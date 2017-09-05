FIF: Energy CEF Searching For Investors

Income Idea subscribers received a more detailed analysis along with in-depth thoughts beyond the numbers and implementation ideas.

The fund is currently yielding a managed distribution of 7.27% and trading at a discount of 5.47% to its net asset value.

FIF is a closed end fund sponsored by First Trust invested seeking a high total return from energy and energy infrastructure related investments.

Last on the List!

In my previous article we discussed the MFS Intermediate Income Fund (MIN) and discovered why one of the CEF cornerstones has been continually declining in NAV over the last few years... and quite frankly decades. =) Most importantly we covered a critical aspect to closed end fund investing, having a sustainable and realistic distribution policy. If you have not done so already, please take a look at it here... "MIN: Good Fund Ruined By Policy."

The last fund on my list of funds to update is the First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF). Let's take a look.

Original Thesis

We last discussed this fund on 8/22/2016 in the article "5 Utility Closed End Funds You Can Still Buy At A Discount," where we looked at some alternatives for the BlackRock Utility & Infrastructure Fund (BUI) after its run-up.

FIF was one of the fund which we identified as having utility exposure and which was still trading at an above average market discount to its net asset value. The other funds were the Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:UTF), the Nuveen Diversified Real Asset Income Fund (NYSE:DRA), the Nuveen Real Asset Income & Growth Fund (JRI), the Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG), and the John Hancock Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD).

So did it work out? Is it worth more than just the trade? Let's take a look.

Fund Basics - Essential Info

Sponsor: First Trust

Managers: Energy Income Partners, LLC

AUM: $461 million in investment exposure, $337 million in common assets.

Historical Style: Energy & Infrastructure.

Investment Objectives: The Fund seeks a high total return by investing in energy and infrastructure related companies.

Number of Holdings: 69

Current Yield: 7.27% based on market price, Managed Monthly Distributions

Inception Date: 9/27/2011

Fees: 1.53% base expense + .41% interest expense. 1.94% total expense ratio.

Discount to NAV: 5.47%

Sources: CEF Connect, First Trust, and YCharts.

The Sales Pitch

FIF is an actively managed closed end fund seeking to generate a high total return with a focus on income by investing in energy and infrastructure related companies. This includes publicly traded MLPs, pipeline companies, utilities and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure related assets.

FIF is a fairly flexible fund which is able to generate total return through a number of different strategies.

The Alpha/Fund Strategy

Thanks to First Trust, we can easily find the fund's strategy.

Source: FT FIF Fact-Sheet

Covered calls? Check.

Leverage? Check.

Ability to invest in non-traded or unregistered securities? Check.

The covered calls generate extra income and provide some downside risk management.

The leverage will allow the fund to make meaningful positions if opportunities come up.

Importantly for energy investments, the fund can also invest up to 15% in unlisted securities, where you can often find the best deals without ridiculous stock market valuations.

The Portfolio

Starting first with the asset allocation we can see that the fund has a good amount of assets in cash.

Source: CEF Connect

As per CEF Connect the fund had 7.26% in cash and equivalents as of 5/31/2017. Looking at the fund's semi annual report we can break this down to about 5.7% allocated in cash, and the balance in cash committed to the interest rate swaps used in their leverage.

Is the fund looking for some positions to buy into? Possibly keeping some powder dry? We will have to see.

Looking at the top 10 holdings we can see some of the larger names in the energy space such as Enbridge (EEQ), TransCanada (TRP), Kinder Morgan (KMI) and others.

Source: FT FIF Website

The top 10 holdings make up a bit more than 40% of the fund's holdings.

Looking at the holdings we can see the majority of the fund is made up of energy and pipeline, infrastructure related investments, and not necessarily traditional utilities.

Source: FT FIF Website

Looking at some leverage data, we can see the fund is currently 25% levered.

Source: FT FIF Website

All in all, the fund is focused predominately on energy and the midstream side, rather than exploration or the traditional utilities business.

The Numbers



At the time of our previous mention, the fund paid out a 10.42% distribution and was trading at a 7.35% discount to NAV. Today the fund yields 7.27% and is trading at a discount of 5.47%.

Source: CEF Connect

Over the last year and since our initial mention in particular the fund was able to significantly shrink its discount to NAV.



Looking back over the fund's lifetime, we can see that the fund has predominately traded at a discount to NAV with the exception of a few time periods in 2013 and at the fund's IPO.

Source: CEF Connect

While the current discount to NAV is on the lower side of the average, it is still a great deal against many other energy and infrastructure CEFs.

Looking next at the performance, year to date, the fund has achieved a total return of 6.11%. The price per share is about flat over this time period while the underlying NAV declined 4.46%. This tells us that the discount to NAV has closed about 4% from the beginning of the year.

FIF data by YCharts

Looking back over the last year the fund has achieved a total return of 9.73%.

The price per share has increase 2.25% during this period while the net asset value fell 2.23%, again demonstrating a declining discount to NAV.

FIF data by YCharts

To put this performance into perspective let's take a look at FIF against the BlackRock Utility & Infrastructure Fund (BUI) along with the 5 other funds which we identified and the SPDR Utilities Select ETF (XLU).

No other way of putting it, FIF while returning a positive number has significantly underperformed the other CEFs on a total return basis.

The underperformance is fairly simple to explain, out of all the funds, FIF has one of the lowest exposures to pure utility companies and large allocations to MLPs and energy companies.

Beyond that, FIF is one of two pure equity funds. The competing CEFs also invest across the capital stack to include preferred stocks and various bonds.

Over the last year the picture remains the same in the flight to go further up the capital stack.

On a 3 year basis the pain for the fund continues, primarily due to its meaningful drop in late 2015.

Over the last 5 years the same pattern holds true.

FIF is in fact positive on a total return basis, although providing a mere 5.89% total return, again largely driven by the losses in 2015 driven by MLP and Energy exposure.

Finally let's take a look at some long term data.

In order to get some long term data I had to remove a few funds which were not around such as JRI.

Going back to the fund's inception we can see FIF has achieved a total return of 64.18%, right in line with the other popular CEF, the BlackRock CEF (BUI), although their rides were completely different.

FIF was in the top tier performance wise through 2015 when it unfortunately started blowing up when energy started crashing. In fact, the fund tracks quite closely with WTI Spot price.

FIF data by YCharts

Long term the fund has not be an amazing performer, hurt by its investment policy for its more direct oil and gas exposure.

So how has the fund worked out since our initial mention?

The fund has achieved a total return of 8.88% since our look at it on August 22, 2016.

The really interesting part and it goes back to the underlying portfolio, FIF was the best performer through the end of the year, while the utility heavy CEFs performed in line with other treasury like investments.

Bottom Line



The fund had achieved positive numbers over its life and has performed in line with other energy and pipeline type investments. Even though a few sites may classify this fund as a utility fund, it is simply put an Energy and Energy Infrastructure fund and should be treated and compared as such.

It should not be compared to a utility fund and is really meant for investors who want some income derived from energy and pipelines.

While the fund has lagged in the past against utilities, all of that may change going forward especially if investors start dumping Utilities (ie a Treasury Proxy) or if oil prices head up.

For more information on the fund, please visit the fund's website at First Trust

