieldshares High Income ETF (YYY) also put forth a very strong performance of +1.99%.

With discounts continuing to shrink, obtaining good value from CEFs continues to get harder and harder. Amazingly, only 1 equity CEF (HTY) had a z-score of under -1 this month! The average equity 1-year z-score is +1.18, while the average discount is -5.37%. On the debt side, the average z-score is lower at +0.55, but the average discount is also narrower at -2.21%. Therefore, equity CEFs are more expensive than debt CEFs on a relative basis, but not on an absolute basis.



One aspect that I have not focused much on before is the quantitative correlation between CEF valuations. One way that this can be assessedis by looking at the standard deviation of the premium/discount values or z-scores of the funds, which are represented as the error bars in the charts above. The simple way to interpret standard deviation is that 68% of the dataset lies within 1 standard deviation of the mean. In other words, about two-thirds of the funds lie within the space enclosed by the error bars in those charts.



The current standard deviation of premium/discount values is 7.14%, which is the second-lowest value in the past year and only slightly higher than the value of 7.04% in January. Meanwhile, the current standard deviation of z-scores is 0.95, which is the lowest since last October. The trends in standard deviation for premium/discount and z-score over the past year are shown separately in the charts below.

What this data tells us is that the spreads in valuation across the spectrum of CEFs have been declining, in other words, funds have become more similar in valuation to each other in recent months. This has made it more difficult to identity attractive arbitrage opportunities recently, as this requires that one fund be overvalued fund and another to be simultaneously undervalued in the same space.



Both the shrinking discounts and the rising correlations in CEFs suggests caution, perhaps even more than before. While I have not, and still do not, advocate selling based on valuation alone, one might consider, for example, turning off the DRIP on funds that are trading at too-high premiums and either retaining the cash or selectively reinvesting in more attractively-valued funds. Another, more active approach is to rotate from an overvalued CEF to an undervalued CEF in the same sector in one's portfolio, which is an indirect way of taking advantage of premium/discount mean reversion (aka arbitrage) without actually having to short a fund. This is something that we have executed quite successfully in the members section of the Cambridge Income Laboratory (see Taking Advantage Of Premium/Discount Reversion In Your Portfolio (Without Shorting)).



I intend to give a list of my top 3 CEF picks each month, which is based on my consideration of the data as well as my qualitative judgment. Note that me designating a fund as a top pick does not mean I am encouraging subscribers to buy the fund, nor am I necessarily going to include the fund in the Cambridge Income Laboratory Portfolio. Moreover, note that some of the picks may have a narrow mandate (e.g. utilities stocks or MLPs), and therefore each investor should consider their own investment objective and risk tolerance before deciding to invest money into any of the picks. Furthermore, note that these are intended to be short/medium-term picks (to take advantage of mean reversion) rather than long-term holds.

For August 2017, my top 3 picks are:

Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT): 7.8% yield, -7.7% discount, -0.9 z-score, -3.2% distance, 28.6% leverage, 1.0% baseline expense.

(PHT): 7.8% yield, -7.7% discount, -0.9 z-score, -3.2% distance, 28.6% leverage, 1.0% baseline expense. Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC): 15.4% yield, -3.4% discount, -0.7 z-score, -7.4% distance, 35.3% leverage, 7.9% baseline expense.

(OXLC): 15.4% yield, -3.4% discount, -0.7 z-score, -7.4% distance, 35.3% leverage, 7.9% baseline expense. Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund (ISD): 7.3% yield, -8.9% discount, -1.0 z-score, -1.3% distance, 24.3% leverage, 1.1% baseline expense.

The picks are the same as last month, however, I'm not just being lazy here! Last month, OXLC, ISD and PHT were ranked 1-3 respectively by the "D x Y x Z" metric among debt funds. They're still ranked in the top 10 this month for D x Y x Z, at 6th, 2nd and 3rd respectively. I wasn't too keen on the top ranked fund, the senior loan fund FCT, because I found better alternatives after doing the analysis in Weekly Fund Spotlight: Hedge Rising Rates With These Senior Loan CEFs. The yield of the 4th-ranked fund, the CT-focused muni fund NTC, was a bit too low for my liking, while, I didn't like that the 5th-ranked fund, FAM, had ~80% of its holding in government bonds (in contrast, ISD has 93% in short-term corporate bonds). I did not consider equity CEFs this month as their valuations were too stretched, and none of the top-ranked funds were particularly appealing.

For past performance of picks, see "The Chemist's CEF Report Picks Continue To Outperform Over Benchmarks". Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

